Average Forest Guard salary in Nigeria by ranks and how to get a job at the NFSS

Nigeria's forests are under serious threat from illegal logging, poaching, and armed criminal groups. The Nigerian Forest Security Service (NFSS) is targeting 130,000 forest guard positions nationwide, making this one of the largest paramilitary recruitment drives in the country's history. This guide covers the forest guard salary in Nigeria by rank and the exact steps to apply.

Forest Guard at the parade and the NFSS logo. Photo: @nhfss (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The NFSS is targeting 130,000 forest guard positions nationwide, reflecting the scale of Nigeria's forest security crisis.

nationwide, reflecting the scale of Nigeria's forest security crisis. Entry-level forest guards earn between ₦77,000 and ₦90,000 per month , rising significantly with rank and seniority.

, rising significantly with rank and seniority. The Nigerian Forest Security Service recruitment application is completely free — do not pay anyone who claims to offer assistance.

— do not pay anyone who claims to offer assistance. Traditional institutions screen and recommend all candidates , the Police and DSS vet them, and they must demonstrate knowledge of local forest reserves.

, the Police and DSS vet them, and they must demonstrate knowledge of local forest reserves. A genuine NFSS recruitment announcement will be published on nhfss.org.ng or on verified official NFSS social media accounts — the NFSS deputy commander general has confirmed that all genuine communications come only through verified official channels.

What is the Nigerian Forest Security Service?

The NFSS is a security organisation in Nigeria that operates under the supervision of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Environment. It is headquartered in Abuja and currently employs over 50,000 personnel.

The Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) was officially renamed to the Nigerian Forest Security Service (NFSS) in late 2024. Its current Commander General is Dr Joshua Wole Osatimehin.

The service includes the National Forest Guard Special Squad, whose personnel the Department of State Services (DSS) trains and vets in collaboration with other armed security agencies. President Bola Tinubu approved the initiative, with ONSA directing recruitment and arming.

Forest guard salary in Nigeria by rank (2026)

While exact figures remain subject to public estimates and vary widely across state commands, general tracking indicates that entry-level patrolmen and forest guard recruits are widely estimated to earn around ₦77,000–₦90,000 per month (though some state-level community frameworks report lower baseline allowances). At the upper end of leadership, senior command tiers—such as the Chief Commandant General—are broadly estimated to reach ₦500,000 or more per month.

Because the service relies on a mix of community-based structures and state-level arrangements, actual monthly stipends differ significantly depending on each state government's budgetary allocation for the service.

Junior and assistant cadre

The assistant cadre, which includes entry-level patrolmen, forest guard recruits, and trainees, is widely cited as earning roughly ₦77,000–₦90,000 per month.

However, because the agency has historically operated through community and state-based security models, baseline allowances in various local chapters can often start at lower ranges (such as ₦20,000 to ₦35,000). Actual take-home pay fluctuates significantly between states depending on local government and state-level budgetary support.

Mid-level officers

Mid-level personnel, from Inspectors to Assistant Superintendent ranks, are estimated to earn a monthly salary between ₦90,000 and ₦150,000 (with Inspectors and Chief Inspectors often estimated around ₦130,000 – ₦180,000).

These figures are general projections rather than a fixed federal pay scale, and they typically incorporate estimated allowances for field duties, risk bonuses, and station upkeep depending on active state command deployment.

Senior and command ranks

Senior officers, from Deputy Superintendent to Commander-General, carry higher administrative and operational responsibilities. Public estimates place compensation for these senior tiers anywhere from ₦200,000 to ₦500,000+ per month, with top command positions like the Chief Commandant General estimated at ₦500,000 or more.

Remuneration at this level depends heavily on official government subventions, operational scale, and specific risk-region allowances.

Below is a summary of the estimated salary structure across ranks:

Rank/Cadre Estimated Monthly Pay (Variable / Unverified Official Scale) Key Allowances Forest Guard / Patrolman (Entry) ₦77,000 – ₦90,000 (State-dependent) Uniform, feeding allowance Inspector / Chief Inspector ₦130,000 – ₦180,000 Field duty, risk bonus Deputy Superintendent – Commandant ₦200,000 – ₦350,000 Housing, field allowance Deputy / Chief Commandant General ₦350,000 – ₦500,000+ Official car, housing

The average monthly salary for NFSS officers across all ranks is approximately ₦260,000, and officers also receive a hazard allowance due to the risks of forest patrols.

Benefits beyond basic salary

Joining the forest guard service also offers employment security — a stable government job that comes with pension rights. Officers additionally receive uniform allowances and, in high-risk deployments, a hardship top-up.

Nigerian Forest Security Service recruitment requirements

Before applying, confirm that you meet all eligibility criteria. These requirements apply across the most recent NFSS recruitment exercises.

Eligibility criteria

Must be a Nigerian citizen by birth or naturalisation.

by birth or naturalisation. Must be between 18 and 35 years old.

