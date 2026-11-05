Wizkid was spotted courtside at an NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers in Los Angeles

The Afrobeats star attended the high-profile match alongside his partner and manager Jada P and their son Zion

Young Zion drew attention with his stylish outfit as the family enjoyed a rare public outing together

Wizkid traded the stage for the stands, stepping out for a wholesome family evening with his partner and manager Jada P and their son Zion at a courtside NBA game in Los Angeles.

Wizkid warms hearts as rare family outing with Jada P and Zion surfaces online. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-winning Afrobeats superstar took in the action live as the Toronto Raptors faced off against the LA Clippers, settling into premium courtside seats alongside his family for a rare public outing away from the demands of his global music career.

Zion Steals the Show Courtside

It was young Zion who quietly became the highlight of the night, turning heads in a vibrant red hoodie paired with a brown LA baseball cap.

The little one watched the game with wide-eyed enthusiasm, soaking in the live court action from one of the best seats in the arena.

Wizkid, true to form, kept his look effortlessly sharp, rocking his signature sunglasses and a stack of diamond chains. Rather than simply watching the action, he could be seen capturing moments from the game on his phone, clearly enjoying the experience alongside his family.

Wizkid, Jada P and Zion make headlines with heartwarming NBA appearance. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Fans React to Wizkid's "Soft Side"

The outing resonated widely online, with fans expressing genuine warmth at catching a glimpse of the more private, personal side of the artist affectionately known as Big Wiz.

Many described it as refreshing to see him fully present in family life, away from the glare of the spotlight and the noise of the music industry.

For a star who guards his personal world closely, the courtside appearance offered a candid and endearing window into fatherhood that his followers clearly appreciated.

See the viral moments from Instagram below:

Carter Efe shares what Davido told him about insulting Wizkid online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe explained during a Twitch livestream that Davido personally messaged him and warned him never to insult Wizkid again.

The comedian said Davido also addressed claims that he was sending Carter Efe to attack Wizkid, insisting that the singer’s message showed the opposite.

Carter Efe further hinted that he had other information he was keeping private because speaking about it could have serious consequences.

Source: Legit.ng