Denzel Washington has four children — John David, Katia, Malcolm, and Olivia — and each has built a career in entertainment. The mega movie star and his wife, Pauletta Washington, have quietly raised a family now reshaping Hollywood both in front of and behind the camera. Together, the Washington children are turning a famous surname into a full-scale creative dynasty.

From left to right, Malcolm, Denzel, Olivia, Pauletta, John David, and Katia Washington at Classic Stage Company. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Denzel Washington has four biological children with his wife Pauletta : John David, Katia, Malcolm, and Olivia.

: John David, Katia, Malcolm, and Olivia. John David Washington starred in the Netflix film The Piano Lesson alongside Samuel L. Jackson in 2024.

alongside Samuel L. Jackson in 2024. Katia Washington is an accomplished producer who earned an executive producer credit on The Piano Lesson after more than a decade working behind the scenes.

after more than a decade working behind the scenes. Malcolm Washington made his feature directorial debut with The Piano Lesson (2024), earning widespread critical acclaim.

(2024), earning widespread critical acclaim. Olivia Washington earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her performance in the Prime Video series I'm a Virgo.

Profile summary

John David Washington Katia Washington Malcolm Washington Olivia Washington Born 28 July 1984 27 November 1986 10 April 1991 10 April 1991 Birthplace Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA Los Angeles, CA Parents Denzel & Pauletta Washington Denzel & Pauletta Washington Denzel & Pauletta Washington Denzel & Pauletta Washington Education Morehouse College Yale University (BA, History) University of Pennsylvania — Occupation Actor Film producer Director, writer Actress Notable work BlacKkKlansman, Tenet The Piano Lesson (exec. producer) The Piano Lesson (director) I'm a Virgo, Breaking

How many biological kids does Denzel Washington have?

Denzel Washington has four children, all of whom he shares with his wife, Pauletta Washington. The couple, who wed in 1983, are the parents of John David Washington (born 1984), Katia Washington (born 1986), and twins Olivia Washington and Malcolm Washington (born 1991). All four have pursued careers in entertainment.

Denzel and Pauletta Washington, both actors, first met in the 1970s and starred together in the 1975 drama Wilma. Their marriage has endured more than four decades in Hollywood — an industry not known for long unions. When asked what the key to their bond is, Pauletta told People:

We work at it.

John David Washington — from NFL hopeful to Hollywood star

John David Washington at the 56th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

John David was born on 28 July 1984, just over a year after his parents married. Before he became an actor, he was a serious sportsman. After high school, John David attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, where he played football, and the St. Louis Rams signed him in May 2006 as an undrafted free agent.

Before his movie stardom, John David Washington played football, spending four years as a running back for the United Football League's Sacramento Mountain Lions. When his playing days ended, he pivoted to acting — but not without hesitation. When he decided to pursue acting, he first confided in his mother, Pauletta. John David said of telling his mother about his acting ambitions. He stated:

I definitely told her first. She's like an acting coach in a way.

His official start came in 2015, when he landed the role of Ricky Jerret in the HBO drama series Ballers, something he initially kept secret from his famous father. The breakout moment came three years later. John David landed the titular role in Spike Lee's 2018 film BlacKkKlansman, which received excellent reviews and earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Drama.

John David played the lead role in The Piano Lesson, which Denzel helped to produce. The 2024 Netflix release was a defining moment for the whole Washington family.

Katia Washington — the producer behind the scenes

Katia Washington attends the ceremony honouring August Wilson in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Katia Washington is an American film producer. She is also Denzel's most private child. She began her career as an editorial production assistant on Django Unchained (2012) and has steadily risen to executive producer credits on major studio films, including The Piano Lesson (2024) and Highest 2 Lowest (2025).

A Yale University graduate with a BA in History (2010), she is known for her commitment to character-driven storytelling. Her credits span more than a decade of steady climbing through the industry ranks. She is a Production Executive at Bron Studios, where she has worked since 2018.

In December 2024, Katia stepped briefly into the public eye. Katia made a rare red carpet appearance with her wife, and fans reacted strongly to the moment. She is married to Colleen Wilson. She is currently an executive producer on the Netflix heist thriller Here Comes the Flood (2026), directed by Fernando Meirelles and starring Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Daisy Edgar-Jones; production wrapped in January 2026.

