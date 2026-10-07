Giorgina Uzcategui Badell is a Venezuelan-born entrepreneur, CEO, and sustainability founder who built her own business portfolio long before the world learned her name through MMA headlines. Best known internationally as the ex-wife of UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, she is far more than a footnote in someone else's story. She currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Future & Energy and is raising her family in Madrid following a highly publicised divorce settlement in early 2026.

Giorgina Uzcategui Badell enjoys a moment at home. Photo: @giorgina.uzcateguibadell.3 (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Giorgina Uzcategui Badell was born in November 1996 in Venezuela and is of Venezuelan ethnicity.

was born in in Venezuela and is of Venezuelan ethnicity. She is CEO and founder of Future & Energy , a Miami-based renewable energy company she launched in 2022 .

, a Miami-based renewable energy company she launched in . She and Ilia Topuria separated in August 2025 ; an out-of-court settlement was reached in February 2026 .

; an out-of-court settlement was reached in . Uzcategui was given custody of their daughter, provided she did not relocate her from Madrid.

Her net worth is estimated at approximately $1 million, derived from her business ventures and social media presence.

Profile summary

Field Details Full name Giorgina Uzcategui Badell Date of birth November 1996 Age 29 years old (as of October 2026) Birthplace Venezuela Ethnicity Venezuelan (Latin American) Nationality Venezuelan Residence Madrid, Spain Occupation CEO, entrepreneur, influencer Company Future & Energy (founded 2022) Education Miami Dade College; Suffolk University, Boston Children One daughter (born 2024) Ex-partner Ilia Topuria Estimated net worth ~$1 million

Giorgina Uzcategui's biography: Early life and education

Giorgina Uzcategui Badell was born in November 1996 in Venezuela. She is a Venezuelan-born businesswoman who grew up in Spain before relocating to the United States in her twenties.

She studied Business Administration and Marketing at Miami Dade College around 2015–2016, before earning a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a focus on entrepreneurship at Suffolk University in Boston.

Giorgina also worked as a sales and marketing specialist for the Sanclemente group and in a social media marketing and fashion influencer role for Aurate New York.

From intern to CEO

Her educational background laid the foundation for a career centred on business development, marketing, and entrepreneurship. Before launching her own companies, she gained experience in real estate, marketing, and social media promotion.

Top five facts about Giorgina Uzcategui Badell. Photo: @giorgina.uzcateguibadell.3/Facebook (modified by author)

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In 2020, she joined Douglas Elliman Real Estate as a licensed real estate agent. That role sharpened her commercial instincts before she pivoted fully into green energy.

How does Giorgina Uzcategui make money?

Uzcategui Badell is the founder and chief executive of Future & Energy, a Miami-based company focused on sustainable solutions for homeowners. According to her LinkedIn profile, the company initially specialised in solar energy before expanding into water treatment and other home sustainability services.

Her LinkedIn profile currently describes her role as:

I’m the Founder and Head of Strategy and Growth at Future&, a business ecosystem focused on residential restoration, water treatment solutions, and healthier home environments across the United States.

She also has a significant social media presence, which helps her revenue through branding and collaborations. Her Instagram page currently has 768K followers.

Her income sources

Future & Energy — solar energy and sustainable home solutions (Miami)

— solar energy and sustainable home solutions (Miami) Future Alkaline Water — wellness and hydration brand

— wellness and hydration brand Future Home Restoration — residential services company

— residential services company Real estate — licensed agent with Douglas Elliman

— licensed agent with Douglas Elliman Brand partnerships and sponsorships via Instagram

Relationship with Ilia Topuria

Topuria and Giorgina Uzcategui's relationship history has mostly been private, as they seem to have chosen to keep it out of the spotlight. According to Topuria, the two first met at a dinner and soon fell in love.

Their love story began around 2018 in Miami's vibrant social scene. Over the years, Giorgina became a visible supporter of Topuria's MMA career, appearing at UFC events and sharing milestone moments on social media.

After Topuria's victory over Josh Emmett in June 2023, she posted a tribute on Instagram that resonated widely with fans, as reported by the Daily Express:

Every moment of sacrifice was worth it... You are the child of God and I always accompany you to achieve this victory. In my eyes, you have always been the champion of the world inside and outside the octagon.

Ilian Topuria and his wife, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell, attend his press conference after winning the UFC MMA World Championship. Photo: Oscar J. Barroso

Source: Getty Images

Does Ilia Topuria have a child?

The professional mixed martial artist Topuria and Uzcategui share a daughter, Giorgina, born in 2024. Topuria also has a son, Hugo, born in 2019 from a different relationship.

Why did Ilia and Giorgina split up?

The couple decided to part in August 2025, and the situation became increasingly public over time.

