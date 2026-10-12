Dominik Mysterio's wife is Marie Juliette Virissimo, a private, faith-driven Portuguese-American woman who has stood by the WWE star since they were both teenagers. While "Dirty Dom" has built one of wrestling's most convincing heel personas — complete with on-screen romances and a title reign — the real-life Marie Juliette has remained his unwavering constant. She's cool with all of it. Dominik confirmed it, calling her his "ride-or-die" in multiple interviews.

Marie Juliette and Dominik Mysterio are taking a selfie. Photo: @dominik_35 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Marie Juliette's full name is Marie Juliette Virissimo , born 3 July 1997 in California, USA

, born in California, USA She and Dominik met at age 14 in a high school Spanish class in 2011 and have been together since

in a high school Spanish class in and have been together since The couple got engaged in January 2023 and married in March 2024

and married in Marie keeps a low public profile but maintains a private Instagram account with 122,000+ followers

Dominik won the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April 2025

Profile summary

Field Details Full name Marie Juliette Virissimo Date of birth 3 July 1997 Age (2026) 29 years old Birthplace California, USA Nationality Portuguese-American Religion Christian Education College graduate Profession Private / not publicly disclosed Relationship start 2011 (age 14) Engagement January 2023 Wedding date March 2024 Husband Dominik Mysterio (Dominik Óscar Gutiérrez) Father-in-law Rey Mysterio Instagram followers 122,000+ (private account)

Who is Marie Juliette, Dominik Mysterio's wife?

Dominik Mysterio's wife is Marie Juliette Virissimo, a Portuguese-American woman born on 3 July 1997. She is a college graduate who deliberately keeps a low public profile despite her husband's growing fame.

She maintains a private Instagram account with over 122,000 followers, and her profile bio includes a Bible verse—Jeremiah 29:11—that reflects her Christian faith.

Her husband confirmed Marie's Portuguese heritage in his interview with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast. She prefers to stay out of the spotlight and keep her professional life private, though she maintains an Instagram presence.

How old is Dominik Mysterio's wife?

Marie Juliette and Dominik Mysterio are almost the same age — Juliette is just three months younger than Dominik. Born on 3 July 1997, she is 29 years old as of 2026.

Top five facts about Marie Juliette. Photo: @dominik_35/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How they met: a Spanish class and 15 years together

From high school sweethearts to husband and wife

Dominik Mysterio and Marie Juliette's relationship started when they were both teenagers. In 2011, they met in Spanish class and fell in love. Dominik has joked that it was a Spanish class he "should've never been in."

Mysterio revealed on the Impaulsive podcast that he and his wife were high school sweethearts and had been dating since they were 14.

In a heartfelt November 2020 Instagram post, Mysterio opened up on their first meeting, writing:

9 years later and I am more madly in love with you than ever. I still remember the first day I laid eyes on you in a Spanish class I should’ve never been in!! Thank you for all the unconditional love and support throughout our journey together. You are the most kindhearted and hardworking person I know. I love you babe, happy 9 years!!❤️❤️

The engagement and wedding

Dominik Mysterio and Marie Juliette became a couple at 14, got engaged in January 2023, and tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony.

The couple wed at the height of Mysterio's heel turn, after he turned his back on his own father, Rey Mysterio, to join The Judgment Day — and, at his own wedding ceremony, various guests revealed he was jokingly booed.

The two got married on 7 March 2024 in a ceremony attended by fellow WWE wrestlers, including Austin Theory, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and his father Rey Mysterio.

How does Marie Juliette feel about Dominik's WWE storylines with Liv Morgan?

This is the most-searched question among fans. The on-screen romance between "Dirty Dom" and Liv Morgan — played out loudly across WWE television — appears to leave Marie entirely unfazed.

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Dominik explained his wife's attitude:

She's cool with it, surprisingly. She's honestly been super cool. She's my ride-or-die. We've been together since we were 14. So as long as I let her know, 'Hey, this is what's going to go down,' she's like, 'Alright, cool.' She honestly never gives me a hard time.

Liv Morgan echoed that sentiment in her own words on Pod Meets World:

He has a beautiful, strong, secure wife that is okay with him going off to work every week and us having this little on-screen rendezvous.

Mysterio has emphasised that his wife distinguishes between his WWE character and who he is in real life — with Ripley even attending their wedding as proof of how clearly those lines are drawn.

When Mysterio double-crossed Ripley and kissed Morgan on television, his real-life wife was apparently unperturbed because, Mysterio said, she "understands the difference from, like, when I'm on TV I'm Dirty Dom."

