John Cena's parents, father John Joseph Cena Sr. and mother Carol Cena (née Lupien), raised five boys in West Newbury, Massachusetts, forging a household built on competition, wrestling and unwavering loyalty. His mother is of English and French-Canadian descent, while his father has Italian ancestry, a dual heritage that gave John his distinctive mixed roots. The family's bond has never been simple, but it has always been fierce.

John Cena attends the Los Angeles premiere of Coyote vs. Acme at Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

John Cena was born in West Newbury, Massachusetts, to Carol (née Lupien) and John Joseph Cena Sr., making him the second of five brothers in the family .

. Carol Cena filed for divorce from John Cena Sr. after 34 years of marriage , meaning John's parents are no longer together.

, meaning John's parents are no longer together. John Cena has openly described his bond with his father as difficult for most of his life , though the two have since made peace.

, though the two have since made peace. The youngest brother, Sean Cena, was diagnosed with cancer in November 2011 and faced an inoperable brain tumour.

and faced an inoperable brain tumour. In October 2026, John Cena admitted his relationship with his blood family is "strained", blaming his own work habits.

Profile summary

Full name John Joseph Cena Sr. Carol Frances Cena (née Lupien) Born 16 June 1944, Massachusetts 22 November 1947 Heritage Italian English and French-Canadian Occupation Wrestling announcer (Chaotic Wrestling); freelance announcer Homemaker Known for Ring announcer "Johnny Fabulous", father of John Cena Raising five sons; appeared in a 2016 TV commercial with John Marital status Divorced Divorced

John Cena's parents: where they are from and their background

John Cena's paternal grandparents, Felix Joseph Cena and Caterino Ann "Catherine" DiVincenzo, were of Italian descent. His father has roots in Livorno in Tuscany and Lazio. That Italian lineage runs deep on the Cena side.

John's maternal grandfather, baseball player Tony Lupien, was of French-Canadian descent with deep roots in Québec, and his maternal grandmother, Natalie Nichols, was of Colonial American (English) ancestry with roots in Massachusetts going back to the 1600s.

So yes, John Cena is of Italian heritage on his father's side and French-Canadian and English on his mother's side.

John Cena Sr.: the wrestling announcer father

John Cena Sr. was born on 16 June 1944, in Massachusetts. He has Italian ancestry and previously worked as an announcer for Chaotic Wrestling. Back in his Chaotic Wrestling days, he went by the name Johnny Fabulous and mainly handled the broadcasting work.

He has been a part of the professional wrestling scene, taking the duty of being an announcer at Chaotic Wrestling with a character named Johnny Fabulous. Cena's father was a professional wrestling fan and entrepreneur, and Cena spent hours watching his wrestling heroes, Hulk Hogan, the Ultimate Warrior, and Shawn Michaels, battle it out in the ring.

Carol Cena: the mother of five sons

Carol Cena was born on 22 November 1947. While Carol Cena has not been a part of WWE in any performing capacity during her son's time in the promotion, she did make her presence felt alongside him in a commercial in 2016.

The parents of five sons are no longer together. Carol Cena filed for divorce from John Cena Sr. after 34 years of marriage.

Does John Cena have a relationship with his dad?

John Cena poses for the audience during Monday Night RAW at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, on his farewell tour. Photo: WWE

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For most of his adult life, John Cena's relationship with his father was rocky, a tension he has spoken about more openly during his 2025 WWE farewell tour and into 2026.

During his appearance on Hart to Heart, Cena dug into his relationship with his dad and took ownership of an apparent disconnect. When host Kevin Hart asked if Cena was really close to his father, he replied, "Not as much as I should be. A lot of that rests on me."

The 17-time World Champion says he didn't know how much his dad cared about his achievements earlier in life, but things turned around when he signed for WWE. Even though Cena had quit his job for a $12,000 contract, his father was ecstatic for him.

I don't know how much he cared when I did graduate college; I don't know how much he cared about accolades before I was hired by the WWE. My first contract for the WWE was $12,000 a year. I quit my job the day I was signed… 'Dad, I just got a job with the WWE.' 'Oh! My son! This is unreal. It's gonna be great, I can't believe it.'

On the Joe Rogan Experience during his farewell tour, Cena was even more candid. Cena described the dynamic bluntly, saying,

I had such a bad relationship with my dad, and just recently, we've mended fences, and he's 80, so I'm glad I've done this, because we don't last forever.

The shift came when Cena stopped expecting his father to be someone he wasn't. He now says,

When I get the luxury of speaking in my dad's eulogy now, people will know how excellent a human being he is, and he hasn't changed one bit… I appreciate who he is. I love him for who he is.

John Cena's four brothers

John Cena has four brothers named Dan, Matt, Steve, and Sean. John is the second of five brothers. He has an older brother, Stephen Cena, and his younger siblings are Daniel Cena, Matthew Cena, and Sean Cena.

Cena's earliest wrestling matches were against his brothers. In a homemade ring, the five Cena siblings competed for improvised championship belts as children.

