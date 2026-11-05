"Fubara Is a Young Man": Wike Speaks on Future of Rivers Governor
- FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed questions about Governor Siminalayi Fubara's political prospects after leaving office
- Wike argued that Fubara's age means his opportunities in politics are far from exhausted
- The minister suggested that not holding a ministerial title now does not close the door on future appointments
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FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has pushed back against concerns that Governor Siminalayi Fubara's political career would be damaged once he leaves office.
Wike made the remarks in direct response to questions about Fubara's future, insisting that age remained a significant factor in how the Rivers State governor's prospects should be assessed.
Wike said:
"Fubara is a young man. So he cannot say his political future is gone. He can't say that. Don't call him minister today. Doesn't mean he will not be minister tomorrow."
Wike defends Fubara's prospects
The minister's comments appeared aimed at dismissing any suggestion that Fubara stood to lose out politically as a consequence of current developments. Wike framed the question of a ministerial appointment not as a permanent outcome but as a matter of timing, arguing that what a politician does not hold today can still come within reach at a later point in their career.
Wike himself has had a prominent political journey, moving from Rivers State governorship to his current role as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory under President Bola Tinubu's administration.
The remarks add a fresh dimension to the ongoing conversation around Fubara's political trajectory, which has attracted considerable public attention amid the well-documented tensions between the minister and the governor's political circle in Rivers state.
See the video of Wike's interview on X here:
Wike mocks Peter Obi
Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike took aim at Peter Obi's public image and governance record at a Rivers State town hall.
Wike made explosive allegations about billions of naira and millions of dollars spent under a previous Rivers State administration.
The minister also revealed the Rainbow Coalition's plans ahead of the 2027 elections, including a governorship pick.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng