2026 Gele Festival: Lagos to Train 120 Young Women in Traditional Styling
- The Lagos State Government announced the 2026 Gele Festival, scheduled for Sunday, November 8, in Victoria Island
- More than 120 young women will receive specialised gele-tying training as part of a skill acquisition programme tied to the event
- The state's Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture outlined plans for a placement framework to connect trained artisans with clients
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The Lagos State Government has announced the 2026 Gele Festival as a combined cultural showcase and economic empowerment drive, with the event slated for Sunday, November 8.
Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, November 5, in Victoria Island, Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, described the festival's twin aims: protecting Yoruba cultural identity while creating measurable economic opportunities for women.
"The festival is about protecting our culture, protecting what the Yorubas believe in. The gele itself is very unique to us," Aregbe said in a statement sent to Legit.ng.
Skills training at the heart of the festival
Beyond the cultural showcase, the government is using the festival to deliver a structured masterclass for more than 120 young women, equipping them with advanced techniques in traditional gele styling. The training is designed to feed directly into Nigeria's events and fashion economy, where demand for professional styling services runs high across weddings, galas, and cultural celebrations held weekly across Lagos.
Aregbe framed the initiative as a deliberate effort to extend the reach of the tourism and culture portfolio beyond entertainment.
"For me, tourism, arts and culture should go beyond just entertainment. It must also be impactful, and that's the reason why we were also able to look at how we can incorporate skill empowerment," he said.
He added that targeting women specifically was a strategic choice, arguing that female economic inclusion produces wider community benefits.
"If we empower one woman, it's empowering the family, the community, and beyond. With continuous social gatherings in Lagos, we are building a new cohort of skilled professionals capable of securing their fair share of the creative economy and feeding their families," Aregbe said.
Placement framework to follow training
To sustain momentum beyond the festival itself, the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture plans to build a placement network that connects programme graduates with paying clients. The framework is intended to give newly trained artisans direct access to market opportunities rather than leaving them to source clients independently after the masterclass ends.
The government described the festival as a model for blending cultural preservation with grassroots job creation, and said the initiative reinforces Lagos State's standing as a hub for fashion, culture, and creative enterprise on the continent.
Sanwo-Olu speaks as CAF officials storm Lagos
Legit.ng earlier reported that officials from the Lagos State Sports Commission received a CAF delegation in Lagos on Monday, August 3, for a pre-event inspection visit.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed the visit and said his team is working to ensure every detail is in order for the ceremony.
Lagos is preparing to host the 2026 CAF Awards, one of African football's most prestigious annual events.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng