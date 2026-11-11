Seun Kuti made a bold claim about Peter Obi's education policy during his time as Anambra governor

The musician alleged that Obi removed children of poor people from schools and was quoted as saying education was not for them

Kuti also argued that no Nigerian leader since 1999 has genuinely governed in the interest of ordinary citizens

Musician and activist Seun Kuti has sparked fresh controversy online after a resurfaced interview clip showed him making a pointed accusation against former Anambra State governor and 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi over his education record.

Seun Kuti sparks controversy with allegation about Peter Obi and Anambra's poor children. Credit: @bigbirdkuti, @peterobi

Source: Instagram

The interview, filmed in a podcast-style setting for Selah Meditate, features Kuti seated opposite a host in what appears to be an indoor studio, as he passionately debated Nigeria's political history with an increasingly intense tone.

Seun Kuti's Claims About Peter Obi

Kuti challenged what he described as the selective retelling of history when it comes to governors celebrated for their so-called track records.

Specifically, he targeted Obi's time in Anambra, alleging that the former governor removed children of low-income families from public schools.

"Peter will be forced... Peter removed poor people's students from school in a number of states and said, and I quote, 'Education is not for the poor,'" Kuti said in the clip.

He went on to question the significance of Anambra's performance in external examinations, arguing that high WAEC scores mean little if access to quality education remained restricted by economic status.

His point was that academic results achieved by privileged students cannot be credited as a broad governance success.

"Whether we carry first in education, in WAEC, what does that mean? How many people were educated? How many people go to school? What was the quality of the education?" he pressed.

Kuti's Wider Critique of Nigerian Democracy

The musician extended his criticism beyond Obi, arguing that no governor or president since Nigeria's return to democracy in 1999 has enacted policies genuinely aimed at the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

He contended that infrastructure development and other visible projects have consistently been driven by business interests rather than the needs of the people.

The only exception he credited was former President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, whom he praised specifically for reducing petrol prices, calling it the singular act in Nigeria's democratic era that truly benefited the average citizen.

"You know the person who tried to do something? One thing was Yar'Adua. When you reduce petrol, remember that Yar'Adua reduced petrol. That was the only thing that has ever been done for Nigerians in this democracy," Kuti stated.

He also questioned the promise of surveillance in examination halls, suggesting that reform pledges have consistently gone unfulfilled.

The clip resurfaced approximately six months after it was originally recorded, reigniting debate around Peter Obi's legacy and the broader question of accountability among Nigeria's political class.

Watch the interview clip that sparked the debate:

Seun Kuti questions Peter Obi's legacy over education opportunities for poor children. Photo: @bigbirdkuti/IG.

Source: Instagram

Seun Kuti blasts VeryDarkMan's fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti criticised fans of Verydarkman in posts shared on his Instagram story.

The situation followed a disagreement involving activist Omoyele Sowore and Blord, which led to online tension between different groups.

Seun stated that he would not allow insults towards Sowore and insisted he would not take sides when friends conflict, while also warning against disrespect.

Source: Legit.ng