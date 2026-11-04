Hendon FC announced the sudden death of midfielder Ezekiel Williams, aged 26, who had only joined the club in September

Williams scored his first goal for Hendon just ten days before his passing, in a match against Jersey Bulls

The club postponed their London Senior Cup tie against Woodford Town as a mark of respect for the late player

Hendon FC has paid tribute to midfielder Ezekiel Williams, who died suddenly on Monday afternoon at the age of 26, leaving his club and teammates in shock just days after celebrating his first goal in their colours.

The London-based club, who compete in the Isthmian League South Central Division at the eighth tier of English football, shared the news on Tuesday evening, shortly after 7pm.

Hendon FC midfielder Ezekiel Williams passed away Monday afternoon, leaving teammates and club officials heartbroken. Photo credit: Hastings United FC

Source: Twitter

The statement described Williams as "a humble, unassuming and generous individual with a razor-sharp wit" who had made a strong impression since arriving at the club in September.

Ezekiel Williams' short but memorable time at Hendon

Williams, known to his teammates as Eze, had quickly earned a reputation as one of the most popular figures in the dressing room.

His performances in midfield were marked by hard work and selflessness, qualities the club said reflected who he was as a person away from the pitch.

Just ten days before his death, he scored his first goal for Hendon in a match against Jersey Bulls, a moment that would prove to be one of his last significant contributions on the pitch, Daily Mirror reports.

In their tribute post, Hendon wrote:

"We are stunned and heartbroken to announce the sudden and tragic passing of midfielder Ezekiel Williams yesterday afternoon aged 26. Only 10 days ago, he scored his first goal for the club against Jersey Bulls. As a sign of respect, and to allow the players and management time to process this profoundly shocking news, tomorrow's (Wednesday) London Senior Cup tie with Woodford Town has been postponed."

Hendon postpones match and launches fundraiser

According to The Sun, the club cancelled their London Senior Cup fixture against Woodford Town, originally scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, saying the postponement would give players and management the space they needed to come to terms with the loss.

Hendon also announced that a fundraiser had been set up in Williams' memory and encouraged supporters and members of the public to donate.

The club closed their statement with:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ezekiel's family, friends, and everyone who knew him at this devastating time."

Manager Adam Fisher leads tributes

Hendon manager Adam Fisher also spoke publicly about the loss, posting a personal tribute on X that made clear just how deeply the news had affected him.

"I just can't believe this news," Fisher wrote.

"Has absolutely rocked me. Top lad, generous, kind, a great team-mate and a really good footballer. Glad you signed off with a goal Ez. As a club, management, set of players and supporters we will do all we can to help & support."

Williams joined Hendon in September and, in the short time he was at the club, managed to leave a lasting impression on everyone around him.

Spanish footballer dies after collapsing

In a related development, Legit.ng reported CD Tenerife have confirmed that striker Jesús de Miguel Alameda died on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, hours after collapsing during their La Liga 2 fixture against FC Andorra.

The 30-year-old forward went into cardiac arrest during the closing stages of a match that finished level at 2-2, having received a heavy blow to the chest from FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono as both players competed for a loose ball in midfield.

Source: Legit.ng