In a 2007 interview with the Daily News of Newburyport, John Cena Sr. recalled the chaos of that household:

Each one had their special moves and their special holds. I can remember coming home from work hearing people hit the bulkhead, and I would even hear them hit the floor. If you can believe it, sometimes they would even be body-slamming each other on the cement floor.

Stephen Cena — the eldest brother

Steve Cena was born on 29 September 1974, in Massachusetts. He is the eldest of the five Cena brothers, making him three years older than John.

He has had roles in Bloody Island, Avenue Q, and Return to Clark County in his career as a voice and theatre actor. He has won two awards from the Theatre Association of New York State (TANYS) for his talent.

Stephen was teased and picked on for his sexual orientation in high school and college while studying for his Computer Science and Electrical Engineering associate degrees at Vermont Technical College.

Daniel Cena — the law enforcement brother

At 19 in 1998, Daniel began his career in law enforcement as a dispatcher and auxiliary police officer. He has a degree in criminal justice from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Dan also appeared on a talk show with John. When the brothers joined Kelly Clarkson's show, Clarkson commiserated with Carol on hearing she had raised five boys, with Dan chiming in: "Very aggressive."

Matthew Cena—the automotive industry brother

Matt Cena, commonly known as Matthew Cena, is the fourth son of the Cena family. Born on 28 October 1980, he is three and a half years younger than John. A member of the Pentucket High School class of 1998, Matthew has had a productive career in the automotive industry.

Sean Cena — the youngest brother

The youngest brother, Sean Cena, was diagnosed with cancer in November 2011 and had an inoperable brain tumour. John addressed fans about Sean's condition at WWE events at the time, drawing an enormous outpouring of public support for the family.

Latest news: John Cena admits family bonds are "strained" (October 2026)

Five facts about wrestler and actor John Cena. Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack

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John Cena has spent years balancing a successful WWE career with his growing Hollywood profile. However, the demands of work have taken a toll on his personal relationships. In a candid conversation with JUCA, the 17-time WWE World Champion admitted his bond with his family remains complicated — and he isn't blaming anyone but himself.

Despite the difficulties, Cena stays in touch with his brothers. In June, he told Extra that they get together several times a year.

This candid admission follows his 2025 retirement from in-ring WWE competition, after which Cena has spoken increasingly openly about the personal costs of his non-stop career.

Net worth

John Cena has built a considerable fortune across WWE, Hollywood, and endorsement deals. Sources differ on the exact figure: Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth at approximately $80 million, while other outlets cite figures closer to $80 million. His primary income streams include:

WWE — decades of main-event appearances, merchandise, and pay-per-view revenue

— decades of main-event appearances, merchandise, and pay-per-view revenue Film career — roles in The Suicide Squad , Peacemaker , Bumblebee , and the 2026 Netflix comedy Little Brother

— roles in , , , and the 2026 Netflix comedy Endorsements — brand partnerships and promotional campaigns, including a sunscreen collaboration following his 2025 skin cancer disclosure

— brand partnerships and promotional campaigns, including a sunscreen collaboration following his 2025 skin cancer disclosure Television — hosting credits and guest appearances throughout his career

FAQs

Who is John Cena's biological father? John Cena's biological father is John Joseph Cena Sr., born on 16 June 1944 in Massachusetts. He is a lifelong wrestling enthusiast who worked as a ring announcer for Chaotic Wrestling under the name Johnny Fabulous. Where are John Cena's parents from? Both parents are from Massachusetts. His father has Italian ancestry, with roots tracing to Tuscany and Lazio. His mother is of French-Canadian and English descent, with maternal roots in Québec and colonial-era New England. Is John Cena of Italian heritage? Yes. His father's side is entirely Italian, with his paternal grandparents both of Italian descent and roots specifically in Livorno (Tuscany) and Pontecorvo (Lazio). Are John Cena's parents still alive? Based on available sources, both John Cena Sr. (born 1944) and Carol Cena (born 1947) were alive as of Cena's farewell WWE tour in 2025, when he publicly referenced his father as being 80 years old. Does John Cena have four brothers? Yes. John has four brothers: Stephen (the eldest), Daniel, Matthew, and Sean (the youngest). John is the second eldest of the five. Who is John Cena's oldest brother? Stephen Cena (also known as Steve Cena), born on 29 September 1974, is the eldest of the five Cena brothers. He works as a voice and theatre actor and has won two TANYS awards. Did John Cena's parents divorce? Yes. Carol Cena filed for divorce from John Cena Sr. after 34 years of marriage. The two are no longer together. Does John Cena have a good relationship with his dad now? Their relationship was strained for most of John's adult life, but the pair mended fences in recent years. In 2025, Cena publicly said their bond had improved significantly after he chose to accept his father as he truly is, rather than expecting him to change.

We also highlighted facts about John Cena’s wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, and the relationships that shaped the wrestler’s personal life.

Cena’s romance with Nikki Bella ended weeks before their planned wedding, after the couple struggled to reconcile their different views on marriage and children. The story traces how his relationship history led to his marriage to Shariatzadeh.

Source: Legit.ng