Pakistan's Cabinet Division listed a date in November 2026, as a nationwide public holiday to mark Allama Iqbal Day

The occasion honours Muhammad Iqbal, the poet and philosopher widely regarded as the spiritual father of Pakistan

Public holiday gives people a break from their normal daily routines and affords them time to focus on personal activities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Islamabad, Pakistan - Pakistan will observe a public holiday across the country on Monday, November 9, 2026, in honour of Allama Iqbal Day.

As reported on Wednesday, November 4, by ARY News, the Cabinet Division's official Public Holidays Schedule listed November 9 as a nationwide holiday, covering public institutions, government offices and organisations throughout Pakistan. Schools, colleges and government offices are expected to resume normal operations on Tuesday, November 10, Geo News noted.

The federal government of Pakistan officially approves a public holiday on Monday, November 9, 2026, to honour Allama Iqbal. Photo credit: @pehlepakistanpk, @bloom_pakistan

Source: Twitter

Who was Allama Iqbal?

The day marks the birth of Muhammad Iqbal, born on November 9, 1877, in Sialkot, then part of British India. A poet, philosopher and politician, Iqbal is widely recognised as the spiritual father of Pakistan for the foundational role his ideas played in the push for a separate Muslim homeland in the Indian subcontinent.

His intellectual contributions helped shape the political thinking that underpinned the broader independence movement. Through his writings, Iqbal made the case for a distinct national identity for Muslims in South Asia, an argument that proved deeply influential in the decades that followed.

Allama Iqbal's lasting literary legacy

Beyond politics, Iqbal left behind a rich body of literary work in both Persian and Urdu. His poetry continues to shape Pakistan's cultural and philosophical identity, and his verses remain part of school curricula and national discourse more than a century after they were written.

Legit.ng reports that the November 9 holiday offers institutions and communities across Pakistan an opportunity to reflect on Iqbal's contributions and the ideals he championed.

Earlier, the Sindh College Education Department also announced a public holiday for all public and private educational institutions across the province on November 9 to observe Iqbal Day.

All banks to close on Monday nationwide

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has confirmed that all banks across the country will remain closed on November 9, 2026.

In a circular issued to commercial banks, microfinance banks and development finance institutions, the central bank stated that all banking premises in the Asian country dealing with public transactions would remain closed on the occasion.

See the State Bank of Pakistan’s post on X confirming the nationwide public holiday below:

Read more on public holidays

UK confirms bank holiday date

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Kingdom (UK) government confirmed the date for the official summer bank holiday for residents in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, giving millions of people an extra day off before the summer season draws to a close.

The date was officially listed on the government's public holiday calendar for the three nations.

Source: Legit.ng