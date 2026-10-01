Reneé Rapp's relationship history is short in number but rich in emotional detail — and it shows up unmistakably in her music. The singer-actress has been publicly linked to three people: Broadway actor Antonio Cipriano, TikTok creator Alissa Carrington, and her current girlfriend, musician Towa Bird. Rapp, who identifies as bisexual, has been candid about the complications of dating in the public eye. So, does Reneé Rapp date men? She once did — but her heart, and her most celebrated songs, have pointed elsewhere.

Renee Rapp attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter (L) and, at the LVMH Prize Cocktail during Paris Fashion Week (R). Photo: Stephane Cardinale (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Antonio Cipriano was Rapp's first publicly known relationship, lasting from approximately 2019 to 2021.

was Rapp's first publicly known relationship, lasting from approximately Rapp was romantically linked to Alissa Carrington throughout much of 2023 , before confirming a split in February 2024.

throughout much of , before confirming a split in February Rapp and Towa Bird went public at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March.

went public at the in March. Rapp has confirmed she would never open her relationship with Bird: "Not with mine".

Rapp's Instagram has over 3 million followers on Instagram

Profile summary

Full name Reneé Mary Jane Rapp Born 10 January 2000, Huntersville, North Carolina Occupation Singer-songwriter, actress Sexual identity Lesbian Label Interscope Records Known for Mean Girls (Broadway & film) Current partner Towa Bird (2024–present) Instagram @reneerapp Website shop.reneerapp.com

Reneé Jane Rapp was born on 10 January 2000 in Huntersville, North Carolina. By 19, she was starring on Broadway — and quietly beginning her first known relationship.

The Broadway romance (2019–2021)

Antonio Cipriano dated Rapp from 2019 to 2021. He is an American actor and singer who made his Broadway debut that same year playing Phoenix in the musical Jagged Little Pill.

Antonio Cipriano at Obsessed Fest. Photo: Gilbert Flores

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The two were prominent figures in the theatre scene in 2019: Rapp took on the role of Regina George in Mean Girls, while Cipriano was gaining acclaim in Jagged Little Pill. Both had won Jimmy Awards — the national high school musical theatre prize — which placed them in the same pipeline of emerging Broadway talent.

Their relationship was never formally confirmed, but for people paying attention, it was obvious enough. Then they seemingly broke up. Not long after, Reneé released In the Kitchen, which quickly became one of her most defining songs.

The creative intersection continued when Cipriano appeared as an extra on The S*x Lives of College Girls, a project where Rapp held a starring role.

In 2026, Cipriano's casting in Prime Video's Off Campus reignited fan interest in the pair's shared history. Online fan communities generated viral nicknames for Cipriano based on Rapp's discography, including "Mr In The Kitchen" and "Mr I Hate Boston."

Antonio Cipriano attends the Amazon Upfront. Photo: Kevin Mazur

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In a 2023 interview with The Cut, Reneé Rapp said:

I'm in love with everybody at all times. I absolutely have a type; I have a couple of types. I went through a phase of dating people who look like me.

Rapp on her sexual identity and playing LGBTQ+ roles

Rapp's character Leighton came out as gay during the emotional season 1 finale of The S*x Lives of College Girls, and Rapp later admitted she was connected to her character's sexuality. While Rapp initially publicly identified as bisexual in a 2022 interview with Vogue, she confirmed in early 2024—including during an appearance on Saturday Night Live—that she now identifies as a lesbian.

I'm a white, bisexual woman, so there's a sense in which my qu*erness is very palatable.

During an interview with The Cut, Rapp described feeling the pressure of embodying a gay character while acting on the TV show during its first season, a time when she had a boyfriend in her own life.

Reneé Rapp and Alissa Carrington: The situationship that sparked Snow Angel

Reneé and Alissa Carrington never publicly addressed their relationship, but they sparked dating rumours consistently. After the actress and content creator were featured on each other's social media accounts throughout 2023, speculation intensified.

Speculation also grew when Rapp appeared in photos and videos on social media with TikToker Alissa Carrington. During a conversation with People, Rapp addressed the added pressure that came with those kinds of posts, though she didn't mention Carrington by name. She said during an interview with People in August 2023:

I swore up and down I would never be in a public relationship and then I just found someone who I really loved and made me feel really safe and comfortable. So then I started posting with this person, and then it became a whole thing. Now I'm like, f---, I have to deal with the consequences of my own actions of publicly co-signing someone as my partner

During the same period, Rapp hinted at her romantic preferences, saying:

I’m in a very brunette era. Anybody with, like, brown curly hair is like kryptonite to me. I’m such a sl*t for somebody with an artistic vision and a strong opinion.

It is unclear when they split, but Reneé confirmed she was single after going through a breakup during her February 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Are Towa Bird and Reneé Rapp still together?

Towa Bird and Reneé Rapp attend the Gold House Hosts' 2024 Inaugural Gold Gala. Photo: Olivia Wong

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Yes — and by all accounts, they are very much committed. Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird met through mutual friends.

How they met

Rapp opened up about her desire to pursue Bird in a May 2025 interview on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast. Rapp persisted:

I just always thought she was so f—ing cool. Although their friend said Bird wasn't "in a place in her life" to meet a romantic partner.

Towa Bird opened for Reneé Rapp's Snow Hard Feelings tour, which spanned from September 2023 to March 2024. The duo appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers in November 2023 and even shared the stage when Rapp sang her popular single Tummy Hurts. However, they did not start dating until early 2024.

Who is Towa Bird?

Towa Bird and Renee Rapp at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo: Christopher Polk

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Victoria Ilagan "Towa" Vergara-Bird (born 30 March 1999) is a British singer and guitarist. Bird was born in Hong Kong to British and Filipino parents, though she also lived in Thailand and London while growing up.

