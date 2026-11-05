FCT Minister Nyesom Wike addressed questions about Governor Siminalayi Fubara's political prospects after leaving office

Wike argued that Fubara's age means his opportunities in politics are far from exhausted

The minister suggested that not holding a ministerial title now does not close the door on future appointments

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has pushed back against concerns that Governor Siminalayi Fubara's political career would be damaged once he leaves office.

Wike made the remarks in direct response to questions about Fubara's future, insisting that age remained a significant factor in how the Rivers State governor's prospects should be assessed.

Nyesom Wike says Governor Siminalayi Fubara is still young Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Wike said:

"Fubara is a young man. So he cannot say his political future is gone. He can't say that. Don't call him minister today. Doesn't mean he will not be minister tomorrow."

Wike defends Fubara's prospects

The minister's comments appeared aimed at dismissing any suggestion that Fubara stood to lose out politically as a consequence of current developments. Wike framed the question of a ministerial appointment not as a permanent outcome but as a matter of timing, arguing that what a politician does not hold today can still come within reach at a later point in their career.

Wike himself has had a prominent political journey, moving from Rivers State governorship to his current role as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The remarks add a fresh dimension to the ongoing conversation around Fubara's political trajectory, which has attracted considerable public attention amid the well-documented tensions between the minister and the governor's political circle in Rivers state.

See the video of Wike's interview on X here:

Wike mocks Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike took aim at Peter Obi's public image and governance record at a Rivers State town hall.

Wike made explosive allegations about billions of naira and millions of dollars spent under a previous Rivers State administration.

The minister also revealed the Rainbow Coalition's plans ahead of the 2027 elections, including a governorship pick.

Source: Legit.ng