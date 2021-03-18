Mariah Riddlesprigger's bio: who is Giannis Antetokounmpo's girlfriend?

Numerous people are curious about the lives of their favourite athletes. Giannis Antetokounmpo, a Greek-Nigerian basketball player, is no exception. Fans want to know who his girlfriend is and more about her life. Her name is Mariah Riddlesprigger, and she is also into sports.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend pose during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports

Source: Getty Images

Mariah Riddlesprigger came into the limelight after it became publicly known that she was Giannis Antetokounmpo's girlfriend. Some people call her Mariah Giannis, even though the two are yet to officiate their relationship. Discover more about her today.

Profile summary

Full name Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger Gender Female Date of birth 17th September 1992 Age 30 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Fresno, California, United States of America Current residence The River Hills, Wisconsin, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Zodiac sign Virgo Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Weight 148lb (67 kg) Body measurements in inches 38-30-40 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Single Boyfriend Giannis Antetokounmpo Children 2 Father Patrick Riddlesprigger Mother Catherine Riddlesprigger Siblings 2 Alma mater Bullard High School and Rice University Profession Former volleyball player Mariah Riddlesprigger's Instagram @sincerelyymariah

Who is Mariah Giannis?

Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger is the girlfriend of professional basketballer Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo plays for the Milwaukee Bucks of the National Basketball Association. She is a former volleyball player.

How old is Mariah Riddlesprigger?

Mariah Riddlesprigger's age is 30 years as of 2023. She was born on 17th September 1992, and her Zodiac sign is Virgo.

Where is Mariah Riddlesprigger from?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's girlfriend is from the United States of America, and her nationality is American. She was born in Fresno, California, United States of America, and is now based in The River Hills, Wisconsin.

What is Mariah Riddlesprigger's ethnicity?

The former volleyball player's ethnicity is African-American. Mariah Riddlesprigger's parents are Patrick and Catherine. Patrick has Afro-American roots and is a former athlete who now manages a sports team.

Her mother is Catherine Riddlesprigger, and she has two siblings, Makayla and Maya Riddlesprigger. Catherine works as a regional sales manager for Allstar Fire Equipment, Inc.

Educational background

The former volleyballer went to Bullard High School. After graduating high school, she joined Rice University in Texas for higher studies. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sport Management and Sociology. She also minored in business.

Besides focusing on academics, she excelled in sports, especially volleyball. She played the game in high school and was a member of her university's volleyball team. Apart from volleyball, she also competed in track and field events.

Career

Mariah Riddlesprigger's volleyball career started at the university. She was an asset to her university's volleyball team, the Rice Owls, where she played as an outside hitter.

Her talent and commitment earned her the title of Scholar-Athlete. She also won the Junior League Senior Girl Athlete Award.

She worked for two years at the university’s athletic ticket office. After graduating, she worked as an intern for the Philadelphia 76ers from May 2015 to June 2016.

Her stint at the Philadelphia 76ers was full of fantastic encounters. She had met several high-profile sports personalities, including Mark Cuban, an American businessman, investor, and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

She also met Rick Fox, a Canadian-Bahamian actor, businessman, retired basketball player, and e-sports franchise owner. During this period, she also got acquainted with many team presidents, general managers, ESPN executives, and sports agents.

Her experiences influenced her career goals and objectives. She revealed that she was looking forward to using her high-profile contacts to achieve her career goal of working for a sports agency.

Does Giannis Antetokounmpo have a wife and kids?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not married, so he does not have a wife. However, he has a girlfriend and children.

Does Giannis have a girlfriend? Yes, her name is Mariah Riddlesprigger. The two first met in her hometown long before becoming public figures.

They fell in love and have been together for a long time. Initially, they kept the relationship low-key. Eventually, they disclosed it to the media.

How long have Giannis and Mariah been together?

The NBA star and the Rice University alum started dating in the mid-2010s. Since it remains unclear when exactly they started dating, it is challenging to know exactly how long they have been together.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's kids

Giannis and his girlfriend have two kids. The lovebirds welcomed their first child on 10th February 2020. His name is Liam Charles Antetokounmpo.

Liam's middle name, Charles, is a homage to Antetokounmpo’s late father, who passed away in 2017. The two welcomed their second son in August 2021.

Mariah Riddlesprigger's height and weight

Giannis Antetokounmpo's girlfriend is 5' 10' or 178 centimetres tall. She weighs about 148 pounds or 67 kilograms, and her body measurements in inches are 38-30-40. She has dark brown hair and eyes.

Trivia

Besides raising her two little boys, Mariah Riddlesprigger is working on a new fashion line.

Kieran Roblee coached her in volleyball.

She exercises regularly to keep fit.

Mariah Riddlesprigger attracted public attention after she started dating basketballer Giannis Antetokounmpo. She is a former volleyball player and mother of two sons.

