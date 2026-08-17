Tamera Kissen went from Instagram skits to Tyler Perry — one platform at a time

Tamera Kissen went from entertaining audiences with Instagram skits to landing a role in Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black. The American actress, model, entrepreneur, singer, and social media personality built a following through her comedy content before turning her online popularity into opportunities in the entertainment industry.

Tamera 'Tee' Kissen attends the 2022 BET Awards. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tamera Kissen was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States .

. She rose to fame through appearances on MTV's Wild 'N Out and Tyler Perry's Netflix series Beauty in Black .

and Tyler Perry's Netflix series . Tamera has expanded beyond comedy and acting, building a career that also includes modelling, entrepreneurship and social media.

She first gained attention through Instagram skits and continues to use Instagram and TikTok to share content and engage with her growing audience.

Profile summary

Full name Tamera Kissen Nickname Tee Gender Female Date of birth 15 September 1994 Age 31 years old (as of August 2026) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Chino Hills High School Profession Comedian, actress, social media influencer, model, singer, entrepreneur Instagram @himynamesteee

Tamera Kissen's biography

The content creator was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States. Born on 15 September 1994, she is 31 years old as of August 2026, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. She grew up alongside a younger brother named Santana. Tamera is an American citizen of multiracial heritage, with African-American, Filipino, and German roots.

Tamera attended Chino Hills High School, where she participated in track and field during her first year.

What does Tamera Kissen do?

Top 5 facts about Tamera Kissen. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Tamera Kissen is an actress, comedian, model, content creator, entrepreneur and music artist. She began her entertainment career at 17 by sharing comedy skits on Instagram. Her growing popularity eventually opened the door to Season 12 of MTV's improv-comedy series Wild 'N Out.

Kissen made her television debut in 2017 with a role in ADD-TV. Her acting career reached another milestone in 2024 when she joined the cast of Tyler Perry's Netflix series Beauty in Black. According to her IMDb profile, some of her television and film credits include:

Year Film/TV show Role 2026 Lot Patrol Bonita 2025 Matlock Cherry Rose 2024 Baddies East Tee 2023 White Men Can't Jump Sheila 2023 Summer with the Guys Shauna 2023 You're Not Alone Trina 2023 House Party Grace 2021 Dutch Simone 2019 When Day Gets Dark Tasha

Tamera's influence extends to social media, where she has built a substantial following across several platforms. She has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, 2.5 million on TikTok, over 300,000 on X, and 577,000 on Snapchat as of this writing.

Kissen also runs a self-titled YouTube channel, which she launched in October 2011 and has since grown to 515,000 subscribers. She uses the platform to share songs, vlogs, lifestyle content, behind-the-scenes videos and other entertaining content.

Tamera has also ventured into music, releasing singles such as Bad alongside other tracks, including:

Song Year Fake Mad 2019 U Mad 2023 The Weekend 2024 Top Notch 2024 I vs U 2024 Açaí 2025

Kissen has appeared in high-profile modelling and advertising campaigns for major brands including CoverGirl, Adidas, Google, Finish Line, Honda and Fiat.

Tamera Kissen attends the Rolling Loud Kick-Off Celebration. Photo: Jerritt Clark (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Tamera Kissen? She is an actress, comedian, model, entrepreneur, musician, and social media influencer. What is Tamera Kissen's age? The American actress is 31 years old as of August 2026. She was born on 15 September 1994. Where does Tamera Kissen come from? She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Tamera Kissen's nationality? Tamera is an American citizen. What is Tamera Kissen famous for? She is best known for her viral comedy skits on social media, her role in MTV's Wild 'N Out Season 12, and her breakout role in Beauty in Black. What ethnicity is Tee from Baddies? Her background is a mix of African-American, Filipino, and German heritage. Did Tamera Kissen play on Baddies? She was a cast member on the fourth season of the Zeus Network reality series, Baddies East. What type of shows is Tamera Kissen in? She has appeared in various television formats, including improv-comedy shows such as Wild 'N Out, reality TV such as Baddies East, and scripted dramas such as Beauty in Black. What is Tamera Kissen's parents' nationality? Her parents' specific nationalities are not publicly documented, although she has described her mother as Black and her father as white. What is Tamera Kissen's Instagram? Her official Instagram handle is @himynamesteee.

Tamera Kissen is an actress, comedian, model, entrepreneur, music artist, and content creator. From viral Instagram skits to Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black, she has built a versatile career that continues to grow across entertainment and digital media.

Legit.ng recently published Fatima Washa's biography. She is a Nigerian actress best known for her roles in Kannywood films, including Karfen Nasara, Niqab, and Dangin Miji.

Fatima Washa Abdullahi was born in Bauchi State, Nigeria. She has appeared alongside notable Kannywood actors, including Zahraddeen Sani, Ali Nuhu, Fadila Muhammad, and Shehu Hassan Kano. Fatima is also a social media influencer with a large following across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng