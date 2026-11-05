Ella Bright, the American-British actress born on 27 November 2006, has become one of streaming's most talked-about new faces, starring in the Prime Video series Off Campus. She went from studying for her A-levels in North London to gracing screens worldwide in one of the most anticipated streaming adaptations in years. Bright, who refers to herself as a "loud child," doesn't come from an entertainment family — but that hasn't slowed her down one bit.

Ella Bright at Obsessed Fest. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Ella Bright stars as Hannah Wells in Prime Video's Off Campus , the BookTok sensation that became one of the platform's biggest debut series.

, the BookTok sensation that became one of the platform's biggest debut series. The success of Off Campus raised her Instagram following from 10,000 to over 5.9 million in a matter of weeks.

in a matter of weeks. Bright has since signed with CAA as her new agency , following nominations at both the BAFTA Children's Awards and the Children's & Family Emmy Awards.

, following nominations at both the BAFTA Children's Awards and the Children's & Family Emmy Awards. Ella Bright and co-star Belmont Cameli have a near-10-year age gap between them , which became a major talking point among Off Campus fans.

, which became a major talking point among fans. Her net worth is estimated at $2 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Profile summary

Field Details Full name Ella Bright Date of birth 27 November 2006 Age 19 (as of November 2026) Birthplace New York City, USA Nationality British-American Occupation Actress, singer Education South Hampstead High School, London Known for Malory Towers, The Crown, Off Campus Net worth ~$2 million (est.)

Who is Ella Bright?

Ella Bright was born in New York City and grew up in North London, giving her dual American and British citizenship. Her parents hail from Oklahoma and California, United States, and she was raised with a dual British-American identity that she carries into her work.

She was a student at South Hampstead High School in London, where she completed her A-levels in 2025 — a feat she managed while running a full-time acting career.

Early life and family

Her father is originally from Oklahoma, while her mother comes from California. She was raised in a supportive family and has two sisters named Georgia and Phoebe.

Top five facts about Ella Bright. Photo: Ian West (modified by the author)

Source: Original

Despite her rise to global fame, Bright maintains a grounded personal life anchored by her North London upbringing. Her parents keep her tied to reality, with her father often sending her song recommendations for her social media photo dumps.

Ella Bright's career: from stage to streaming

How she started acting

Bright made her professional screen debut in the television series Legends in 2015, travelling to Prague at just eight years old. Her stage career followed quickly. From 2017 to 2018, she performed in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at London's Palace Theatre, playing Lily Potter Jr., also known as Lily Luna Potter.

She also appears opposite Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in the comedy Holmes & Watson.

Malory Towers and the BAFTA nominations

Bright became a household name in the CBBC adaptation of Enid Blyton's much-loved school series Malory Towers, where she played Darrell Rivers — the lively main character attending an all-girls boarding school in postwar England.

Ella Bright at the Miu Miu fashion show during Paris RTW Spring/Summer 2027 Fashion Week. Photo: Swan Gallet

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Bright led the series across its multi-season run, earning individual recognition with a British Academy Children's Award nomination (Young Performer) and a Children's & Family Emmy Award nomination (Outstanding Lead Performer).

She also portrayed a young Kate Middleton in the sixth and final season of Netflix's The Crown.

Landing Off Campus

Bright was in the middle of studying for her A-levels when the Zoom call came in that would upend her life. She decided to go on a few auditions before taking a break, with Off Campus being the last. The then-18-year-old was reading for the lead character, college music student Hannah Wells — and she never managed to take that break.

In Season 1, Bright's Hannah Wells agrees to a fake relationship with all-star hockey captain Garrett Graham, played by Belmont Cameli. The series is based on the 2015 book The Deal by Elle Kennedy, the latest BookTok sensation to make the jump to streaming.

In a May 2026 Collider Ladies Night interview, Ella Bright said:

Honestly, the way that we end Season 1 is kind of, in a way, the beginning of their relationship.

Ella Bright attends the 2026 Amazon Upfront. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Off Campus became Amazon Prime Video's third-largest debut series ever. Prime Video renewed the show for a second season before the first season even premiered, and Bright returned as Hannah as the series expanded to the other couples from Kennedy's book franchise.

