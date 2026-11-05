Wizkid Goes Full Dad Mode As He Attends NBA Game With Jada P and Son Zion, Pictures Trend
- Wizkid was spotted courtside at an NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers in Los Angeles
- The Afrobeats star attended the high-profile match alongside his partner and manager Jada P and their son Zion
- Young Zion drew attention with his stylish outfit as the family enjoyed a rare public outing together
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Wizkid traded the stage for the stands, stepping out for a wholesome family evening with his partner and manager Jada P and their son Zion at a courtside NBA game in Los Angeles.
The Grammy-winning Afrobeats superstar took in the action live as the Toronto Raptors faced off against the LA Clippers, settling into premium courtside seats alongside his family for a rare public outing away from the demands of his global music career.
Zion Steals the Show Courtside
It was young Zion who quietly became the highlight of the night, turning heads in a vibrant red hoodie paired with a brown LA baseball cap.
The little one watched the game with wide-eyed enthusiasm, soaking in the live court action from one of the best seats in the arena.
Wizkid, true to form, kept his look effortlessly sharp, rocking his signature sunglasses and a stack of diamond chains. Rather than simply watching the action, he could be seen capturing moments from the game on his phone, clearly enjoying the experience alongside his family.
Fans React to Wizkid's "Soft Side"
The outing resonated widely online, with fans expressing genuine warmth at catching a glimpse of the more private, personal side of the artist affectionately known as Big Wiz.
Many described it as refreshing to see him fully present in family life, away from the glare of the spotlight and the noise of the music industry.
For a star who guards his personal world closely, the courtside appearance offered a candid and endearing window into fatherhood that his followers clearly appreciated.
See the viral moments from Instagram below:
Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about insulting Wizkid online
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.
The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.
Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.