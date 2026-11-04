Eniola Badmus and Lege Miami were spotted at the same political event backing President Tinubu's reelection on November 3, 2026

A video circulating on X showed Badmus refusing to acknowledge Lege Miami despite his attempt to break the ice

The clip reignited debate over the pair's unresolved beef dating back to a public matchmaking dispute in 2024

A video of Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus visibly ignoring entertainer Lege Miami at a political gathering has set social media ablaze, with many Nigerians weighing in on what the moment means for their long-running feud.

The clip, which went viral on X on November 3, 2026, was filmed at a meeting in support of President Bola Tinubu's reelection campaign.

Eniola Badmus ignores Lege Miami as they attend the same political gathering in support of Tinubu. Photo: eniola_badmus/legemiami

Source: Instagram

Lege Miami was already seated when Eniola Badmus walked in. Rather than acknowledging him, she took a seat across the room and kept her distance for the duration of the event.

Lege Miami made a lighthearted attempt to ease the tension, asking if she needed water, but the actress did not respond.

The moment was enough to send the internet into overdrive.

Eniola Badmus vs Lege Miami: Beef that started in 2024

The frostiness between the two goes back to a public spat in 2024.

Lege Miami, who is well known for his matchmaking activities, disclosed that Eniola Badmus had approached him for help finding a romantic partner and described her as being particularly selective in her preferences.

The actress fired back, taking issue with what she saw as his careless handling of a private matter.

The two exchanged pointed words publicly at the time, and neither has since signalled any reconciliation.

The latest video only deepened the conversation online, with many observers noting that despite standing on the same side politically, the personal tension between them was impossible to miss.

Watch the moment Eniola Badmus snubbed Lege Miami in the X video below:

Nigerians React to Eniola Badmus and Lege Miami's moment

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@JaneLarry237022 wrote:

"I can't blame eniola badmous, you know how Lege behave and talk now, do the way eniola behave is the best 😔😔"

@jayebros commented:

"Be like say one really big money don enter Eniola Badmus hand"

@EZE0440 stated:

"Lege acted childish during their altercation, Eniola action is justified. A grown up man (Husband) bringing private issue to public deserved to be ignored."

@Boutizaar wrote:

"Na small pikin Dey worry her, E tey well well before she start to Dey see money so she needs to constantly frown her face to cover her smallness."

@Ayobamioluwash3 reacted:

"Them get beef nah.. 😂😂"

Eniola Badmus and Lege Miami's awkward encounter at Tinubu's political gathering sparks online reactions. Photo: eniola_badmus/legemiami

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus shares weight loss struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus explained that she shed nearly 90 kilograms, dropping from 170kg to 83kg after years of discipline and lifestyle changes.

Despite her remarkable transformation, she lamented that critics continue to body-shame her, even in her slimmer frame.

Badmus urged people to choose kindness, stressing that no one deserves bullying over their body size.

Source: Legit.ng