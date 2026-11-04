Zlatan Ibile fired a cryptic shot at VDM on Wednesday, posting a pointed message that sent social media into a frenzy

VDM fired back immediately, mocking Zlatan for leaving a wedding to post the tweet as their online feud escalated sharply

The clash is rooted in VDM's challenge to Zlatan to speak on what he knows about Mohbad's death, which has since spiralled into diss tracks

Zlatan Ibile and controversial activist Verydarkman (VDM) took their public feud to a fresh boiling point on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, trading barbs online in an exchange that left fans and observers gripped.

The beef between the Zanku crooner and VDM has been simmering for some time, ignited after VDM publicly challenged Zlatan to speak on whatever he may know about the circumstances surrounding late singer Mohbad's death.

Zlatan Ibile and VDM exchange words online as the lingering feud takes on another dimension. Photo credit@zlatanibile/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

What began as a pointed demand has since evolved into a full-blown online war, complete with diss tracks from both sides.

On Wednesday, Zlatan opened the latest round by posting a cryptic message on X:

"You can't complain about someone giving you a taste of your own medicine when you were the one who prescribed the dose"

The post, which racked up 13,000 likes and over 220,000 views within hours, was widely read as a dig at VDM.

VDM hits back at Zlatan

Zlatan Ibile throws shade at VDM over their lingering online feud. Photo credit@zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

VDM was not about to let it slide. The activist responded swiftly on Instagram, mocking both the timing and the tone of Zlatan's post. His caption read:

"When I see laughing emoji I know e don ENTER....you even leave wedding to tweet this, THE PAIN don start? You come for me you are the viktym, I come for you, you are still the viktym."*

VDM's rebuttal zeroed in on what he saw as a contradiction in Zlatan's behaviour, arguing that the singer portrays himself as a victim regardless of whether he is the one launching an attack or receiving one.

The jab about leaving a wedding to post the tweet added an extra layer of ridicule, suggesting Zlatan was more preoccupied with the online feud than the celebration he was supposedly attending.

The exchange is the latest chapter in a rivalry that has drawn significant attention across Nigerian social media, with both men showing no signs of backing down. Each has used music and social media posts as weapons, keeping their audience hooked on every development.

Here is the Instagram post about the clash between the two arch enemies:

Fans and onlookers were quick to weigh in on Wednesday's exchange, with opinions firmly split.

@GuyMr10 wrote:

"VDM no even allow you enjoy honeymoon wish you could just ignore him like wizkid"

@Danilo___TV commented:

"Verydarkman is just a crybaby; he can't take what he dishes out."

@bigy.broy__ reacted:

"Na VDM be viktimm for here oooo, I am loving this"

@realabigail4 said:

"VDmumu you come to people unprovoked, you go learn new thing no worry."

@hey_local1 wrote:

"Himself don quick screenshot am and e say e no pain am. Vincent agbeoko Jo"

@its_korexx noted:

"The level pain VDM. E pain am."

@splendstar observed:

"The worst thing happening to VDM right now is that there are lots of foot soldiers speaking out more now against his via video records. Before it felt like nobody wanted his smoke until the Peter Okoye thing happened… now, he is very much resistible and that hvrts his feelings badly."

VDM reacts to Zlatan's diss track

Legit.ng reported that the ongoing feud between social media activist Verydarkman (VDM) and Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile took a fresh turn after the singer appeared to throw shade at him in a new track featuring fellow artistes Peruzzi and Shoday.

Their disagreement, which dates back to the aftermath of late singer Mohbad's death, began when VDM publicly called on Zlatan to speak up about the circumstances surrounding the singer's death.

In a fresh response, Verydarkman fired back at Zlatan in a video, mocking the rapper's traditional wedding and claiming that both the music project and the ceremony failed to meet expectations. His remarks stirred reactions online, reigniting conversations about the long-running disagreement between the two entertainers.

Source: Legit.ng