Bird initially rose to prominence on TikTok in 2020, where she played guitar riffs over other artists' songs. Her first video to go viral was a cover of Tame Impala's The Less I Know the Better, recorded from her London bedroom.

Her debut album American Hero was released in June 2024. Her second album, Gentleman, was released in May 2026. Towa Bird said, as reported by uDiscover Music:

I grew up listening to so many male-gazey love songs, and it was important to put something out into the world that felt like the music I wanted for myself when I was a kid.

Going public and relationship milestones

Rapp and Bird made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. On Sunday, 10 March 2024, the couple went public with their relationship, posing together on the red carpet. They were also photographed together inside the event, holding drinks with their arms around each other.

Towa Bird and Renee Rapp attend the Interscope Coachella Party. Photo: Christopher Polk (modified by author)

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Key milestones in their relationship:

September 2023 — Towa Bird joins the Snow Hard Feelings tour as a supporting act November 2023 — The pair share the stage on Late Night with Seth Meyers Early 2024 — They begin dating March 2024 — Red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party June 2025 — Rapp gushes about Bird in a Cosmopolitan cover story March 2026 — Spotted holding hands in Paris after the Bite Me tour's European leg

In a digital cover story with Cosmopolitan in June 2025, Rapp opened up about why she would never "open up" her relationship with Bird. She said:

F--- no. Hell no. Y'all do what you want to do. Not with mine.

Rapp added:

She's my best friend. I worship her. I love talking to her, and I also just love watching her talk. There's something so special about watching the person you are deeply enamored with talk about something they find interesting that has nothing to do with you.

Rapp also revealed that Bird said "I love you" first. At the time, the pair were "high out of our minds" on the beach, and the "Tummy Hurts" musician "didn't say a word."

Does Reneé Rapp have a wife?

Reneé Rapp performs onstage during a concert. Photo: Kieran Frost

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No — Rapp and Towa Bird are not married. However, Rapp has made her intentions clear. She said: "That s--- is not for me because now I'm with the person I love and I want to marry — stay the f--- away!"

Latest news

Rapp's Bite Me Tour — her third concert tour, supporting her second studio album — began on 23 September 2025 and concluded on 22 March 2026 in Dublin, Ireland, spanning 32 shows across Australia, Europe, and North America.

In March 2026, Rapp and Bird were photographed holding hands as they returned to their Paris hotel after lunch. The couple had also attended the Miu Miu Womenswear 25/26 dinner party during Paris Fashion Week in March 2025.

Meanwhile, Bird cracked the Top 40 of Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart with the title track to her sophomore album Gentleman, which arrived in May 2026 and was produced by Patrick Wimberly, featuring contributions by Rapp.

Reneé Rapp's net worth

Reneé Rapp performs onstage during her "Bite Me Tour". Photo: Gus Stewart

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As of 2025, Rapp's net worth is estimated between $1 million and $6 million. This financial success comes from diverse income streams including her Broadway career, television appearances, film roles, music sales, streaming revenue, concert tours, and brand partnerships.

Sources vary considerably — other estimates place her net worth at $5–6 million, with income from acting, music sales, world tours, streaming royalties, and endorsement deals, including being a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris.

Her primary income sources include:

Broadway lead roles, including Regina George in Mean Girls (2019–2020)

(2019–2020) Television: starring in the 2024 Mean Girls film

film Music: albums Snow Angel (2023) and Bite Me (2025), plus the Everything to Everyone EP

(2023) and (2025), plus the EP Live touring, including the Snow Hard Feelings Tour and Bite Me Tour

Brand partnerships and endorsements

Reneé Rapp attends iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Did Reneé Rapp date a guy? Yes — she dated Broadway actor Antonio Cipriano from approximately 2019 to 2021, before publicly dating women. Are Towa Bird and Reneé Rapp still together? Yes. As of 2026, they remain together, and Rapp has described Bird as the person she wants to marry. Does Reneé Rapp have a wife? No — Rapp and Towa Bird are not married, though Rapp has spoken openly about wanting to marry her. Does Reneé Rapp date men? Rapp identifies as bisexual and has dated both men and women. Her most recent known relationships have been with women. Who is Alissa Carrington? Alissa Carrington is a TikTok star and content creator whom Rapp was romantically linked to throughout 2023. Rapp confirmed their split in February 2024, without naming Carrington directly. How did Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird meet? They met through mutual friends and grew closer when Bird opened for Rapp's Snow Hard Feelings Tour in late 2023. Did the Reneé Rapp and Antonio Cipriano relationship inspire her music? Fans widely believe that "In the Kitchen" was inspired by her split from Cipriano, though Rapp has never explicitly confirmed this. What is Reneé Rapp's net worth? Estimates range from $1 million to $6 million, depending on the source, reflecting her earnings from Broadway, television, music, touring, and brand partnerships.

Quick facts

Rapp won the Jimmy Award for Best Actress in 2018

She starred as Regina George in the 2024 Mean Girls film

film Her second album Bite Me was released in August 2025

was released in August 2025 She completed a 32-show global Bite Me Tour, wrapping in Dublin in March 2026

She is a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris

Renée Rapp's relationship history includes situationships and romances that have influenced both her personal life and songwriting. While past heartbreak inspired some of her most candid songs, her relationship with Towa Bird has shown Rapp that she can create meaningful music without being unhappy.

We also highlighted facts about Aubrey Plaza's husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena, and the actress's dating history, including her relationships with Michael Cera and Christopher Abbott.

Plaza and Baena quietly separated just months before his death in January 2025. She has since welcomed a daughter with Abbott, beginning a new chapter after an emotional loss.

Source: Legit.ng