Malcolm Washington — the director making his mark

Malcolm Washington attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Malcolm Washington made his feature film directorial debut with The Piano Lesson (2024). The film, distributed by Netflix, premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on 31 August 2024 before releasing in select US theatres on 8 November and streaming on Netflix on 22 November.

In preparation for The Piano Lesson, which he co-wrote with Virgil Williams, Malcolm immersed himself in the history and culture of the 1930s, the play's setting. The film was a deeply personal project — at the end, the screen cuts to a title card reading "for mama," a tribute to Pauletta, who plays Mama Ola in the film itself. Malcolm said in his director's statement:

Every family has a history, stories from the past that inform the present; an origin story.

All four Washington children were involved in the project — sister Katia executive produced, while Malcolm's twin sister Olivia appeared in a cameo, as did Pauletta.

Olivia Washington — the actress on the rise

Olivia Washington poses at Classic Stage Company in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

On 10 April 1991, Denzel and Pauletta welcomed twins — daughter Olivia and son Malcolm. Olivia is known for her role as a girl with superspeed in the miniseries I'm a Virgo (2023), and has also appeared in The Butler (2013), The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021), and The Little Things (2021).

For her performance as burger cook Flora in the Boots Riley television series I'm a Virgo, Olivia was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award. The nomination marked a major step on her own, away from her father's legacy.

Olivia recently starred in Slave Play at the Noël Coward Theatre in London. The West End run cemented her growing reputation as a serious stage and screen actress.

What happened to Denzel Washington's son?

Both sons are thriving. John David's profile has risen steadily since BlacKkKlansman, and Malcolm has earned widespread praise for his directorial debut. John David earned Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for BlacKkKlansman, while Olivia earned a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination for I'm a Virgo.

Despite their success, the Washington children have spoken candidly about the challenges of carrying such a famous name. John David has spoken about feeling a need to "protect" himself as his father's career soared, and during a podcast appearance, he was asked if delaying his acting career was an "act of rebellion." John David told the Happy Sad Confused podcast:

You know, my dad got really popular, man. Like, he's the man. But I think stuff started to change after Malcolm X.

From left to right: Pauletta, Katia, Malcolm Washington, Danielle Deadwyler, guest, Denzel Washington and Constanza Romero in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Latest news

Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie are teaming up for an untitled thriller greenlit by United Artists and Amazon MGM Studios. Written by Scott Barkan and Gregg Zehentner, the project has already secured a theatrical release date of 1 October 2027.

On the family front, the Washingtons celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on 25 June 2026. Meanwhile, Katia Washington continues to work as executive producer on Here Comes the Flood (2026), starring her father alongside Robert Pattinson and Daisy Edgar-Jones. The Washington family's grip on Hollywood shows no sign of loosening.

As of 2026, Denzel does not yet have any grandchildren.

Net worth

Entertainment finance sources widely report Denzel Washington's net worth. Multiple outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, estimate his wealth at $190–$300 million, built through decades of blockbuster films, producing credits, and stage work. Major financial publications have not reliably verified his children's individual net worths, so we omit them here.

FAQs

How many children does Denzel Washington have? Denzel Washington has four children — John David, Katia, Malcolm, and Olivia — all with his wife Pauletta Washington. What happened to Denzel Washington's son John David? John David Washington is a successful actor best known for BlacKkKlansman (2018), Tenet (2020), and The Piano Lesson (2024). He is thriving in Hollywood after a prior career in professional football. How old is Denzel Washington's daughter Olivia? Olivia Washington was born on 10 April 1991, making her 35 years old as of November 2026. Who is the mother of Denzel Washington's children? All four of Denzel Washington's children are with his wife, Pauletta Washington (née Pearson), whom he married in June 1983. Does Denzel Washington have twins? Yes. Malcolm and Olivia Washington are twins, born on 10 April 1991. What does Katia Washington do? Katia Washington is a film producer and Production Executive at Bron Studios. She executive produced The Piano Lesson (2024) and the upcoming Here Comes the Flood (2026). Did Malcolm Washington direct The Piano Lesson? Yes. Malcolm Washington made his feature directorial debut with the Netflix adaptation of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, released in November 2024 to critical acclaim. Are Denzel Washington's children actors? Two of his children, John David and Olivia, are primarily actors. Katia works as a producer, and Malcolm has moved into directing and writing.

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