Ilia Topuria filed for divorce from Giorgina Uzcategui in Spain in October 2025. However, things became complicated when, in December of the same year, Giorgina filed a complaint against Ilia alleging domestic violence.

For months, reports had circulated that Topuria was in the middle of a contentious divorce from his estranged wife, the mother of his daughter. According to Topuria, the dispute escalated far beyond private family matters. He publicly denied all allegations.

Ilia Topuria and Giorgina Uzcategui Badell pose for a photo during the Photocall of the XVIII Premios AS del Deporte. Photo: Dennis Agyeman

Source: Getty Images

Topuria finally publicly addressed the divorce for the first time, revealing the emotional weight of separating from his family amid a contentious legal battle that sidelined his career for months. In a recent interview with Alfredo Auditore on the ALF Global podcast, the unbeaten fighter opened up about the personal turmoil that forced him to step away from the octagon in late 2025.

Yes, I would say it was a disappointment in my life. No one wants to break up with their family, especially when at your house there is a little daughter.

What happened after the divorce?

By February 2026, the former couple reached an out-of-court settlement, and Giorgina withdrew her domestic violence complaint.

In the settlement, Topuria kept his home gym in Madrid. Uzcategui has custody of their daughter, who lives in Madrid, but an extensive visitation schedule was established to give Topuria regular contact.

Through her legal team, Uzcategui said the matter was strictly a family legal matter and that she would not make any public comments to respect the privacy of those involved, including the two children.

The separation became tabloid fodder in Spain, where Topuria's popularity extends well beyond the UFC. Giorgina also faced a wave of online harassment following the split. She filed a formal complaint with the relevant authorities in response to online harassment over the couple's split.

Giorgina Uzcategui Badell's net worth

Determining the exact net worth of private entrepreneurs can be difficult because they rarely disclose their financial information publicly. However, several media reports estimate Uzcategui Badell's wealth at about $1 million.

As of 2026, her finances are believed to be in the low seven-figure range, with much of her wealth attributed to her entrepreneurial ventures, including her work in renewable energy and online businesses.

Latest news

Giorgina Uzcategui Badell stepped back into the spotlight in mid-2026 during the build-up to Topuria's UFC Freedom 250 title fight against Justin Gaethje. Following a contentious divorce involving financial compensation and custody issues, Topuria returned to the UFC, where his opponent used the public breakup as a taunt — leading Topuria to defend his ex-wife.

Topuria posted on X:

Justin crossed a line. What happened between my ex-wife and me is our business. We may no longer be together, but she is the mother of my daughter. To everyone insulting her or speaking about things they know nothing about: show some respect.

As public attention continues to follow developments in Topuria's career, Uzcategui Badell remains a notable figure in her own right. Her journey from business student to company founder shows how she has built an independent identity grounded in entrepreneurship, financial management, and a commitment to long-term growth.

FAQs

Where is Giorgina Uzcategui from? She is from Venezuela and later lived in Spain before relocating to the United States to study. She currently resides in Madrid. How old is Giorgina Uzcategui? Born in November 1996, she is 29 years old as of 2026. What does Giorgina Uzcategui do for a living? She is the CEO and founder of Future & Energy, a Miami-based renewable energy company. She also runs Future Alkaline Water and Future Home Restoration, and earns income through brand partnerships on social media. Why did Ilia Topuria and Giorgina split up? The couple separated in August 2025. Topuria filed for divorce in Spain in October 2025, and Giorgina filed a domestic violence complaint in December 2025. The matter was resolved with an out-of-court settlement in February 2026. Does Giorgina Uzcategui have children? Yes. The social media personality shares a daughter, born in 2024, with Ilia Topuria. What is Giorgina Uzcategui's Instagram handle? Her verified handle is @giorginauzcategui. What is Giorgina Uzcategui Badell's net worth? Multiple sources estimate her personal net worth at approximately $1 million, reflecting her business ventures and social media influence. What is Giorgina Uzcategui's ethnicity? She is Venezuelan, of Latin American ethnicity.

Quick facts

She founded Future & Energy in Miami in 2022.

She holds business degrees from Miami Dade College and Suffolk University, Boston.

She has 768 , 000 Instagram followers as of this writing.

000 Instagram followers as of this writing. She is an ambassador for the Seeds of Life Foundation.

She runs three companies under the "Future" brand umbrella, spanning solar energy, water, and home restoration.

Giorgina Uzcategui Badell's story goes beyond her high-profile relationships, highlighting her journey as an entrepreneur and mother. She has built Future& into a broader sustainability-focused business while raising her family in Madrid. Her career reflects ambition, independence and purpose, with clean energy and sustainable home solutions remaining central to her professional journey.

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Source: Legit.ng