Israel DMW broke his silence on the ongoing rift between Davido and social media critic VDM, addressing allegations of betrayal

VDM had claimed that people in Davido's circle were involved in planning his 2024 arrest over his Mohbad justice campaign

Israel DMW insisted Davido had no knowledge of or involvement in the WhatsApp group at the centre of the controversy

Davido's personal logistics manager, Israel DMW, has publicly addressed the feud between his boss and social media critic VeryDarkMan, known as VDM, pushing back against allegations that the music star had a hand in actions taken against the activist.

In an Instagram post, Israel stated that Davido was not involved in any plot targeting VDM or Naira Marley during the Mohbad controversy that gripped Nigeria in late 2023.

Israel DMW breaks silence as Davido and VDM's disagreement escalates. Credit: @verydarkman, @israeldmw, @davido

Source: Instagram

"Dearest Nigerians. Oga, had no hands in Naira Marley's ordeals during his trying times in Mohbad's case or in any plot to see VDM been arrested. Those who were in that whattsapp group, got there without his instructions or approval," Israel wrote.

He also denied that Davido had ever tried to sign Mohbad's catalogue or made moves to recruit artist Zinolesky, calling those claims outright lies fed to VDM by others. Israel further noted that pressure was placed on Davido at the time to unfollow Naira Marley on Instagram, but the singer refused, saying he wanted the police to handle matters without interference from hearsay.

VDM's Claims About Davido

The controversy follows a video VDM released earlier in which he explained how his once-warm relationship with Davido unravelled.

According to the critic, their bond formed naturally during the public push for justice after Mohbad's death in September 2023, with Davido even following him on social media in early 2024.

Their friendship grew to a point where VDM actively supported and promoted Davido's music.

However, following his arrest in 2024, VDM said he later discovered a WhatsApp group chat in 2025 that contained conversations suggesting people within Davido's circle had coordinated efforts to have him detained because of his continued scrutiny over Mohbad's death.

VDM said multiple attempts to reach Davido directly went unanswered, and a blog connected to the singer's camp later alleged he had been trying to record a phone call for blackmail purposes, a claim VDM rejected.

Israel DMW Addresses the WhatsApp Group

Israel's statement directly tackled the group chat allegation, maintaining that Davido had no knowledge of whoever entered it or what was discussed inside.

Israel DMW breaks silence as Davido and VDM's disagreement escalates. Credit: @israeldmw

Source: Instagram

He also clarified that a physical altercation that reportedly occurred at Naira Marley's residence did not involve Davido and was instead a personal dispute between a member of the 30BG camp known as Tolu and one of Naira's associates, adding that no one was beaten or attacked.

Israel concluded by affirming that Davido and Naira Marley remain on good terms, pointing to a collaborative hit song between both artists as evidence of their continued relationship.

See the post he shared on his Instagram account:

BBNaija Phyna drags Israel DMW

Legit.ng had reported that BBNaija's Phyna had called out Isreal DMW and shared what the logistics manager had allegedly done to his ex-wife.

She also made allegations against the aide to music star, Davido, and explained why he allegedly left her friend.

Source: Legit.ng