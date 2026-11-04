President Trump publicly attributed part of the Republican Party's heavy midterm defeat to Iran

Trump warned he would veto any legislation he considered 'insane' that Democrats might pass

The US president linked voter behaviour during the midterms to public concerns over petrol prices

Washington, D.C., US - United States President Donald Trump has blamed Iran as one of the key reasons the Republican Party suffered a heavy defeat in the midterm elections, also warning that he would block any legislation from Democrats that he considered unreasonable.

Trump said voters were uncomfortable with the short-term consequences of his administration's approach, particularly around the cost of fuel.

US President Donald Trump speaks about Iran and the Republican Party's defeat in the 2026 midterm elections. Photo credit: Finn Gomez

Source: Getty Images

"People were probably not willing for the short-term consequence of the price of gasoline," he said, suggesting that pressure at the pump shaped how Americans voted.

Trump on Iran and the Midterm Defeat

The president said that "part of the reason the Republicans lost the US midterm elections heavily was Iran," without offering a detailed breakdown of how the country's actions directly influenced the domestic vote, Al Jazeera reported.

The remarks signal that Trump views foreign policy pressures, specifically those tied to Iran, as having had a measurable effect on the Republican Party's standing with voters.

Trump's Warning to Democrats

Alongside his comments on the midterms, Trump made clear he intends to use his veto power aggressively.

"Democrats will send things that are insane and I will veto them," he said, framing the period ahead as one of likely confrontation between the White House and a more empowered opposition in Congress.

The twin remarks, linking a foreign adversary to domestic electoral losses while also putting Democrats on notice, set a combative tone as the United States enters a new phase of divided governance following the midterm results.

US Midterm Elections: Obama Releases Statement

Meanwhile, former US President Barack Obama has responded to the US midterm election results, saying voters made it clear they want leaders who bring people together rather than drive them apart. Legit.ng reports that Democrats flipped control of both the House and Senate in the 2026 US midterm elections.

Obama said Americans also want politicians who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face, rather than empty rhetoric.

The former president credited the results to candidates who stepped forward across the country, including in areas that were considered unlikely wins.

Source: Legit.ng