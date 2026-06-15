Nicole Jacky is a reality TV star, social media personality, and former medical saleswoman who appeared to have the perfect trajectory in the genre. Entering the villa as a bombshell, her steady romance anchored her place all the way to the grand finale. However, the exact night she stepped back into reality, a massive digital storm completely altered her post-show journey.

Nicole Jacky from Love Island USA. Photo: @nicolejacky on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Nicole Jacky was born in Reno, Nevada, United States .

. She finished fourth place on Love Island USA Season 6, alongside her partner Kendall Washington .

Season 6, alongside her partner . Before finding fame on reality television, she built a successful corporate career in medical sales.

She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Profile summary

Full name Nicole Danielle Jacky Gender Female Date of birth 14 October 1997 Age 28 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Reno, Nevada, United States Current residence Sacramento, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Profession Reality TV personality, former medical sales representative Famous for Love Island USA Season 6 Relationship status Single Instagram @nicolejacky

Inside Nicole Jacky's early life and background

The reality TV star was born in Reno, Nevada, before later relocating to Sacramento, California. Nicole Jacky's age is 28 years old as of June 2026. She was born on 14 October 1997, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Growing up with two older brothers, she describes herself as a major tomboy. Her athletic pursuits were central to her early life; she spent years dominating the basketball court, with aspirations to reach the WNBA.

Nicole Jacky's parents were high school sweethearts. This long-term marital success heavily influenced her own expectations for romance.

Top-5 facts about Nicole Jacky from Love Island USA. Photo: @nicolejacky on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Nicole Jacky do for a living?

Nicole Jacky is a reality TV personality, social media personality, and a former medical sales professional. She gained prominence after appearing on Love Island Season 6 in 2021.

Long before stepping foot in front of Hollywood cameras, worked as a medical sales representative, navigating hospital networks and corporate accounts in California, USA. It was her sharp wit and competitive nature that eventually caught the eye of reality television casting directors.

Nicole Jacky boasts 380 thousand followers on Instagram. Nicole Jacky's Instagram serves as a platform for sharing lifestyle content, high-fashion looks, and travel updates.

Nicole Jacky's Love Island journey and the leaked video scandal

Nicole Jacky is looking over her shoulder. Photo: @nicolejacky (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star's introduction to global pop culture happened in the summer of 2024. Entering the villa on Day 6 as a bombshell, her arrival sent shockwaves through the villa, ultimately leading her to couple up with Kendall Washington.

Throughout the season, the Love Island couple built a reputation as one of the most stable, straight-talking, and unshakeable couples in the villa. While other islanders experienced explosive breakups and Casa Amor betrayals, they quietly sailed through the competition. On Day 32, the public voted them into the final four, where they secured a proud fourth-place finish.

The former medical sales representative is single. Her relationship with Kendall Washington was short-lived. The very night the finale aired, an explicit, private video of Kendall was leaked across social media without his consent. The footage had been filmed in a hotel room right before he entered the show and sent to someone he met on a dating app.

Kendall Washington (L) and Nicole Jacky (R) are enjoying a boat ride on Love Island USA. Photo: Ben Symons

Source: Getty Images

The situation grew more complicated when Kendall initially lied to Nicole about the timeline, claiming the video was years old. Nicole discovered the truth from fellow islander JaNa Craig just days later.

According to People, Nicole broke her silence on her Instagram stories, sharing the immense toll the situation took on her mental health:

Things have not been easy since leaving the villa... I was hurt when you didn't check in with me until I made a post on Instagram. You only cared about posting girls in your story when it was convenient for you.

During the explosive season reunion hosted by TV host Ariana Madix, Nicole publicly called out the dishonesty, marking a definitive point of fracture for the couple.

Nicole Jacky's life after the villa

Following the intense public drama, Nicole took a brief hiatus from the digital world to process the events away from public scrutiny. She also posted an iconic reunion trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands with her former castmates.

Nicole Jacky attends the "Love Island USA: The Reunion" photo call at Chelsea Studios on 14 August 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nicole Jacky has also made guest appearances on the spin-off series Love Island: Beyond the Villa. According to Cosmopolitan, Nicole may be coming back to Love Island Season 7 to replace Vasana Montgomery. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram Stories with the caption:

Touchdown. Missing game 7, but THIS is more important... on a very important mission.

FAQs

Who is Nicole Jacky? She is an American reality TV star who starred on Love Island USA Season 6. Where is Nicole Jacky from? Nicole was born in Reno, Nevada, but lives in Sacramento, California. What does Nicole Jacky do for a living? Nicole worked professionally as a medical sales representative, though she now also earns a living as a social media influencer. Why did Nicole dump Kendall? Nicole chose to end the relationship due to a breach of trust. Following the public leak of Kendall's private video, he lied to her about when the footage was recorded. Finding out the truth from another islander caused an irreparable rift. How old is Nicole Jacky? The reality TV star was born on 14 October 1997, making her 28 years old as of 2026. Are Nicole Jacky and Kendall still together? While they initially attempted to navigate the scandal together during the immediate aftermath of the show, they officially split before the end of 2024. What is Nicole Jacky's height? She is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Nicole Jacky has shown incredible resilience in the face of sudden, overwhelming public drama. While her reality TV experience did not end in the fairytale romance she initially hoped for, she has successfully reclaimed her narrative.

Legit.ng published an article about Cierra from Love Island. Cierra became famous after appearing on the reality TV show Love Island USA in June 2025. She was one of the strongest contestants on the show, but she had to leave suddenly after old, racist social media posts she made were found.

Cierra's racial slur caused a lot of public anger. Even though she left the show early, she used her TV fame to build a successful career as a social media influencer. Learn more about Cierra from Love Island here.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng