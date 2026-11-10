The Delhi government announced a public holiday on Monday, November 16, 2026, covering all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public sector undertakings

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting ahead of the four-day festival and directed officials to prioritise devotee safety and convenience

An 11-km-long ghat near Munak Canal is being prepared for Chhath devotees, alongside changing rooms, CCTV cameras, and round-the-clock cleaning at major ghats

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Delhi, India - The Delhi government has declared Monday, November 16, 2026, a public holiday across all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings.

Legit.ng reports that the public holiday gives people a break from their normal daily routines and affords them time to focus on personal activities.

Delhi in India declares a public holiday across government offices and public institutions for Chhath Puja. Photo credit: @airnewsalerts

Source: Twitter

As reported on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, by ETGovernment, the holiday is to mark Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi, commonly known as Chhath Puja.

The declaration came through an official order issued by the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, confirming that all government institutions would remain closed on the day.

The Times of India also noted the update.

Delhi announces measures ahead of Chhath

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier described the festival as far more than a religious occasion, calling it a symbol of Delhi's social and cultural unity. She said the government's priority was to ensure that every devotee observing the fast and every visitor attending the celebrations could do so with full faith, peace of mind, and without disruption.

On Monday, November 9, Gupta chaired a high-level review meeting ahead of the four-day festival, which begins on Friday, November 13. At the meeting, she directed officials to place devotee convenience, safety, and cleanliness at the top of their agenda.

Delhi develops ghats ahead of Chhath festival

Arrangements being put in place include dedicated changing rooms for women, closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance at key ghats, adequate lighting, tent structures, and uninterrupted cleaning services throughout the festival period. A ghat primarily refers to a broad flight of stone steps leading down to a body of water, such as a river, lake or pond, in the Indian subcontinent.

In addition, an 11-kilometre ghat is being developed near the Munak Canal to accommodate the large number of devotees expected to gather for prayers. Several other ghat structures are also being readied across the city.

See the Delhi government's confirmation of the public holiday in the X post below:

Read more on public holidays

UK confirms bank holiday date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom (UK) government confirmed the date for the official summer bank holiday for residents in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, giving millions of people an extra day off before the summer season draws to a close.

The date was officially listed on the government's public holiday calendar for the three nations.

Source: Legit.ng