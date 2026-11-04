The Federal Government has clarified what beneficiaries should do after receiving an SMS about the NERSI cash support scheme

FG addressed concerns about how quickly Nigerians need to respond to their NERSI payment notification

Reminder messages will be sent to beneficiaries who have not yet taken action on their NERSI cash support offer

The Federal Government has responded to questions from Nigerians about whether there is a strict deadline for accepting the ₦50,000 monthly cash support under the National Economic Resilience and Social Investment scheme, known as NERSI.

According to the government, beneficiaries are not required to act within a fixed number of days, but they are strongly encouraged to respond as soon as they receive the notification.

The Federal Government says NERSI beneficiaries can accept the ₦50,000 cash support after receiving an SMS. Credit: officialabat/X

Source: Twitter

What the FG said about timing

The government's guidance is straightforward: once a beneficiary receives an SMS informing them of their eligibility, they should accept the payment as soon as possible.

The FG noted that the payment provider will send reminder messages to anyone who has not yet responded, ensuring that qualifying Nigerians do not miss out simply because they did not act immediately.

The clarification came in response to widespread concern among Nigerians about whether missing the first notification would disqualify them from receiving the support. Many recipients had reportedly delayed responding due to uncertainty over the process or fears about the legitimacy of the SMS.

How the NERSI cash support works

The NERSI programme forms part of the Federal Government's broader effort to ease the economic burden on vulnerable Nigerians amid ongoing hardship tied to fuel subsidy removal and the rising cost of living. Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries receive ₦50,000 monthly in direct cash transfers.

The government has urged Nigerians who receive the SMS notification to treat it as genuine and to respond promptly rather than wait for follow-up reminders. While the reminder system exists as a safety net, officials have made clear that early acceptance is in the best interest of the beneficiary.

Nigerians who believe they qualify for the NERSI programme but have not yet received any notification are advised to monitor official government channels for updates on how to check their eligibility status.

5 banks to access FG's N50k

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has named five approved digital financial service providers responsible for delivering its N50,000 monthly cash relief to vulnerable Nigerians under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI).

Source: Legit.ng