The Federal Government announced the selection framework for its National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention programme

Only individuals who meet established eligibility criteria will be considered for the NERSI relief programme

Authorities explained that beneficiary identification will rely on verified official records rather than applications or nominations

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has disclosed that recipients of its National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention, known as NERSI, will be chosen strictly through verified government records and defined eligibility requirements.

Legit.ng reports that many Nigerians continue to grapple with severe economic hardship driven by soaring food prices, rising energy costs and the high cost of living, despite growth in the country's overall gross domestic product (GDP). The situation underscores the need for government leaders to provide meaningful assistance and support to citizens struggling to make ends meet.

President Bola Tinubu-led FG says NERSI beneficiaries will be selected based on verified government records and eligibility criteria. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The government made clear that the selection process for the NERSI opportunity is not open-ended.

Officials stated that the framework is built around existing official data, meaning individuals will not self-select or be nominated by third parties. Instead, the government will cross-reference its own records to identify those who qualify.

How NERSI beneficiaries will be identified

According to the government, the use of verified official records is central to maintaining the integrity of the programme. Eligibility criteria will guide every stage of identification, ensuring that the intervention reaches those for whom it was designed.

The approach is intended to reduce the risk of exclusion errors or fraud that have plagued similar programmes in the past. By anchoring selection to data already held by government agencies, officials say the process will be both transparent and targeted.

The NERSI programme provides financial assistance to poor and vulnerable households to cushion the impact of rising living costs and inflation. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What is the NERSI programme?

NERSI is a Federal Government initiative aimed at providing emergency relief and economic stabilisation support to qualifying Nigerians. The programme forms part of broader efforts to cushion the effect of economic pressures on vulnerable segments of the population.

No specific figures on the number of expected beneficiaries or the total value of disbursements under the scheme were provided by the government in its latest disclosure.

See the tweet below for details of the NERSI portal:

See the post on X below, shared on Wednesday, November 4, by Bashir Ahmad, former Special Assistant on Digital Communications to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, regarding the Federal Government’s N50,000 support opportunity.

Read more on Bola Tinubu's presidency

BOI launches guaranteed loans

In related development, Legit.ng reported that the Bank of Industry (BOI) launched the Guaranteed Loans for Women (GLOW) fund, a N10 billion initiative designed to support women-owned and women-led businesses across Nigeria.

The fund provides guaranteed loans for female entrepreneurs to expand their businesses.

The government hopes to empower more women-owned businesses to create jobs and strengthen their participation in the Nigerian economy.

Source: Legit.ng