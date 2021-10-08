Jonas Max Ferris’ biography: Who is Dagen McDowell’s husband?

Jonas Max Ferris is an American Financial adviser, journalist, and economic analyst. Aside from that, he is a panellist on Fox Business Network and a producer known for If the Trees Could Talk (2014). In addition, Jonas Max is renowned as the husband of American Fox Business analyst Dagen McDowell.

Jonas Max Ferris is the president and co-founder of MAXfunds.com, which offers financial advice and other topics related to business. Here is everything you might want to know about Dagen McDowell's husband, including his net worth, age, and career.

Profile summary

Birth name Jonas Max Ferris Gender Male Date of birth 13 September 1971 Age 50 years (as of 2022) Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Southfield, Massachusetts, United States of America Current residence Virginia, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Dagen McDowell University University of Georgia Business School Occupation Economic analyst, journalist, financial advisor, producer Net worth $5 million

Jonas Max Ferris' bio

Who is Dagen McDowell's husband? He is a journalist and financial advisor who was born in 1971 in Southfield, Massachusetts, United States of America. His parents were artists. Ferris' zodiac sign is Virgo.

How old is Jonas Max Ferris?

The American economic analyst is 50 years old as of 2021. He celebrates his birthday on 13 September each year.

Educational background

After completing his high school education, Max Ferris attended Manhattan College to pursue a degree in Economics. He later graduated in 1993.

After graduating from Manhattan College, Jonas worked for a while and later enrolled at the University of Georgia Business School, from which he graduated in 1997.

Career

Max Ferris came into the limelight when he made his debut on television in 2002. He appeared on the Fox Business Network, a channel under the Fox agency that deals mainly with business news.

After making a few appearances on Fox Business Network, he became a panellist in Cashin' In, a show about business analysis. Max Ferris and other panellists talked about various subjects, including guidance on stocks that will make money within the shortest time possible and various topics based on the headlines.

Jonas Max Ferris is a co-founder and president of MAXfunds.com. He founded the website with his classmate, Jason Burr, whom he met at the University of Georgia.

The website offers financial advice to those willing to enter the business field. They also use the website to showcase mutual funds and guide their followers on what they need to invest in each fund.

Jonas is also a producer, having served as co-executive producer on the short film If the Trees Could Talk in 2014. He has also appeared as a panellist and contributor on various television programmes. They are as follows:

Year TV program 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight 2018-2021 Cavuto Live 2019-2021 Kennedy Live 2012-2019 Bulls & Bears 2018 Mornings with Maria Bartiromo 2018 The Evening Edit 2017 The Cost of Freedom 2006-2016 Your World w/Neil Cavuto 2012-2014 Cavuto on Business 2013-2014 The Willis Report 2013 Money with Melissa Francis

Is Jonas Max Ferris married?

Yes, he is. Who is Jonas Max Ferris' wife? His wife's name is Dagen McDowell. Jonas Max Ferris' wife is an American journalist and analyst on the Fox Business Network.

Before the two met, Dagen McDowell was married to a man whose name still remains a mystery. However, they ended their marriage in 2003. After Dagen McDowell's divorce, she got married to Jonas Max Ferris.

Dagen McDowell and her husband's first meeting happened in the Cashin' In show. In a Fox News interview on 6 May 2011, Jonas said that they were selected to argue and choose mutual funds on the show.

The duo started courting in 2001. Dagen McDowell married Jonas in 2005. They had a small wedding which family and friends attended.

Is Dagen McDowell still married to Jonas Max Ferris?

Yes, the two are still husband and wife.

Body measurements and statistics

Max Ferris' height is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm). He has light brown hair and dark brown eyes.

How much money does Dagen McDowell make?

Max Ferris has earned a significant amount of wealth over the years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jonas Max Ferris' net worth is alleged to be $5 million as of 2022. He has made his wealth from being an economic analyst and investment advisor.

What is Jonas Max Ferris' salary?

Financial analysts in the United States of America earn an average salary of $126,000 per year. Therefore Jonas Max Ferris' salary is allegedly estimated to be $126 thousand. In addition to that, he earns from being a journalist and a producer.

Jonas Max Ferris' health

Max has never confirmed whether he is suffering from any illness or anything about his health issues.

Jonas Max Ferris has made a name for himself in the field of business and the film industry. However, when it comes to his personal life, he is quiet and rarely speaks about it.

