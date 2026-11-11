Former Jigawa governor Sule Lamido publicly pushed back against VP Kashim Shettima's claim that prominent politicians in the state back the APC

Lamido responded in Hausa on Facebook, questioning why he would join a party he refused to support when it was formed in 2014

A supporter of Lamido also published a lengthy rejoinder accusing the APC-led administration of political blackmail and manipulation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has denied claims by Vice-President Kashim Shettima that he is among prominent politicians in Jigawa State who are supporting the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shettima had made the assertion in a video circulated online, in which he said influential political figures in Jigawa, including Lamido, were backing the APC.

Lamido calls Shettima's claim of supporting APC false. Photo credit: Sule Lamido

Source: Twitter

The video was shared by DCL Hausa on Facebook under the headline: "All the prominent people of Jigawa State are with us, including Sule Lamido."

Lamido responded directly in the comment section of that post, writing in Hausa: "Ikon Allah. Ban yi APC a 2014 sai yanzu a 2026?" — which translates roughly to: "God is powerful. I was not with the APC in 2014, so why would I be with it now in 2026?"

As reported by Daily Trust, he also noted that although the claim came from a Kanuri man, it did not surprise him.

Lamido closed his comment with the Kanuri word "kattuwunum," meaning "a lie" or "falsehood."

Lamido's supporter fires back at Shettima

After posting his own denial, Lamido shared a rejoinder written by a supporter identified as Auwal Muhammed, captioning it: "A loyalist of mine wrote this in my defence!"

In the write-up, Muhammed accused the APC of political blackmail, saying the vice-president's claim was designed to use Lamido's name to sell a political product he described as "resisted and rejected by the public."

"Shettima's mention of Sule Lamido's name exposes a hidden motive of APC's led administration to deploy strategic rhetorical skills to win the heart of electorates by whatever means," Muhammed wrote.

He argued that anyone familiar with Lamido's political history would immediately reject the suggestion, describing the former governor as "a consistent politician who has never ever switched to any party."

Muhammed concluded by making Lamido's current political position clear:

"His excellency Sule Lamido is not in political tryst with any party. He is a PDP, remains in PDP and will campaign for the success of PDP from top to bottom."

Lamido served as Governor of Jigawa State between 2007 and 2015 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and has remained a prominent voice within the party since leaving office.

Sule Lamido says he remains in PDP after Shettima claimed Jigawa politician backs APC. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima

Source: Twitter

Lamido advises Jonathan about contesting 2027 elections

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Lamido advised Goodluck Jonathan against entering the 2027 presidential race amidst political turmoil.

Lamido criticised calls for Jonathan to run as desperate and lacking substantive reasoning.

Former governor urged Jonathan to preserve his dignity as a respected global leader.

Source: Legit.ng