How many Kelce brothers are there? The mystery of Shawn Kelce explained

The Kelce family is popularly known for Travis and Jason, the footballers. However, in February 2024, rumours spread that they had another brother. It was after a viral CBS skit spread on the internet claiming Shawn Kelce to be their older brother who has been out of the limelight. As a result, NFL fans have been curious about how many Kelce brothers there are.

Jason and Travis Kelce are famous NFL players. Travis is a tight end known for playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason is a former centre who played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons. The two are also known for their sports podcast, New Heights. But is Shawn Kelce the third Kelce brother?

Who are the real Kelce brothers?

The Kelce brothers are only two: Jason and . Their parents are Donna and Edward 'Ed' Kelce. Their dad was a former sales representative in the steel industry, while their mother worked in the banking sector.

Their parents met at Cleveland bar Fagan's after work and married in the late 1970s. After being married for over 20 years, the couple divorced. When speaking on their sons' podcast, they disclosed that they postponed the divorce until their sons completed college.

Their mum also said the two are still friends. She stated:

We get along great, it's just sometimes people, they move apart.

Here are more details about the two brothers.

Jason Kelce

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) waves to the fans during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo: Andy Lewis (modified by author)

Jason is Donna and Ed Kelce's first child. He was born on 5 November 1987 in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, United States, and is 36 years old as of August 2024. The former professional footballer attended Cleveland Heights High School, where he played football at both running back and linebacker positions.

He was twice named All-Lake Erie League. While in high school, the footballer was also into music. He was a baritone saxophonist and part of symphonic and jazz bands. He later joined the University of Cincinnati, where he played .

He started his professional football journey playing centre for the National Football League, Philadelphia Eagles when the Eagles selected him in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has earned several accolades, including being a Super Bowl champion, seven-time Pro Bowl section, and six-time first-team All-Pro selection.

Jason is one of only three centres in NFL history to be named an NFL All-Pro player at least five times. The others are Dermontti Dawson and Mike Webster.

On 4 March 2024, he announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles after playing for 13 seasons. While speaking during Jason's retirement press conference, the Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie spoke about him being significant to the team. Here is part of what he mentioned:

It is difficult to put into words how much Jason Kelce has meant to everyone in this organization, to the City of Philadelphia, and to our fans. He gave everything he had to all of us for 13 years, and he did it in a way that was truly authentic. Jason was an incredible football player; a future Hall of Famer who would have been successful anywhere.

Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt Kelce since 14 April 2018. He revealed that it was love at first sight while speaking on the New Heights podcast, as reported by US Magazine. He recalled:

[I] definitely fell asleep. Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life. It was love at first sight.… I didn't [believe in it] until I met you and it was like fireworks exploded at the door the moment she walked into Buffalo Billiards.

The couple has three daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth, born in October 2019; Elliotte Ray, born in March 2021; and Bennett Llewellyn, born in February 2023.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs smiles while being interviewed after the Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 to win the game. Photo: Jason Hanna (modified by author)

Travis is the youngest son of Edward' Ed' Kelce and Donna Kelce. He was born on 5 October 1989 in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, United States. The NFL player is 34 years old as of August 2024. He attended Cleveland Heights High School and played football, basketball, and baseball.

Travis joined the University of Cincinnati in 2008 and graduated in 2012. He began his football career in college as a quarterback. The Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Travis has played all through as a tight end.

He has earned several honours for being among the most excellent tight ends. For instance, he is a nine-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time All-Pro, with four first-team and three second-team selections. In addition, ESPN named him one of the best NFL players ever in 2022.

Travis also considers himself the best tight end in the game. He disclosed this during an interview with GQ in 2017. He stated:

I'm not going to lie to myself. I'm going to look at the film. I'm going to look at the stats. I'm going to look at where my team is compared to everyone else, and I'm going to say, am I the best? I'm not going to go out there and say that I'm better than X, I'm better than Y. I think I'm the best tight end in the game.

The NFL star is in a romantic relationship with the singer Taylor Swift. The two confirmed their romance in September 2023, when the American pop singer showed up to cheer Travis during their home game at Missouri's.

He is also known to have dated women of high calibre, such as Kayla Nicole, Maya Benberry, and Megan Thee Stallion (rumoured).

Travis shares a strong bond with his brother, Jason. He wears 87 in honour of his brother, who was born in 1987. In an interview with NFL Films, here is what he said while sitting beside Jason.

If there is a Kelce legacy, two brothers making it to the NFL, it all started in 1987 because this big guy was born in 1987.

The two brothers created their podcast, New Heights, in August 2022. They discuss various topics, including their games, trending NFL news, and sports headlines. They also have foundations as a way to give back to society.

Travis launched the foundation Eighty-Seven & Running in 2015, while Jason established (Be) Philly in October 2022. On 12 February 2023, their fame skyrocketed when they became the first brothers ever to play on opposing teams in the Super Bowl. Travis and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and the two brothers embraced before and after the game.

FAQs

How many Kelce brothers are there? This has been the most frequently asked question by NFL fans since February 2024, when a CBS skit video went viral on social media. The skit disclosed that the Kelce brothers have a third brother, Shawn Kelce. However, this is not true.

