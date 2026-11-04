The US government published its official requirements for adults applying for a first-time passport or those who cannot renew their existing one

Applicants whose passports were lost, stolen, damaged, or issued more than 15 years ago must apply in person at an approved facility

The US State Department listed specific categories of adults who qualify for the in-person application process in 2026

The United States government has outlined the conditions under which adults must apply in person for a passport, clarifying who qualifies for a standard 10-year adult passport and who cannot use the renewal process.

The guidance, published by the US Department of State, applies to first-time adult applicants aged 18 and older, as well as adults whose existing passports are no longer eligible for renewal.

US publishes the rules that applicants must satisfy to obtain a 10-year passport. Photo credit: Jim Watson

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US passport: Who must apply in person?

According to the State Department, adults fall into the in-person application category if their passport meets any of the following conditions:

1. The passport was lost.

2. The passport was stolen.

3. The passport was damaged.

4. The passport was issued more than 15 years ago.

5. The passport was issued when the holder was under 16 years of age.

All applicants in these categories are required to visit an approved acceptance facility to complete their application, rather than submitting documents by post or through an online renewal portal.

US passport: How the application process works

First-time adult applicants and those who do not meet renewal criteria must appear in person at a designated acceptance facility. The State Department uses these facilities to verify identity, collect biometric information, and process original documentation.

Adults who do qualify for renewal, meaning those with a valid, undamaged passport issued within the last 15 years and obtained after their 16th birthday, follow a separate process and are not covered under these in-person instructions.

The 10-year validity period applies to passports issued to adults aged 16 and older. Those who received their passport before turning 16 must apply under the adult process, even if the document appears relatively recent, because passports issued to minors carry a shorter five-year validity period.

The State Department advises applicants to confirm which category they fall into before beginning the process, as applying through the wrong channel can delay issuance.

US ends routine passport stamps for travellers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US ended the routine stamping of passports for travellers entering America.

The decision was contained in a bulletin published on October 1, 2026, through CBP's Carrier Liaison Program.

The US CBP described the move as part of a broader effort to modernise its border management processes, which increasingly rely on automated forms, mobile services, and facial biometric technology.

Source: Legit.ng