A minimum of WAEC, NECO, or equivalent with five credits, including English Language, is generally required for standard forest guard enlistment.

with five credits, including English Language, is generally required for standard forest guard enlistment. Higher qualifications — ND, NCE, HND, or a degree — provide an advantage and open access to higher-cadre positions.

Candidates must be physically fit and able to meet the demands of forest patrol. The Commander General has stated that knowledge of the forest terrain within your state is a prerequisite for enlistment.

and able to meet the demands of forest patrol. The Commander General has stated that knowledge of the forest terrain within your state is a prerequisite for enlistment. Every applicant must have no criminal record.

Persons already serving in the Nigerian Armed Forces or other government agencies must hold a letter of discharge or clearance before applying.

Documents to prepare

National Identification Number (NIN) slip or valid national ID card

State of origin certificate — especially important given the community-based recruitment model

WAEC/NECO/GCE O-Level result slip or certificate

Birth certificate or age declaration

Recent passport photographs

Medical fitness certificate from a government hospital, where required

How to apply for NFSS recruitment

Step 1 — Verify that recruitment is officially open

Before doing anything else, confirm that the advertised recruitment is officially announced. Visit nhfss.org.ng directly and check for an official recruitment notice.

Africa Check has confirmed that fake NFSS recruitment portals have circulated in the past. Do not submit your details to any third-party site.

Step 2 — Gather your documents in advance

Prepare scanned copies (in the required format) of all documents listed above. Old, torn, or unverifiable documents will cause your application to fail at the screening stage.

Step 3 — Visit the official portal and register

Using any browser, visit nfss.org.ng to create an account. You will need a valid email address and phone number.

Step 4 — Complete the application form

At this stage, you can enter your personal details, educational qualifications, and work experience, and upload the required documents and certificates. Ensure all information matches your documents exactly.

Step 5 — Review and submit

Carefully read through each section, review uploaded certificates and documents, correct any errors, and submit only when everything is accurate. Print your application slip and store it safely.

Step 6 — Attend screening

Attend the scheduled screening exercise with your original documents and photocopies of everything. Every forest guard deployed goes through a minimum three-month intensive residential training programme covering tactical operations, physical conditioning, and community relations.

Troubleshooting and common mistakes

Fake recruitment portals: Any post on a random Facebook page, WhatsApp group, or unofficial website asking you to register, pay, or submit personal information is not official. Always verify at nhfss.org.ng first.

Any post on a random Facebook page, WhatsApp group, or unofficial website asking you to register, pay, or submit personal information is not official. Always verify at nhfss.org.ng first. Requests for payment: If anyone asks you to pay a screening fee, registration fee, uniform fee, or any other charge related to NFSS recruitment, walk away and report it to the nearest police station or contact the NFSS directly through nhfss.org.ng.

If anyone asks you to pay a screening fee, registration fee, uniform fee, or any other charge related to NFSS recruitment, walk away and report it to the nearest police station or contact the NFSS directly through nhfss.org.ng. Document errors: Common reasons for failing shortlisting include uploading unclear documents, submitting the wrong certificates, using incorrect file types, making typographical errors, and providing inconsistent information.

Common reasons for failing shortlisting include uploading unclear documents, submitting the wrong certificates, using incorrect file types, making typographical errors, and providing inconsistent information. Missing state of origin certificate: This is a critical document for community-based enlistment. Do not apply without it.

Official NFSS website: nhfss.org.ng

nhfss.org.ng Supervising authority: Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and Federal Ministry of Environment

Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and Federal Ministry of Environment The service has its headquarters in the Federal Capital Territory and offices in all states, local government areas, and area councils of the Federation

Contact your nearest NFSS state command office for locally organised recruitment exercises

FAQs

What is the forest guard salary in Nigeria in 2026?

The NFSS has no publicly released, centralised federal pay scale. Based on current public estimations, entry-level roles range from roughly ₦77,000 to ₦90,000 per month, while top command positions like the Chief Commandant General are estimated at ₦500,000 or more. However, these figures are unverified projections; actual take-home pay fluctuates widely based on each state government's financial support and budget for local security initiatives.

Is Nigerian Forest Security Service recruitment currently open?

The agency's most recent recruitment drive was in August 2025, when it trained 24,000 forest guards. As of November 2026, the agency has not officially announced a new national recruitment window. Monitor nhfss.org.ng for updates.

What are the NFSS ranks?

The rank structure likely progresses from Forest Guard Recruit and Forest Guard Officer through Senior Forest Guard Officer, Assistant Forest Superintendent, Forest Superintendent, Chief Forest Superintendent, Assistant Commandant, Deputy Commandant, Commandant, State Forest Commander, Zonal Forest Commander, and National Forest Commander. An official national rank list has not yet been fully published.

Can women apply for NFSS recruitment?

Both male and female applicants may apply. Female applicants must meet the same educational, age, and physical fitness requirements as male applicants.

How do I know if an NFSS recruitment advertisement is real?

A genuine NFSS recruitment announcement will be published on nhfss.org.ng or on the verified official NFSS social media accounts. The NFSS Deputy Commander General has publicly stated that all genuine communications come only through verified official channels.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Source: Legit.ng