Music alongside acting

Besides acting, the English actress has also ventured into the music industry. The show's music was among the most transformative parts of the Off Campus experience. Bright worked with a vocal coach throughout production and, on days off, went straight to the studio. Singles released as music from Off Campus: The Mixtape became hits in New Zealand.

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli age gap — what's the story?

Ella Bright, who plays Hannah, is the youngest cast member at 19 years old, while Belmont Cameli, who plays Garrett, is the oldest at 28 years old. Cameli's full name is Philip Belmont Cameli, and he was born on 28 February 1998 in Naperville, Illinois.

Belmont's age sparked discussions online. Off Campus features several steamy scenes between Belmont and his co-star Ella Bright, who is just 19 years old.

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli attend the 2026 Amazon Upfront. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Bright addressed the conversation directly during her appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, as reported by Yahoo Entertainment:

But also not once did I feel one left out from being younger than everybody.

The show's creator reportedly defended the casting in a conversation with Variety, noting that a detailed conversation was had with Ella before contracts were signed.

How old is Ella Bright, and how tall?

Ella Bright was born on 27 November 2006 and is 19 years old. According to IMDb, her height is 5 feet 5 inches, or 1.65 metres.

Ella Bright's boyfriend — is she dating anyone?

Bright has no known boyfriend and appears to be single. The young actress keeps her dating life private and has never publicly confirmed being in a relationship. On screen, she stars alongside Belmont Cameli, who portrays her character's love interest, Garrett. Despite public curiosity about their off-screen bond, reports confirmed that their relationship behind the scenes remained strictly platonic throughout press appearances and production.

Ella Bright's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ella Bright has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Other sources give varying estimates, ranging from $100,000 to $3 million, with no official figure confirmed.

Ella Bright attends the premiere of "Off Campus". Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Her income sources include:

Her lead role across all seven seasons of Malory Towers

Her starring role as Hannah Wells in Off Campus

Music royalties from the Off Campus soundtrack

soundtrack Future earnings from upcoming film projects

Latest news

In October 2026, CAA signed Ella Bright as the female lead of Off Campus and the upcoming comedy Narcs. This marks a significant step in her Hollywood trajectory.

Bright has also been cast in the indie biopic Gable, which follows Olympic gold medallist wrestler Dan Gable. She will play his sister Diane, adding another project to her growing list of credits.

Bright will return for Off Campus Season 2 alongside Belmont Cameli. Although Allie and Dean will be the main couple of the upcoming season, Hannah and Garrett will still be at Briar University and interacting with their friend group.

Filmography

Year Title Role Notes 2015 Legends Clarissa Graves TV guest role 2017–2018 Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Lily Potter Jr. West End stage 2018 Holmes & Watson Bridgette Film 2020–2025 Malory Towers Darrell Rivers Lead; 7 series 2023 The Crown Young Kate Middleton Season 6 2026–present Off Campus Hannah Wells Lead; Prime Video TBA Gable Diane Indie biopic TBA Narcs — Comedy

FAQs

How old is Ella Bright? Ella Bright was born on 27 November 2006 and is 19 years old as of November 2026. How tall is Ella Bright? According to IMDb, Ella Bright stands at 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 metres) tall. Who are Ella Bright's parents? Her father is originally from Oklahoma and her mother from California. The family relocated to North London when she was six, though her parents have kept a low public profile. Does Ella Bright have a boyfriend? No. As of 2026, Ella Bright has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationship and is believed to be single. What is the age gap between Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli? There is a near-10-year age gap: Bright was born in November 2006 and Cameli in February 1998, making him 28 to her 19. What is Ella Bright's net worth? Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth at approximately $2 million as of late 2026, though no official figure has been confirmed. What is Ella Bright doing in 2026? The British singer signed with CAA, is returning for Off Campus Season 2, and has been cast in both the indie biopic Gable and the comedy Narcs. What was Ella Bright's West End debut? She made her West End debut in 2017 at age 10, playing Lily Potter Jr. in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre in London.

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Source: Legit.ng