Nigeria face Tanzania in a critical double-header in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group L qualifiers

The Super Eagles have three points from two games, sitting three behind group leaders Guinea-Bissau

CAF explained what Nigeria must do across the remaining four matches to secure qualification

Nigeria's Super Eagles face a defining week in their bid to reach the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, with back-to-back fixtures against Tanzania set to shape whether they advance or suffer another painful exit from continental football.

The campaign began on a promising note in September when Nigeria beat Madagascar 2-1, with debutants George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor scoring the goals.

Super Eagles face decisive games in AFCON 2027 race. Photo from @CalvinBassey.

Source: Twitter

That momentum quickly collapsed. A 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau left the Super Eagles with a steep hill to climb across their remaining four games.

CAF explains what Super Eagles need

CAF issued a statement outlining the state of play across all qualifying groups ahead of matchdays three and four, drawing specific attention to the pressure building on the three-time champions in Group L.

"In Group L, Nigeria face co-hosts Tanzania in a double-header that could prove decisive for the Super Eagles' qualification ambitions," the statement read.

“The Super Eagles have three points from their opening two fixtures, three behind group leaders Guinea-Bissau, who face Madagascar twice.

“With Tanzania already qualified as a co-host, Nigeria must finish above the other competing teams to secure their place at the finals.”

Guinea-Bissau now sit top of the group with six points and also hold the head-to-head advantage over Nigeria, a factor that could prove decisive if the two sides finish level on points by the end of qualifying.

The Wild Dogs are due to face Madagascar twice in the next round, giving them the opportunity to extend their lead further before the final matchday.

What Super Eagles must do

Because Tanzania are already guaranteed a place at the tournament as a co-host, their results do not affect the qualifying standings in the same way.

That means Nigeria's real battle for the ticket is against Guinea-Bissau. The Super Eagles need maximum points from both Tanzania matches and will then need results to fall their way in March.

Failing to qualify would deepen an already difficult period for Nigerian football. The country has not reached a FIFA World Cup in two successive cycles, and missing out on the 2027 AFCON would mark the first absence from the continental tournament since 2017, as noted by BBC.

Eric Chelle trains with 11 players

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle oversaw Super Eagles’ first training session at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo with only 11 players.

The team had their first training session on Tuesday evening with the early birds, which included Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon and Calvin Bassey.

Source: Legit.ng