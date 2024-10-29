Melanie Collins’ biography: age, height, husband, college background

Melanie Collins is a well-known American sports journalist and television host. With a career spanning over a decade, she has worked for top sports networks like CBS Sports, ESPN, and Yahoo! Sports, covering high-profile events from the Super Bowl to the NBA Finals. Melanie Collins’ biography expounds on her background, career and personal life.

Melanie Collins posing outdoors with her hands lifted towards her hair (L). The sports reporter holding a CBS Sports microphone (R). Photo: @melanie_collins on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Melanie Collins’ journey from a journalism student at Pennsylvania State University to a top sports broadcaster has captured the admiration of fans. With a career built on reporting for networks like ESPN and Yahoo! Sports, she has covered everything from the NBA Finals to the FIFA World Cup.

Profile summary

Full name Melanie Collins Nickname Mel Gender Female Date of birth 6 February 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth State College, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6″ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 34-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-63-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Doug Collins Mother Nancy Collins Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner James Neal School State College Area High School College Pennsylvania State University Profession Sports journalist, television host Instagram @melanie_collins Net worth $6 million–$8 million

Melanie Collins biography

Melanie Collins was born in State College, Pennsylvania, United States. Her mother is Nancy, and her father is Doug Collins. The television host also has two brothers, Kurtis and Christian, and she is the eldest.

Where did Melanie Collins go to college?

Melanie Collins is an alumna of the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Pennsylvania State University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism.

She also holds a degree in Interior Design from the New York Institute of Art and Design. Before her university studies, she attended State College Area High School.

What is Melanie Collins’ age?

The American TV host is 38 years old as of October 2024. She was born on 6 February 1986. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Melanie Collins’ career began while still a student at Penn State, where she accepted a job at AccuWeather while working as a bartender. She later secured an internship with WPSU-TV, a PBS affiliate, which led to a permanent position, setting her on the path to a successful broadcasting career.

Collins has also penned several red-carpet articles for award shows and significantly contributed to entertainment stories for E! News Now.

Top-5 facts about Melanie Collins. Photo: @melanie_collins on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Earlier in her career, Collins worked with NBA-TV and Turner Sports, covering NBA games, and reported on college football and basketball for Big Ten Network and Total College Sports.

Her experience extends to Major League Baseball coverage for MLB.com. She has also contributed to Good Morning America, Inside Edition, CSN Bay Area, NBC Sports Network, PGA.com, Nascar.com, and E! News.

Melanie’s CBS Sports career

Melanie Collins joined CBS Sports in June 2018 as a reporter for The NFL on CBS, where she continues to work alongside Kevin Harlan and Trent Green. Her role has solidified her presence in the NFL broadcasting space, having previously reported for CBS Sports Network as a sideline reporter for college football and basketball.

Before joining CBS Sports, Melanie Collins was prominent as the face of Yahoo! Sports. In this role, she covered major global sporting events, including the Winter Olympics, FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, NCAA Football National Championship, Stanley Cup Playoffs, NCAA Basketball Final Four, NFL Draft, NBA Finals, and World Series.

Additionally, Collins occasionally served as a host for ESPN’s SportsNation and First Take, where she further honed her live broadcasting skills. She also hosted Golf Channel's Big Break and Driver vs. Driver and Yahoo! Sports' weekly show Fantasy Football Live.

What is Melanie Collins' net worth?

According to NewsUnzip and LifeTalesGallery, the American television host’s net worth ranges between $6 million and $8 million. Her income derives from her roles with CBS Sports and the Golf Channel, as well as her entrepreneurial endeavours.

Who is Melanie Collins’ husband?

As of 2024, Melanie Collins is not married. However, the renowned sports journalist has been dating James Neal for quite some time. Melanie's partner, James Neal, is a seasoned professional ice hockey player. As a Canadian winger, he currently plays for the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Melanie Collins’ partner has also had an impressive career with the NHL, playing for the St. Louis Blues and previously with the Calgary Flames. Neal is known for his on-ice skills, making him a celebrated figure in hockey.

Melanie and James Neal reportedly met in 2014 and have shared many romantic moments, often vacationing together.

What is Melanie Collins’ height?

The American sports journalist is around 5 feet 6 inches (160 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her approximate body measurements are 34-25-36 inches (86-63-91 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Melanie Collins? She is a prominent American sports journalist and television host for CBS Sports. When is Melanie Collins’ birthday? The TV personality was born on 6 February 1986. Where did Melanie Collins go to college? She attended Pennsylvania State University, earning a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Who is Melanie Collins’ husband? Melanie Collins is unmarried but is in a long-term relationship with James Neal, a professional ice hockey player. What is Melanie Collins' net worth? It is alleged to be between $6 million and $8 million. What is Melanie Collins’ height? The television personality is 5 feet 6 inches (160 centimetres) tall.

Melanie Collins’ biography outlines her journey from a dedicated college student at Pennsylvania State University to a reputable NFL sideline reporter with CBS Sports. Her career spans roles with major networks like ESPN and Yahoo! Sports, where she covered high-profile events.

Legit.ng recently published Tarayummy’s biography. She is an Instagram model, YouTuber, and social media personality from the United States of America. Her charismatic personality and impeccable taste in fashion have brought her instant fame in internet culture.

Tarayummy, whose real name is Tara Thompson, uploads vlogs and videos recapping her life events. She is also known for modelling and casual pictures on Instagram. Read the article to learn more about her.

Source: Legit.ng