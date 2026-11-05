Seven-Up has introduced temporary yellow caps on selected Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda, Teem and Supa Komando bottles ahead of a new initiative

The company says the caps are genuine but has not revealed details, launch dates or whether customers can claim rewards

The unusual packaging has sparked curiosity and playful reactions among Nigerians as consumers await Seven-Up’s announcement

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians buying Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda, and other popular soft drinks may notice something unusual on supermarket shelves as Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC) introduces bright yellow bottle caps across several of its beverage brands.

The unexpected packaging change has sparked curiosity among consumers, with many wondering why the familiar bottle caps have suddenly been replaced with a distinctive yellow colour.

Seven-Up Bottling Company rebrands Pepsi, Mirinda and Seven Up with new covers. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The development affects selected products, including Pepsi, Mirinda, 7UP, Teem and Supa Komando, as the beverage manufacturer prepares to unveil a new consumer initiative, The Guardian reported.

Although the company has confirmed that the yellow caps are genuine, it has yet to disclose the full details of the campaign or what customers should expect.

Seven-Up explains mysterious yellow bottle caps

According to the company, the yellow covers are a temporary packaging feature connected to an upcoming initiative targeting consumers in selected regions.

The company has described the development as part of something exciting, suggesting that the unusual bottle caps are intended to draw attention ahead of a wider announcement.

Rather than immediately explaining the changes, Seven-Up has adopted a teaser approach, allowing the distinctive packaging to generate questions among customers.

The strategy has already attracted attention on social media, where consumers have begun speculating about the significance of the yellow covers.

An Instagram post on Pepsi's official page further heightened expectations with the message: "Something exciting is coming."

However, the company has not confirmed whether the initiative will involve promotional rewards, product changes or other consumer benefits.

Nigerians react to new Pepsi packaging

The appearance of yellow bottle caps has generated reactions among consumers familiar with the traditional packaging of Seven-Up's beverage brands.

On social media, some users expressed excitement about the development, while others responded with playful comments and questions about the company's plans.

The reactions indicate that the packaging change has succeeded in attracting attention, even before the manufacturer reveals the initiative behind it.

For customers accustomed to identifying their favourite drinks through familiar colours and branding, the yellow caps represent a noticeable departure from the usual appearance.

The development also comes as beverage manufacturers compete for consumer attention in Nigeria's crowded soft drinks market, where packaging, pricing and promotional campaigns can influence purchasing decisions.

What yellow covers mean for consumers

For now, Seven-Up has provided limited information about the campaign, leaving several questions unanswered.

The company has not announced when the initiative will officially begin, how long the yellow caps will remain in circulation or which locations will participate.

Seven-Up Bottling Company announces new changes to bottle caps. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

It has also not disclosed whether customers will need to retain the bottle caps or take any action to benefit from the upcoming initiative.

What has been established is that the yellow covers are authentic and form part of a temporary packaging arrangement.

Consumers should therefore avoid assuming that the caps automatically qualify them for prizes or other benefits until the company publishes official participation guidelines.

Meanwhile, the appearance of yellow covers on Pepsi, 7UP, Mirinda, Teem and Supa Komando bottles is expected to keep consumers guessing as Seven-Up prepares its next announcement.

What Nigeria’s proposed sugar tax increase

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria introduced a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) through the Finance Act of 2021, placing an excise duty of N10 per litre on non-alcoholic drinks that contain added sugar.

The government framed the measure as a dual-purpose policy: discouraging excessive intake of sugary drinks in order to curb non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as obesity and diabetes, while also generating additional funds for public health needs.

Source: Legit.ng