Private Utim Terwase caught a suspected kidnapper in Plateau State who then allegedly offered him ₦500,000 to let him go

The soldier refused the bribe and handed the suspect over to the appropriate authorities, drawing praise from his commanding officers

The Nigerian Army's 3 Division GOC directed that Private Terwase receive a cash reward equal to the amount he turned down

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Plateau State - The Nigerian Army has given Private Utim Terwase a ₦500,000 reward after he refused an equal sum allegedly offered by a suspected kidnapper he had just arrested in Plateau State.

According to the Army, Private Terwase apprehended the suspect after foiling an escape attempt.

Operation Enduring Peace’s GOC praises his integrity and urged other soldiers to follow his example. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Getty Images

Rather than accept the money the suspect allegedly dangled in exchange for his freedom, the soldier chose to hand him over to the relevant authorities and report the incident through proper channels.

Nigerian Army presents cash reward

The reward was presented on behalf of Major General Maxwell Dangana, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), by Colonel Philimon Malgwi, the Commander of Sector 6 of the same operation.

Major General Dangana said Private Terwase's conduct reflected the highest standards of professionalism, loyalty and commitment to duty that the Army expects from its personnel.

As reported by Channels Television, Major Dangana stated this speaking at the presentation on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

He noted that the soldier had shown honesty, accountability and selfless service by refusing to let personal gain override his responsibilities, and that the action deserved both recognition and emulation across the force.

According to The Punch, the GOC called on all officers and soldiers serving under Operation Enduring Peace to follow Private Terwase's example.

He added that the recognition was part of a broader effort to build a culture of ethical behaviour and accountability within the operation.

Reward that matches the bribe

The fact that the ₦500,000 reward precisely matches the amount the soldier reportedly turned down was not lost on those present.

The figure was described as a deliberate signal of the Army's commitment to rewarding integrity among its ranks.

Operation Enduring Peace is a military operation deployed in the North Central region of Nigeria, where security forces have been engaged in efforts to combat kidnapping, banditry and communal violence.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former NIA Director-General Ambassador Ahmed Rufai linked Nigeria's kidnapping crisis to terrorist groups, bandit militias, informants and financial facilitators.

Army rewards soldier who refused kidnapper’s bribe

Source: Original

Bandits demand N100m ransom for 15 abducted Islamiya students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that bandits who abducted 15 Islamiya school students in Niger State contacted village leaders to demand over N100 million in ransom.

The teacher of the abducted students said no state government official had visited the community since the kidnapping happened.

Police confirmed the abduction but villagers said only local vigilantes were on the ground despite claims of joint security operations.

Source: Legit.ng