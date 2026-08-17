Tamera Kissen went from Instagram skits to Tyler Perry — one platform at a time
Tamera Kissen went from entertaining audiences with Instagram skits to landing a role in Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black. The American actress, model, entrepreneur, singer, and social media personality built a following through her comedy content before turning her online popularity into opportunities in the entertainment industry.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Tamera Kissen was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States.
- She rose to fame through appearances on MTV's Wild 'N Out and Tyler Perry's Netflix series Beauty in Black.
- Tamera has expanded beyond comedy and acting, building a career that also includes modelling, entrepreneurship and social media.
- She first gained attention through Instagram skits and continues to use Instagram and TikTok to share content and engage with her growing audience.
Profile summary
Full name
Tamera Kissen
Nickname
Tee
Gender
Female
Date of birth
15 September 1994
Age
31 years old (as of August 2026)
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Place of birth
Los Angeles, California, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Multiracial
Sexuality
Straight
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Height in feet
5'3"
Height in centimetres
160
Weight in pounds
121
Weight in kilograms
55
Siblings
1
Relationship status
Single
School
Chino Hills High School
Profession
Comedian, actress, social media influencer, model, singer, entrepreneur
Tamera Kissen's biography
The content creator was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, United States. Born on 15 September 1994, she is 31 years old as of August 2026, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. She grew up alongside a younger brother named Santana. Tamera is an American citizen of multiracial heritage, with African-American, Filipino, and German roots.
Tamera attended Chino Hills High School, where she participated in track and field during her first year.
What does Tamera Kissen do?
Tamera Kissen is an actress, comedian, model, content creator, entrepreneur and music artist. She began her entertainment career at 17 by sharing comedy skits on Instagram. Her growing popularity eventually opened the door to Season 12 of MTV's improv-comedy series Wild 'N Out.
Kissen made her television debut in 2017 with a role in ADD-TV. Her acting career reached another milestone in 2024 when she joined the cast of Tyler Perry's Netflix series Beauty in Black. According to her IMDb profile, some of her television and film credits include:
Year
Film/TV show
Role
2026
Lot Patrol
Bonita
2025
Matlock
Cherry Rose
2024
Baddies East
Tee
2023
White Men Can't Jump
Sheila
2023
Summer with the Guys
Shauna
2023
You're Not Alone
Trina
2023
House Party
Grace
2021
Dutch
Simone
2019
When Day Gets Dark
Tasha
Tamera's influence extends to social media, where she has built a substantial following across several platforms. She has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, 2.5 million on TikTok, over 300,000 on X, and 577,000 on Snapchat as of this writing.
Kissen also runs a self-titled YouTube channel, which she launched in October 2011 and has since grown to 515,000 subscribers. She uses the platform to share songs, vlogs, lifestyle content, behind-the-scenes videos and other entertaining content.
Tamera has also ventured into music, releasing singles such as Bad alongside other tracks, including:
Song
Year
Fake Mad
2019
U Mad
2023
The Weekend
2024
Top Notch
2024
I vs U
2024
Açaí
2025
Kissen has appeared in high-profile modelling and advertising campaigns for major brands including CoverGirl, Adidas, Google, Finish Line, Honda and Fiat.
FAQs
- Who is Tamera Kissen? She is an actress, comedian, model, entrepreneur, musician, and social media influencer.
- What is Tamera Kissen's age? The American actress is 31 years old as of August 2026. She was born on 15 September 1994.
- Where does Tamera Kissen come from? She hails from Los Angeles, California, United States.
- What is Tamera Kissen's nationality? Tamera is an American citizen.
- What is Tamera Kissen famous for? She is best known for her viral comedy skits on social media, her role in MTV's Wild 'N Out Season 12, and her breakout role in Beauty in Black.
- What ethnicity is Tee from Baddies? Her background is a mix of African-American, Filipino, and German heritage.
- Did Tamera Kissen play on Baddies? She was a cast member on the fourth season of the Zeus Network reality series, Baddies East.
- What type of shows is Tamera Kissen in? She has appeared in various television formats, including improv-comedy shows such as Wild 'N Out, reality TV such as Baddies East, and scripted dramas such as Beauty in Black.
- What is Tamera Kissen's parents' nationality? Her parents' specific nationalities are not publicly documented, although she has described her mother as Black and her father as white.
- What is Tamera Kissen's Instagram? Her official Instagram handle is @himynamesteee.
Tamera Kissen is an actress, comedian, model, entrepreneur, music artist, and content creator. From viral Instagram skits to Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black, she has built a versatile career that continues to grow across entertainment and digital media.
Legit.ng recently published Fatima Washa's biography. She is a Nigerian actress best known for her roles in Kannywood films, including Karfen Nasara, Niqab, and Dangin Miji.
Fatima Washa Abdullahi was born in Bauchi State, Nigeria. She has appeared alongside notable Kannywood actors, including Zahraddeen Sani, Ali Nuhu, Fadila Muhammad, and Shehu Hassan Kano. Fatima is also a social media influencer with a large following across TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi is a writer at Legit.ng. He joined the team in September 2021 and has over five years of experience. Isaac specialises in celebrity biographies, lifestyles, and news reports. He has won the Legit Writer of the Year Award multiple times (2023, 2024, 2025). Isaac earned a BSc in Information Technology from the UoN in 2017. He also holds a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University (2021). Isaac completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in March 2024. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com.