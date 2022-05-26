Mariah Linney’s biography: who is Madison Bailey’s girlfriend?

Who is Mariah Linney? She is an American model, social media personality, and a basketball player. She plays for the Charlotte 49ers of the University of North Carolina. She is also widely known for being in a relationship with Madison Bailey, an actress and social media influencer from the United States.

Mariah Linney has amassed a substantial online audience across various social media platforms. As a result, she has been promoting various fashion, sports, makeup, skincare, and apparel brands such as Mag Street vintage, Honor The Gift, and Cola Kicks.

Profile summary

Full name Mariah Linney Gender Female Date of birth 26 February 1999 Age 23 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Goose Creek, South Carolina, USA Current residence South Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5' 7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Ananda Short Father OJ Linney Relationship status Dating Partner Madison Bailey High School Goose Creek High School University University of North Carolina Profession Model, basketball player, and social media influencer Net worth $500,000 Instagram @mofiyah99

Mariah Linney’s biography

The American model was born in Goose Creek, South Carolina, United States. Mariah Linney's parents are OJ Linney (father) and Amanda Short (mother). She also has a young brother and a sister who is also a social media influencer. Mariah Linney's family is wealthy.

What is Mariah Linney's gender? The Instagram star is a female. She belongs to the queer community. According to her Instagram bio, her pronouns are she or her.

Educational background

The Tiktok celebrity attended Goose Creek High School in South Carolina. She is almost completing her degree in Sociology at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

How old is Mariah Linney?

The American basketball player was born on 26 February 1999. Thus, Mariah Linney's age is 23 years as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Is Mariah Linney famous?

Yes. Mariah is a popular basketball player who started playing while studying at Goose Creek High School. She was named the USA Today High School Sports State player of the year. She was also the 2017's High School Sports Report's Miss Basketball for South Carolina.

Mariah later joined the University of North Carolina and continued playing basketball. She plays the senior guard position for the Charlotte 49ers. Linney was a member of the starting five in all the 30 Charlotte 49ers during the 2019-2020 season. According to the Women's Basketball roster, she also posted 12 double-figure scoring contests.

Apart from being famous as a basketball player, Mariah is also a social media influencer. She is a TikTok star with over one million followers on her TikTok account. She mainly posts pranks, fashion content, modelling photos, travel, and adventure photos.

Mariah is a well-known model who has appeared in lifestyle magazines and a few fashions. She is also active on Twitter. A few of the brands she is promoting on her socials include Mag Street vintage, Honor The Gift, and Cola Kicks.

Who is Mariah Linney dating?

Mariah Linney is currently in a relationship with Madison Bailey, an actress known for her role as Kiara Carrera on the Netflix teen drama series Outer Banks. Madison revealed her sexual orientation as pansexual. Madison Bailey and Mariah Linney celebrated their 1st anniversary on 15 June 2021.

How did Madison Bailey and Mariah Linney meet?

The two met through TikTok in May when Mariah made a flirty video about the actress, and they started chatting on Instagram. They later planned to meet since they realized they were living close to each other in Charleston(South Carolina). After three days of the meeting, Bailey introduced her girlfriend to her family.

What is Mariah Linney's net worth?

According to Bio Graphyer, she allegedly has a net worth of $500,000. However, no verified sources state how much the TikTok star is worth, meaning this figure is not official.

Fast facts about Mariah Linney

How old is Mariah Linney? She is 23 years old as of 2022. Which team does Mariah Linney play for? She is a women's basketball player for the UNC Charlotte 49ers. How did Madison Bailey meet Mariah Linney? They first connected through TikTok in May and started chatting on Instagram, and after that met in South Carolina. How tall is Mariah Linney? The Instagram star is 5 feet 7 inches tall. She also weighs 119 pounds or 54 kilograms. Is Madison Bailey and Mariah Linney still together? Yes, they have been together for two years now. What is Mariah Linney's net worth? The American basketball player's networth is alleged to be $500,000.

Mariah Linney is a famous women's basketball player, model, and social media influencer from the United States. She is widely known for being Madison Bailey's boyfriend.

