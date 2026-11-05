Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed that foreigners with pending Protection visa applications face a strict travel ban effective November 1, 2026

Applicants placed on Bridging visas A, C, or E cannot apply for a Bridging visa B, meaning any trip abroad could permanently bar their return

The government also warned that roughly 85% of Protection visa applications are refused, with some nationalities facing refusal rates close to 100%

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed that foreigners with pending Protection visa (subclass 866) applications are blocked from returning to the country if they travel abroad, with the policy last updated on November 1, 2026.

The rule targets asylum seekers who apply for a Protection visa while already in Australia.

Australia publishes guidance on protection visa applicants. Photo credit: The Yarn.

Source: UGC

Once an application is lodged, the applicant is placed on a Bridging visa — either A, C, or E — depending on their situation at the time. None of these bridging visas permit international travel, and applicants cannot apply for a Bridging visa B, which is the only bridging visa that would ordinarily allow a holder to leave and re-enter Australia legally.

What the Travel Ban Means for Applicants

The travel restriction applies not only during the initial processing period but also while an applicant is waiting for a review outcome at the Administrative Review Tribunal.

If an applicant departs Australia at any point during either stage, they risk being permanently unable to return to pursue their case.

Even those who are ultimately granted a Protection visa face ongoing restrictions. Holders of an approved Protection visa are barred from travelling to the country from which they sought protection without explicit permission from the Australian Government — even if close family members remain there.

Consequences of a Refused Application

The Department also highlighted the serious long-term consequences of a refused application. Approximately 85% of Protection visa applications are declined, with some nationalities recording refusal rates close to 100%.

A refused applicant cannot apply for most other visas while remaining in Australia, and the refusal remains permanently on their immigration record, potentially affecting future visa applications in Australia and other countries worldwide.

Applicants who choose to challenge a refusal at the Administrative Review Tribunal must pay a review fee, currently set at $1,863.50. If the Tribunal upholds the original refusal, the fee is not refunded. The government also reserved the right to detain and remove refused applicants, and those removed may be required to repay the full cost of their removal, which the Department noted could run into thousands of dollars.

The government strongly advised anyone considering a Protection visa application to consult a registered migration agent or an Australian legal practitioner before applying. Free, confidential advice is available through government-funded refugee and immigration legal providers in each state and territory, including the [Refugee Advice and Casework Service](https://www.racs.org.au) in New South Wales and [Refugee Legal](https://refugeelegal.org.au) in Victoria and the Northern Territory.

Austria lists requirements for visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Austria's government published the official requirements foreigners must meet before they can apply for a visa to visit the country.

Applicants must hold valid travel health insurance covering at least €30,000 (N47,145,000) and valid across the entire Schengen area.

Source: Legit.ng