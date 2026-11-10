Nollywood actress Uche Montana shared an emotional response after her new movie Beyond Blood attracted millions of viewers within days of its release

Beyond Blood was released on Saturday, November 7, 2026, and had surpassed 8 million views on YouTube by the time this report was published

Fans flooded the comments section with strong opinions about the film, from praising its courtroom scenes to debating its length and storytelling style

Uche Montana is overwhelmed. The Nollywood actress took to Instagram on Monday, November 9, 2026, to express how deeply moved she has been by the reception to her latest movie, Beyond Blood, which dropped on YouTube just two days earlier on Saturday, November 7.

"I can never take this love for granted," Montana wrote in her post. "My heart is full of gratitude. Beyond the numbers what touches me most is the conversations, emotions and connections this film has inspired. I'm humbled by the love. Thank you for making this journey so beautiful."

Uche Montana reacts to success of her new movie Beyond Blood. Credit: uchemontana

Source: Instagram

Beyond Blood surpasses 8 million views

As of the time this report was published, Beyond Blood had accumulated over 8 million views on YouTube, with 135,000 likes and 18,000 comments on the platform. The film has clearly struck a nerve with Nigerian audiences, judging by the volume and passion of responses it generated online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that earlier in the year Uche Montana broke her silence with an emotional video as her movie Monica 2 amassed six million views in 24 hours.

Uche Montana thanked fans as her new film drew huge attention within days. Credit: uchemontana

Source: UGC

Uche Montana's post about her new movie Beyond Blood is below:

What fans are saying about Uche Montana's new movie

Viewers were quick to weigh in with detailed takes on the movie's strengths and weaknesses on Instagram. Read the comments below:

@mstoin wrote:

"The court proceedings was golden. I have not seen that level of work done in a Nigerian movie. And I won't compare Mirror and reflections to this. Uche did a fantastic one with court bit"

@kaycey_1 shared:

"I think the idea of the movie was to rage bait people while it passes the message and it worked👏👏. However, the movie is too long 🥹"

@laurel__oma commented:

"Not the waitress asking emeka Ike if he needed extra lemon😂😂😂"

@smplyjessie1 wrote:

"The moment she paid her own bride price, she signed up for a multi-season reality show of premium tears. 💀"

@engr_prinzy said:

"This movie deserves to be on Netflix mehnnnn 💯"

@juanpresh added:

"Me na grammar I go learn for the film, I just de wait for who go find my trouble for comment section mekai unleash the law in me"

Uche Montana celebrates Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Uche Montana publicly celebrated her colleague Regina Daniels on her 25th birthday, sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram that is generating buzz online.

Montana posted a birthday message for Daniels, describing the celebrant as her "soft spot" and a "beautiful soul."

Daniels did not let the message go unacknowledged. The actress replied directly in the comments section, gushing over Montana's kind words.

Source: Legit.ng