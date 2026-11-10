Comedian DeeOne publicly urged Davido to acknowledge Wizkid FC's support amid his ongoing fallout with VeryDarkMan

DeeOne also criticised Don Jazzy and blogger Tunde Ednut over their perceived backing of the social media activist

The comments add to a growing controversy that has drawn in Israel DMW, Samklef and multiple celebrity figures

Comedian and former Big Brother Naija housemate DeeOne has waded into the ongoing feud between Afrobeats star Davido and social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM), directing pointed criticism at the singer while also taking aim at music executive Don Jazzy and blogger Tunde Ednut.

In a video posted to his X page on November 10, DeeOne argued that Davido owes a debt of gratitude to Wizkid's fanbase, known as Wizkid FC, insisting that their support during his dispute with VDM exceeded anything his own supporters delivered.

DeeOne weighs in on Davido and VeryDarkMan's ongoing feud, questions celebrity support for the singer. Photo: deeonecomedian/davido/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"The level of support that you got is more than your fan base," DeeOne said, addressing Davido directly.

He added that the singer does not truly deserve the backing he has received, pointing to what he described as a failure to defend his own wedding guests when VDM reportedly caused a scene.

The comedian did not hold back in spelling out his frustration, telling Davido to "go and thank Wizkid FC" and warning him to be more careful about where his loyalties lie.

"People like you, you know deserve support, if you be to be honest, you no deserve any level of support," DeeOne said in the video.

He also questioned why Davido appeared to tolerate a figure he now opposes, suggesting the two would still be aligned had their friendship not broken down.

Comedian DeeOne comments on Davido's fan base, Wizkid FC and celebrity involvement in VeryDarkMan controversy. Photo: deeonecomedian/donjazzy/mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Davido-VDM feud

The rift between Davido and VeryDarkMan deepened after VDM publicly challenged the singer and his camp to produce evidence backing claims that Davido had previously provided him with financial assistance, including travel to Lagos and accommodation in a five-star hotel.

Davido's logistics manager, Israel DMW, had already moved to distance the singer from claims that he was involved in any plot to have VDM arrested.

Music producer Samklef entered the conversation separately, alleging that Tunde Ednut had bankrolled VDM and fed him information used in attacks on people close to Davido.

Samklef also claimed that Davido played a role in securing VDM's release following his arrest in 2024 during the #JusticeForMohbad campaign.

DeeOne's comments have kept the debate over celebrity loyalty and social media influence firmly in the spotlight, with his criticism of Don Jazzy adding yet another prominent name to an already sprawling controversy.

Watch DeeOne speak about Davido and VDM in the X video below:

VDM's brother Macavelli unveils record label with similar logo to Davido's DMW

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that VDM’s elder brother, Macavelli, unveiled a four-bedroom apartment secured for artists signed to his record label, Velli Music Worldwide.

During a tour of the property, he introduced Badman T and EG Swift Music as the label’s signed artists and revealed plans to set up a music studio in the apartment.

The label’s logo also attracted attention, with some social media users comparing its design to Davido Music Worldwide’s branding.

Source: Legit.ng