FG Breaks Silence on Deadline to Accept NERSI’s ₦50,000 Monthly Cash Support
- The Federal Government has clarified what beneficiaries should do after receiving an SMS about the NERSI cash support scheme
- FG addressed concerns about how quickly Nigerians need to respond to their NERSI payment notification
- Reminder messages will be sent to beneficiaries who have not yet taken action on their NERSI cash support offer
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The Federal Government has responded to questions from Nigerians about whether there is a strict deadline for accepting the ₦50,000 monthly cash support under the National Economic Resilience and Social Investment scheme, known as NERSI.
According to the government, beneficiaries are not required to act within a fixed number of days, but they are strongly encouraged to respond as soon as they receive the notification.
What the FG said about timing
The government's guidance is straightforward: once a beneficiary receives an SMS informing them of their eligibility, they should accept the payment as soon as possible.
The FG noted that the payment provider will send reminder messages to anyone who has not yet responded, ensuring that qualifying Nigerians do not miss out simply because they did not act immediately.
The clarification came in response to widespread concern among Nigerians about whether missing the first notification would disqualify them from receiving the support. Many recipients had reportedly delayed responding due to uncertainty over the process or fears about the legitimacy of the SMS.
How the NERSI cash support works
The NERSI programme forms part of the Federal Government's broader effort to ease the economic burden on vulnerable Nigerians amid ongoing hardship tied to fuel subsidy removal and the rising cost of living. Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries receive ₦50,000 monthly in direct cash transfers.
The government has urged Nigerians who receive the SMS notification to treat it as genuine and to respond promptly rather than wait for follow-up reminders. While the reminder system exists as a safety net, officials have made clear that early acceptance is in the best interest of the beneficiary.
Nigerians who believe they qualify for the NERSI programme but have not yet received any notification are advised to monitor official government channels for updates on how to check their eligibility status.
5 banks to access FG's N50k
Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has named five approved digital financial service providers responsible for delivering its N50,000 monthly cash relief to vulnerable Nigerians under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI).
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.