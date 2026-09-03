Rudy Pankow met his girlfriend Elaine Siemek on the set of Outer Banks Season 1, where she worked as an assistant to one of the show's creators. The couple have been together since 2020, and their relationship has attracted both devoted fan support and relentless online harassment.

Elaine Siemek and actor Rudy Pankow attend Warner Bros. Pictures Celebrates the "Sinners" & Proximity Media event at Somerville restaurant. Photo: David Jon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Elaine Siemek and Rudy Pankow met on the set of Outer Banks during the summer of 2019.

during the summer of 2019. They first confirmed their romance in November 2020 when Rudy paid tribute to his girlfriend on her birthday.

when Rudy paid tribute to his girlfriend on her birthday. Online users accused Elaine of being "abusive and manipulative", which Rudy firmly denied in a public post.

Pankow left the Outer Banks cast in 2024, after the death of his character JJ.

cast in 2024, after the death of his character JJ. Rudy and Elaine are still together as of 2026, no children have been reported.

Profile summary

Full name Elaine Siemek Date of birth 21 November 1995 Place of birth Wilmington, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Profession Film photographer, former production assistant Education University of North Carolina (graduated 2018) Instagram @elameeeee (356K followers) Partner Rudy Pankow (2020–present)

How did Rudy meet Elaine?

The couple met on the set of Outer Banks in 2019, as Siemek worked as an assistant to the show's creator and writer, Jonas Pate.

Elaine is a photographer who enjoys taking environmental portraits and shot behind-the-scenes content for Outer Banks during Seasons 2 and 3.

Although it is unclear exactly when they started dating, they first confirmed their romance in November 2020 when Rudy paid tribute to his girlfriend on her birthday.

While the pair have managed to keep information about their relationship private, they have given fans the occasional glimpse into their romance on social media.

What was Elaine Siemek accused of?

Five facts about Elaine Siemek. Photo: David Jon

Source: Getty Images

Once Outer Banks became a global hit, Elaine found herself in the crossfire of a passionate fanbase.

Outer Banks fans alleged that Siemek was selling Rudy Pankow's photos to fan accounts. Elaine responded to those claims in an Instagram story, saying that people were making accusations without proof.

In her own words, she said she would not use any pictures of her boyfriend without his permission and stated:

Please stop spreading baseless lies about me and please stop harassing me and my family over things you have no proof of.

There was also a time when fans claimed Siemek was cheating on Pankow. Those accusations surfaced in 2022, and Elaine replied through social media, describing the claims as "exhausting and embarrassing". Elaine addressed the negativity on Instagram, encouraging anyone spreading "hate and negativity" to unfollow or block her.

How did Rudy Pankow defend Elaine?

Rudy did not stay silent. In August 2021, Rudy jumped to Elaine's defence after seeing so many hurtful comments directed toward her on social media.

Alongside a photo of the couple, Rudy made it clear that while he was thankful for fan support, the hate towards Elaine needed to end.

Unfortunately, I'm here to call out the disrespect and harassment someone who I love dearly is getting on a daily basis

Accusing someone you don't know of being abusive and manipulative is not ok, especially when you don't know the relationship personally

In a later interview with Cosmopolitan tied to the premiere of Outer Banks Season 4, Rudy took the chance to revisit having to stand up for Siemek.

I think a lot of people can intertwine a narrative and what they want to believe.

Are Elaine and Rudy still together?

Yes. As recently as August 2026, Siemek shared a photo of Pankow from their travels, and they had a flirty interaction in the comments section. She wrote:

Everyone's grandkids will know how cool we are, promise.

Her boyfriend replied:

You calling us old, you granny.

In 2026, Elaine published a photography book called The Touch Library with author Racquel Garry. Pankow commended his girlfriend when the book came out.

Pankow confirmed that he was in a happy but private relationship and that while his show storyline was fictional, his relationship with Siemek was anything but.

Did Elaine Siemek cause Rudy Pankow to leave Outer Banks?

No. The show's co-creator Shannon Burke told Cosmopolitan that Pankow's character's death was always in the works.

"We were pretty sure early on that this was where it was going," Burke said. "We thought that one of the Pogues would die almost in the very beginning in Season 1, and we were pretty sure it was going to be JJ.

The show's creators confirmed that JJ's death was planned long ago and was part of the story.

Fans also speculated that a behind-the-scenes feud between Rudy and his co-star Madison Bailey contributed to his exit. Rudy Pankow defended Elaine Siemek in August 2021 after she received hurtful comments online, but the online accusations did not affect his standing on the show. A source told People magazine that speculation about a cast fallout was not true.

Does Rudy Pankow have any kids?

Rudy Pankow and Elaine Siemek attend as Vanity Fair Hosts Vanities Party: A Night For Young Hollywood at Musso & Frank on March 22, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Rudy Pankow, born August 12, 1997, in Ketchikan, Alaska, lists Elaine Siemek as his partner since 2020. There is no public record or verified report of Rudy Pankow having any children. Neither Rudy nor Elaine has announced a pregnancy or discussed children in any verified interview.

What is Elaine Siemek doing now?

Elaine Siemek is a professional film photographer and popular Instagram personality. She frequently updates her website and social media with environmental portraits and exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the various film sets she has worked on.

Rudy Pankow (@rudeth) has over7 million followers on Instagram and continues to build his acting career post-Outer Banks. He is set to star alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar in the Grim Reaper-Devil romance film Thud.

FAQs

How did Rudy meet Elaine? Rudy Pankow is currently dating Elaine Siemek. They met on the set of Outer Banks, where she worked behind the scenes as an assistant to Jonas Pate. What was Elaine Siemek accused of? She was accused of spreading false accusations, with some online users calling her "abusive and manipulative", claims Rudy firmly denied. She was also accused of selling Rudy's private photos and, in 2022, of cheating on him. Are Elaine and Rudy together? Yes. Rudy Pankow did not break up with Elaine Siemek. They have not broken up. Their relationship remains active as of 2026. Does Rudy Pankow have any kids? No. There is no verified record of Rudy Pankow having any children. He has never publicly discussed having kids. Did Elaine Siemek make Rudy Pankow leave Outer Banks? No. The showrunners were "pretty sure it was going to be JJ" who would die, and were "just not sure when" they were going to play that card. They knew it would be JJ's season. His departure was a creative decision, not a personal one.

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Source: Legit.ng