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio defeats WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso in a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 grudge match at Fanatics Fest at Javits Centre in New York City. Photo: Manny Carabel

Source: Getty Images

Dominik's on-screen WWE relationships — a quick timeline

Rhea Ripley (2022–2024): Under the influence of Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley, Dominik adopted a darker, more arrogant character — with Ripley as his on-screen "Mami."

Under the influence of Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley, Dominik adopted a darker, more arrogant character — with Ripley as his on-screen "Mami." Liv Morgan (2024–present): Morgan stole Ripley's on-screen love interest, Dominik Mysterio, and excommunicated Ripley from The Judgment Day at SummerSlam 2024, then joined the group herself on the following episode of Raw.

Dominik Mysterio's career and heel turn explained

From babyface to "Dirty Dom"

The son of legendary luchador Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio shocked the world by betraying his father and turning heel. Now he runs roughshod over WWE with his teammates in The Judgment Day.

At Clash at the Castle on 3 September 2022, Dominik turned heel by attacking his father and his tag-team partner Edge. Dominik officially joined The Judgment Day on the following episode of Raw.

Dominik Mysterio enters the ring during Monday Night RAW. Photo: Rich Freeda

Source: Getty Images

The audience reaction—boos, hostility, and emotional investment—proved his transformation worked, establishing him as one of WWE's most effective villains and showcasing his ability to evolve beyond his father's shadow.

Championships and accolades

He has won the AAA Mega Championship once, becoming the first wrestler to hold championships in WWE and AAA simultaneously, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once (with Rey Mysterio), making them the first parent-child team to win a championship in WWE.

"Dirty Dom" is the WWE Intercontinental Champion after winning the title at WrestleMania 41, defeating Finn Bálor, Penta, and champion Bron Breakker.

Latest news: Dominik in 2026

A year ago, the self-professed King of the Luchadors was riding high as both the AAA Mega Champion and Intercontinental Champion, and was prominently featured on Raw as the focal point of The Judgment Day.

After failing to qualify for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, fans worry he'll keep struggling with a lack of direction — though Mysterio at least has his alliance with Liv Morgan and the rest of The Judgment Day to fall back on.

Cody Rhodes recently revealed that Dominik Mysterio is viewed as a potential future face of WWE. Whether that future arrives under his current heel alignment or triggers a long-rumoured babyface turn remains one of WWE's most interesting open questions.

Marie Juliette, for her part, continues to watch from the sidelines—supportive, private, and as grounded as ever.

FAQs

Who is Dominik Mysterio's wife? Dominik Mysterio's wife is Marie Juliette Virissimo, a Portuguese-American woman born on 3 July 1997. How old is Dominik Mysterio's wife? Marie Juliette is three months younger than Dominik, making her 29 in 2026. When did Dominik Mysterio and Marie Juliette get married? They married on 6 March 2024 in a ceremony attended by WWE stars including Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Austin Theory, and Rey Mysterio. How did Dominik Mysterio meet Marie Juliette? They met when they were both 14 in a high school Spanish class. Does Marie Juliette have an Instagram? She maintains a private Instagram account with over 122,000 followers. How does Marie Juliette feel about Dominik's storyline with Liv Morgan? WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio's wife has reacted positively to his storylines with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, understanding that he is playing a character. Is Dominik Mysterio's relationship with Liv Morgan real? The pairing of Liv Morgan and "Dirty Dom" is strictly a WWE storyline. Their on-screen interactions were designed to fuel Judgment Day narratives and generate fan reactions. They have no real-life romantic involvement. What is Dominik Mysterio's real name? Dominik Mysterio's real name is Dominik Óscar Gutiérrez, born 5 April 1997 in San Diego, California.

Quick facts

Marie Juliette Virissimo married Dominik in March 2024

She has been with Dominik since age 14

Dominik won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41

He also held the AAA Mega Championship simultaneously

Dominik turned heel at Clash at the Castle in September 2022

Dominik Mysterio's wife, Marie Juliette Virissimo, has remained a constant in his life since their teenage years, supporting him through his rise in WWE and transformation into Dirty Dom. Despite his on-screen romances with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, the couple's relationship has continued beyond the wrestling ring's drama. Their long journey from high school sweethearts to husband and wife highlights the distinction between Mysterio's villainous persona and his real-life commitment.

We also highlighted facts about John Cena's wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, and traced the wrestler's relationship history, from his first marriage to his engagement to Nikki Bella.

Cena and Shariatzadeh met by chance at a Vancouver bar during the 2019 Super Bowl. Before marrying Shay, Cena proposed to Bella in front of more than 75,000 fans at WrestleMania 33.

Source: Legit.ng