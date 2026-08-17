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Tamera Kissen went from Instagram skits to Tyler Perry — one platform at a time
Celebrity biographies

Tamera Kissen went from Instagram skits to Tyler Perry — one platform at a time

by  Isaac Wangethi reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
4 min read

Tamera Kissen went from entertaining audiences with Instagram skits to landing a role in Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black. The American actress, model, entrepreneur, singer, and social media personality built a following through her comedy content before turning her online popularity into opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Tamera 'Tee' Kissen at Microsoft Theatre
Tamera 'Tee' Kissen attends the 2022 BET Awards. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Tamera Kissen was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States.
  • She rose to fame through appearances on MTV's Wild 'N Out and Tyler Perry's Netflix series Beauty in Black.
  • Tamera has expanded beyond comedy and acting, building a career that also includes modelling, entrepreneurship and social media.
  • She first gained attention through Instagram skits and continues to use Instagram and TikTok to share content and engage with her growing audience.

Profile summary

Full name

Tamera Kissen

Nickname

Tee

Gender

Female

Date of birth

15 September 1994

Age

31 years old (as of August 2026)

Zodiac sign

Virgo

Place of birth

Los Angeles, California, United States

Current residence

Los Angeles, California, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

Multiracial

Sexuality

Straight

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Dark brown

Height in feet

5'3"

Height in centimetres

160

Weight in pounds

121

Weight in kilograms

55

Siblings

1

Relationship status

Single

School

Chino Hills High School

Profession

Comedian, actress, social media influencer, model, singer, entrepreneur

Instagram

@himynamesteee

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Tamera Kissen's biography

The content creator was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States. Born on 15 September 1994, she is 31 years old as of August 2026, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. She grew up alongside a younger brother named Santana. Tamera is an American citizen of multiracial heritage, with African-American, Filipino, and German roots.

Tamera attended Chino Hills High School, where she participated in track and field during her first year.

What does Tamera Kissen do?

Facts about Tamera Kissen
Top 5 facts about Tamera Kissen. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

Tamera Kissen is an actress, comedian, model, content creator, entrepreneur and music artist. She began her entertainment career at 17 by sharing comedy skits on Instagram. Her growing popularity eventually opened the door to Season 12 of MTV's improv-comedy series Wild 'N Out.

Kissen made her television debut in 2017 with a role in ADD-TV. Her acting career reached another milestone in 2024 when she joined the cast of Tyler Perry's Netflix series Beauty in Black. According to her IMDb profile, some of her television and film credits include:

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Year

Film/TV show

Role

2026

Lot Patrol

Bonita

2025

Matlock

Cherry Rose

2024

Baddies East

Tee

2023

White Men Can't Jump

Sheila

2023

Summer with the Guys

Shauna

2023

You're Not Alone

Trina

2023

House Party

Grace

2021

Dutch

Simone

2019

When Day Gets Dark

Tasha

Tamera's influence extends to social media, where she has built a substantial following across several platforms. She has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, 2.5 million on TikTok, over 300,000 on X, and 577,000 on Snapchat as of this writing.

Kissen also runs a self-titled YouTube channel, which she launched in October 2011 and has since grown to 515,000 subscribers. She uses the platform to share songs, vlogs, lifestyle content, behind-the-scenes videos and other entertaining content.

Tamera has also ventured into music, releasing singles such as Bad alongside other tracks, including:

Song

Year

Fake Mad

2019

U Mad

2023

The Weekend

2024

Top Notch

2024

I vs U

2024

Açaí

2025

Kissen has appeared in high-profile modelling and advertising campaigns for major brands including CoverGirl, Adidas, Google, Finish Line, Honda and Fiat.

Tamera Kissen at Nobu
Tamera Kissen attends the Rolling Loud Kick-Off Celebration. Photo: Jerritt Clark (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

  1. Who is Tamera Kissen? She is an actress, comedian, model, entrepreneur, musician, and social media influencer.
  2. What is Tamera Kissen's age? The American actress is 31 years old as of August 2026. She was born on 15 September 1994.
  3. Where does Tamera Kissen come from? She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States.
  4. What is Tamera Kissen's nationality? Tamera is an American citizen.
  5. What is Tamera Kissen famous for? She is best known for her viral comedy skits on social media, her role in MTV's Wild 'N Out Season 12, and her breakout role in Beauty in Black.
  6. What ethnicity is Tee from Baddies? Her background is a mix of African-American, Filipino, and German heritage.
  7. Did Tamera Kissen play on Baddies? She was a cast member on the fourth season of the Zeus Network reality series, Baddies East.
  8. What type of shows is Tamera Kissen in? She has appeared in various television formats, including improv-comedy shows such as Wild 'N Out, reality TV such as Baddies East, and scripted dramas such as Beauty in Black.
  9. What is Tamera Kissen's parents' nationality? Her parents' specific nationalities are not publicly documented, although she has described her mother as Black and her father as white.
  10. What is Tamera Kissen's Instagram? Her official Instagram handle is @himynamesteee.

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Tamera Kissen is an actress, comedian, model, entrepreneur, music artist, and content creator. From viral Instagram skits to Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black, she has built a versatile career that continues to grow across entertainment and digital media.

Legit.ng recently published Fatima Washa's biography. She is a Nigerian actress best known for her roles in Kannywood films, including Karfen Nasara, Niqab, and Dangin Miji.

Fatima Washa Abdullahi was born in Bauchi State, Nigeria. She has appeared alongside notable Kannywood actors, including Zahraddeen Sani, Ali Nuhu, Fadila Muhammad, and Shehu Hassan Kano. Fatima is also a social media influencer with a large following across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Isaac Wangethi avatar

Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.

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