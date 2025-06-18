Who is Maika Monroe's boyfriend? Is she still with Dalton Gomez?

Dalton Gomez is still Maika Monroe's boyfriend. Maika confirmed their romantic relationship in June 2024 via an Instagram post. Her dating history also features high-profile names in the entertainment scene like Joe Keery, Liam Hemsworth, and Zac Efron.

Rumours about Maika Monroe and Dalton Gomez dating began after they were seen kissing in Los Angeles in October 2023 .

in . Actress Maika was previously in a long-term relationship with Joe Keery , an American actor and singer.

, an American actor and singer. Other high-profile men Monroe has been romantically linked to include Boyd Holbrook, Taylor Lautner, and Liam Hemsworth.

Profile summary

Full name Dillon Monroe Buckley Gender Female Date of birth 29 May 1993 Age 32 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Santa Barbara, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Jack Buckley Mother Dixie Buckley Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Dalton Gomez School Santa Barbara Middle School Profession Actress Instagram @maikamonroe Facebook @MaikaMonroe

Who is Maika Monroe's boyfriend?

The It follows star is currently in a romantic relationship with Dalton Gomez, a real estate agent. Speculations about their dating spread in October 2023, after they were spotted kissing at Jumbo's Clown Room.

The couple was also seen in Los Cabos, Mexico, around Valentine’s Day 2024, where they shared a kiss by the pool, as well as at LAX in May 2024. Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe's relationship became public in June 2024, when the actress shared an Instagram carousel featuring their affectionate moments.

Dalton was previously married to the American singer and actress Ariana Grande. Dalton Gomez and her ex-wife's divorce was finalised in March 2024.

Exploring Maika Monroe's dating history

Before dating Dalton Gomez, the American actress was romantically linked to several high-profile men. Below is a closer look at her known relationship history.

Joe Keery (2017–2022)

Maika Monroe's relationship with famous actor Joe Keery is the most publicised one. Maika and Joe first met at a party in Los Angeles, California, United States, in 2017. They made their public appearance in October 2017, when they walked on the red carpet at the Stranger Things Season 2 premiere.

Since then, the two were spotted at several events together, such as the 24th Annual Screen Awards Guide Awards in January 2018. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe and Monroe spent most of their time together in quarantine.

Joe disclosed this during an interview with GQ. He mentioned:

Over quarantine, it was like we spent so much time together, which was rare. I mean, that's one of the disadvantages of dating someone else in the industry. There are advantages as well: somebody who kind of understands what's going on with you in a pretty deep way. But yeah, I think she's like me. She doesn't take it all too seriously.

In late 2022, rumours began to circulate that the two had parted ways, following a noticeable absence from public appearances. Their last being on 27 March 2022, at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Maika Monroe and Joe Keery split around late 2022, as Keery revealed in a June 2024 interview with Variety that the breakup occurred when he was leaving Rome to film Fargo Season 5.

I had also gone through a big breakup, right as I was leaving Rome, so I was really isolated and focused on my work. My social life pretty much revolved around the show; my work life revolved around the show. We weren’t really leaving due to COVID-19.

Boyd Holbrook (Early 2016)

Maika and American actor Boyd Holbrook reportedly dated for around two months in early 2016. Speculations about them dating sparked when they were seen having dinner at Eveleigh in West Hollywood, California and thereafter left together. However, the two never confirmed or denied the rumours of their dating.

Liam Hemsworth (2015)

Maika and the Australian actor, Liam Hemsworth, are alleged to have been in a short-lived romantic relationship in mid-2015. Their brief romance is said to have begun after they met on the set of Independence Day: Resurgence.

They were later seen getting cosy at a Fourth of July celebration hosted by director Roland Emmerich in Los Angeles. Maika and Liam made red carpet appearances, such as at the Tokyo premiere in June 2016, but by that time, their romantic relationship had reportedly already ended.

Taylor Lautner (2013)

Taylor Daniel Lautner is an American actor widely recognised for his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga film series. Lautner and Maika are alleged to have briefly dated in 2013. Rumours sparked when the two were spotted holding hands at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Zac Efron (2013)

The actress was rumoured to be romantically linked to actor Zac Efron. Their on-screen chemistry in the drama At Any Price led fans to speculate that they were dating in real life. Additionally, a source told In Touch, as reported by HollywoodLife, that the two were spending a lot of time together at Zac's place.

Zac and Maika have been spending a lot of time together at his house and are definitely hooking up.

In April 2013, the actress spoke highly of Zac during an interview with Seventeen. She mentioned:

Before we started filming, I assumed Zac would be a little arrogant—obviously he’s incredibly good looking! But when I met him, I was shocked. He is so down to earth and one of the coolest guys I’ve ever met.

FAQs

Who is Maika Monroe? Maika is an American actress known for starring in films such as It Follows and Longlegs. How old is Maika Monroe? The actress is 32 years old as of 2025. She was born on 29 May 1993. Is Maika Monroe with Dalton Gomez? The two have been dating since October 2023. Are Maika Monroe and Joe still together? Maika and Joe are reported to have parted ways in late 2022. How long have Maika Monroe and Joe Keery been together? The two dated for five years, from 2017 to 2022. How long have Maika Monroe and Dalton Gomez been together? As of June 2025, the celebrity couple has been together for almost two years. What does Maika Monroe's boyfriend do? Dalton is a real estate agent based in Los Angeles, United States.

Maika Monroe's boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, is a real estate agent. Maika and Dalton have been together since 2023, but publicly disclosed their relationship in June 2024. Before this, she dated several high-profile men, including actor Joe Keery.

