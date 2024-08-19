Habby Forex's net worth and biography: is he the richest forex trader in Nigeria?

Habby Forex, whose real name is Damilare Ogundare, is an award-winning Nigerian forex trader, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. He founded Habby Forex Trading Academy, a leading institution in forex education. He stands out for his success and mastery of the trading market, and many consider him among the wealthiest forex traders in Nigeria. So, what is Habby Forex's net worth?

Habby Forex is a remarkable young and famous voice in Nigeria's trading community. He made his first million Naira at the age of 18. He showcased an interest in finance and entrepreneurship, a move that shaped his career. He made his first trade in 2016 and has since reaped noteworthy success. As a skilful and leading trader, details about Habby Forex's net worth, career, and personal life continue to interest many people.

Profile summary

Full name Damilare Ogundare Nickname Habby Forex, Habby Fx Gender Male Date of birth 18 March 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Osun State, Nigeria Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Single College University of Lagos Profession Forex trader, entrepreneur, author and philanthropist Net worth $5 million Instagram @habbyforex_ X (Twitter) @Habbyforex_

Habby Forex's net worth

According to Buzz Nigeria and Best Online Forex Broker, Habby Forex's net worth is alleged to be $5 million. Damilare Ogundare ranks among the wealthiest and most skilful forex traders in Nigeria. He made his first million at 18.

Habby Forex's new cars and assets

As a wealthy trader and entrepreneur, Habby leads a relatively lavish lifestyle. Over the years, he has been spotted posing beside luxury sedans, coupes, SUVs, and sports cars. Habby's most recent purchase was a Mercedes Benz CLA45, an impressive sedan with a rapid 0–60 acceleration of just 3.7 seconds.

Other luxury automobiles on his list include a Range Rover Sport, Mercedes Benz AMG C 63, Lexus IS 350, and a 2020 Lamborghini Urus. He is also reportedly an avid real estate investor, but the exact value of those assets is unknown.

Habby Fx's background

Habby Forex was born on 18 March 2001 in Osun State, southwest Nigeria. As of 2024, Habby Forex's age is 23 years.

Often referred to by numerous nicknames such as Habby Fx, Habby Forex's real name is Damilare Ogundare. He is an undergraduate student at the prestigious University of Lagos.

Career

Damilare Ogundare was intrigued by the complex global financial system as a teenager. He quickly honed his skills, from a novice trader at 16 to earning his first million at 18. This remarkable achievement continued to get the attention of eager fans and trading enthusiasts.

He created an online persona, HabbyFX, on numerous social media platforms, where he shared his trading insights and hands-on experiences. His social handles became synonymous with success, as many aspiring traders loved his diligent and conservative approach to high-stakes trading.

Habby embraced his rising status as a critical figure in the Nigerian forex trading community. He made his breakthrough after establishing the Habby Forex Academy, an online education platform with three physical locations in Lagos. As a visionary leader, he uses this platform to mentor aspiring traders to achieve their full potential.

Habby Forex Trading Academy became the highlight of his career. He has used this platform to equip over 10,000 youths with the requisite skills to succeed in the Forex market. In 2022, Habby FX was named ECOWAS Youth Ambassador—the highest honour of his impressive career for contributing to education and philanthropy.

Additionally, he has enjoyed successful partnerships with Forex Brokerage giants such as ICM and Infinox. He uses his massive social media following on YouTube, Instagram, and X to share personalized classes, online courses, and webinars to mentor up-and-coming traders. He has also called on the Nigerian government to expand the country's forex industry.

FAQs

What is Habby Forex's age? The Nigerian forex trader is 23 years old as of 2023. He was born on 18 March 2001. What is Habby Forex? His real name is Damilare Ogundare. Who is Habby Forex's wife? The entrepreneur does not have a wife and has not revealed who he is dating. How much is Habby Forex worth? His net worth is alleged to be $2 million. What is Habby Forex's Instagram? His Instagram handle is @habbyforex_. He has over 613k followers as of writing. What is Habby Forex's Academy all about? Habby Forex Academy is a prominent institution providing comprehensive forex trading education and mentorship.

Damilare Ogundare is regarded as one of Nigeria's most successful young forex traders. From a young age, he carved a niche and rose from humble beginnings. Habby Forex's net worth is impressive, a testament to his grit and commitment to excellence.

