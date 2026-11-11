Spain's government has outlined the minimum age requirements for foreign nationals seeking to apply for Spanish citizenship

The country offers four distinct routes to naturalisation, each leading to full registration in the Spanish Civil Register

Applicants under 18 can still pursue Spanish nationality with the support of a legal representative, according to the guide

Spain has clarified the age requirements for foreign nationals seeking to obtain Spanish citizenship through naturalisation, confirming that applicants as young as 14 are eligible to begin the process.

According to Spain's official government portal, naturalisation is the legal process by which a foreign citizen, whether from an EU member state or not, acquires Spanish nationality.

Spain sets minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

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Age requirements for Spanish citizenship

The process is open to a wide range of applicants, with the minimum qualifying age set at 14. Those younger than 18 may still apply, provided they are supported by a legal representative throughout the process.

Four routes to Spanish nationality

Spain's naturalisation framework offers four distinct pathways to citizenship. These are: by option, by discretionary conferral, by residency, and by possession of status. Each route caters to different personal circumstances, giving a broad pool of foreign nationals a potential path to acquiring Spanish papers.

Regardless of which route an applicant takes, all naturalisation processes conclude with registration in the Spanish Civil Register. This registration is the key step that then entitles the newly recognised citizen to obtain a Spanish national identity card and a passport.

Benefits of Spanish citizenship

The practical value of Spanish nationality is considerable. As a full EU member state, Spain grants its citizens the ability to live, work, and travel freely across the European Union. A Spanish passport is widely regarded as one of the most powerful travel documents in the world, opening doors to visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a large number of countries globally.

For many Nigerians and other Africans who have relocated to Spain or are exploring migration routes into Europe, understanding the naturalisation process is an important step. The residency route, in particular, is frequently relevant to immigrants who have lived and worked in Spain for a number of years and are now considering taking the final step towards full citizenship.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng