The strongest female demon slayer character is Nezuko Kamado — a half-demon whose sunlight immunity, explosive Blood Demon Art, and extraordinary growth rate place her above every other woman in the series. Close behind her is Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira, whose muscle density is eight times that of an average person and who unlocked the Demon Slayer Mark in battle. Together, these two define the ceiling of female power in Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Nezuko Kamado, Shinobu Kocho, and Kanae Kocho are among the top 10 strongest female Demon Slayer characters. Photo: @NezukoKamadoDS, @ShinobuKocho, @xKanaeKocho on Facebook (modified by the author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Nezuko Kamado tops the list as the only demon capable of surviving sunlight, giving her a unique advantage over every other character in the series.

as the only demon capable of surviving sunlight, giving her a unique advantage over every other character in the series. Mitsuri Kanroji is the most powerful female Hashira , having awakened her Demon Slayer Mark against Zohakuten during the Swordsmith Village Arc.

, having awakened her Demon Slayer Mark against Zohakuten during the Swordsmith Village Arc. The list spans ten female characters — from the fearsome Upper Moon Daki at #3 to the comparatively limited Susamaru at #10.

— from the fearsome Upper Moon Daki at #3 to the comparatively limited Susamaru at #10. Kanao Tsuyuri holds the rare distinction of being the only Demon Slayer to rattle Doma , Upper Moon Two, in direct combat.

, Upper Moon Two, in direct combat. The weakest girl on this list, Susamaru, was not even a member of the Twelve Kizuki, despite her raw physical power rivalling lower-ranked demons.

How this ranking was determined

Rankings are based on canonical feats, official rank within the Twelve Kizuki or the Demon Slayer Corps Hashira hierarchy, Demon Slayer Mark status, Blood Demon Art potency, and critical battle performance as depicted in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga and anime. Where two characters are closely matched, the quality and outcome of their most significant on-screen fights served as the tiebreaker.

Summary table

Rank Character Affiliation Key Ability Notable Feat 1 Nezuko Kamado Demon (allied) Exploding Blood / Sunlight Immunity Overpowered Upper Moon Daki 2 Mitsuri Kanroji Love Hashira Love Breathing / Demon Slayer Mark Fought Zohakuten to sunrise 3 Daki Upper Moon Six Obi Sash Manipulation Devoured 7 Hashira 4 Nakime Upper Moon Four Infinity Castle Manipulation Trapped the entire Demon Slayer Corps 5 Kanao Tsuyuri Demon Slayer / Tsuguko Flower Breathing Helped defeat Upper Moon Two Doma 6 Shinobu Kocho Insect Hashira Insect Breathing / Wisteria Poison Poisoned Doma from within 7 Kanae Kocho Former Flower Hashira Flower Breathing Fought Doma until sunrise 8 Tamayo Demon Doctor Blood Demon Art / Medicine Created the drug that weakened Muzan 9 Mukago Lower Moon Four Unknown Ranked above Kyogai in Twelve Kizuki 10 Susamaru Demon (unranked) Hiasobi Temari Overwhelmed Tanjiro and Nezuko

Top 10 strongest female demon slayer characters

The female cast of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba spans both sides of the conflict — Hashira, trainees, demon doctors, and Upper Moons — all bringing radically different fighting philosophies and power ceilings to the table. Below, each character is ranked from 10th to 1st, with the mightiest revealed last.

10. Susamaru (~Lower Moon tier)

Full name: Susamaru

Susamaru Affiliation: Demon (unranked; formerly aspiring Twelve Kizuki member)

Demon (unranked; formerly aspiring Twelve Kizuki member) Combat style: Hiasobi Temari (Blood Demon Art — temari handball projectiles)

Hiasobi Temari (Blood Demon Art — temari handball projectiles) First anime appearance: Episode 8, Demon Slayer

Susamaru is the main villain of the Asakusa Arc, a powerful multi-armed demon who aspired to join the Twelve Kizuki. Her raw power could match that of higher-tier demons, and her Blood Demon Art — Hiasobi Temari — lets her conjure temari handballs and hurl them as devastating projectiles.

Susamaru could smash through walls and used flesh manipulation to grow additional arms, regenerating at terrifying speed. However, her childish nature and overconfidence were fatal weaknesses. Her power was highly dependent on her arms — the moment she lost one, her control collapsed and she quickly met her end.

9. Mukago (Lower Moon Four)

Full name: Mukago

Mukago Affiliation: Demon / Twelve Kizuki — Lower Moon Four

Demon / Twelve Kizuki — Lower Moon Four Combat style: Unconfirmed Blood Demon Art

Unconfirmed Blood Demon Art First anime appearance: Episode 26, Demon Slayer

Mukago held the Lower Rank Four position within the Twelve Kizuki and is portrayed as the most cowardly among them. When Muzan read Mukago's mind, he discovered how terrified she was at the prospect of fighting, which enraged the Demon King.

Although she never appeared in a major fight, it is reasonable to conclude that Mukago was considerably stronger than ordinary demons. She was ultimately killed and devoured by Muzan during the Lower Moon termination meeting alongside almost all other surviving Lower Moons, never having a real chance to demonstrate her Blood Demon Art.

8. Tamayo

Full name: Tamayo

Tamayo Affiliation: Demon (allied with the Demon Slayer Corps)

Demon (allied with the Demon Slayer Corps) Combat style: Blood Demon Art — sorcery-based illusions and medicinal manipulation

Blood Demon Art — sorcery-based illusions and medicinal manipulation Role: Demon physician and researcher

Tamayo is a demon and an exceptionally skilled doctor who, in the final arc, joined forces with the Demon Slayer Corps to create a special medicine capable of defeating Muzan Kibutsuji. Her contributions extend well beyond the battlefield — she co-developed the four-stage poison system with Shinobu Kocho.

Shinobu's knowledge in poison was high enough to serve as an essential piece in Muzan's eventual downfall, and she achieved this by collaborating with the demon doctor Tamayo in creating a four-stage poison system that would greatly weaken the Demon King. Without Tamayo's centuries of research, the final battle against Muzan could not have been won.

7. Kanae Kocho (Former Flower Hashira)

Full name: Kanae Kocho

Kanae Kocho Affiliation: Demon Slayer Corps — former Flower Hashira

Demon Slayer Corps — former Flower Hashira Combat style: Flower Breathing

Flower Breathing Status: Deceased (killed by Upper Moon Two, Doma)

As the former Flower Hashira, Kanae Kocho naturally earns a place on this list — a demon slayer only becomes a Hashira by killing more than 50 demons or eliminating one of Muzan's Demon Moons, and Kanae was known for her above-average combat skills. Her greatest fight was against Upper Moon Two, Doma. She was ambushed and fatally wounded during the day, succumbing to her injuries shortly after dawn rather than surviving a full battle until sunrise. Demon Slayer kept Kanae from getting the screen time she deserved, but her legacy lived on through both Shinobu and Kanao.

6. Shinobu Kocho (Insect Hashira)

Full name: Shinobu Kocho

Shinobu Kocho Affiliation: Demon Slayer Corps — Insect Hashira

Demon Slayer Corps — Insect Hashira Combat style: Insect Breathing (derived from Flower Breathing); wisteria-based poison

Insect Breathing (derived from Flower Breathing); wisteria-based poison First anime appearance: Episode 15, Demon Slayer

Shinobu is known as the weakest but most skilled and intelligent Hashira, relying on poison rather than brute swordsmanship to kill demons. She has displayed near-superhuman speed — Doma himself stated she might have been the fastest Hashira he ever faced.

In order to defeat Upper Moon Two, Doma — who killed her sister — Shinobu heavily transformed her body by absorbing highly concentrated wisteria-based poison, turning herself into a lethal weapon. What she lacks in physical strength, she compensates for with incredible intelligence, exploiting Doma's preference for absorbing women to deliver a fatal wisteria dose he never saw coming.

5. Kanao Tsuyuri

Full name: Kanao Tsuyuri

Kanao Tsuyuri Affiliation: Demon Slayer Corps — Tsuguko (successor) to Shinobu Kocho

Demon Slayer Corps — Tsuguko (successor) to Shinobu Kocho Combat style: Flower Breathing

Flower Breathing First anime appearance: Episode 21, Demon Slayer

Kanao is a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps, originally serving as the Tsuguko of the Insect Hashira Shinobu Kocho, and is a practitioner of the Flower Breathing sword style passed down by Kanae Kocho.

Through her training and skills, Kanao is the only demon slayer who was able to break Doma's temperament in battle, and she also contributed to Muzan's fall by saving Tanjiro when he turned into a demon. Despite her appearance, Kanao is a physical powerhouse whose strength is often overshadowed by her precision.

4. Nakime (Upper Moon Four)

Full name: Nakime

Nakime Affiliation: Demon / Twelve Kizuki — Upper Moon Four (replacement)

Demon / Twelve Kizuki — Upper Moon Four (replacement) Combat style: Blood Demon Art — Infinity Castle Manipulation

Blood Demon Art — Infinity Castle Manipulation Rank: Upper Moon Four

Nakime replaced Hantengu as Upper Moon Four after the Swordsmith Village Arc, using her Blood Demon Art — Infinity Castle Manipulation — to control the spatial structure of Muzan's dimensional fortress by playing her biwa.

She is the architect of the Infinity Castle arc itself, as her power is what trapped the entire Demon Slayer Corps inside the dimensional structure for the final battle. Though she may appear distracted, Nakime possesses surprisingly fast reflexes and, when the situation demands, can move at blinding speeds that catch even top-ranking demon slayers off guard.

3. Daki (Upper Moon Six)

Full name: Daki

Daki Affiliation: Demon / Twelve Kizuki — Upper Moon Six (with Gyutaro)

Demon / Twelve Kizuki — Upper Moon Six (with Gyutaro) Combat style: Blood Demon Art — Obi Sash Manipulation

Blood Demon Art — Obi Sash Manipulation First anime appearance: Episode 75, Demon Slayer

Daki is personally acknowledged by Muzan himself as a "special demon." She was able to overwhelm Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke simultaneously. Her Blood Demon Art — Obi Sash Manipulation — creates flower-patterned obi sashes as extensions of herself, some of which even possess a level of sentience, and she can freely manipulate their movement, sharpness, texture, and weight.

While Daki claimed the lives of seven standard Slayers, her brother Gyutaro was the one responsible for killing and devouring 15 Hashira. Beyond her sash manipulation, Daki's exceptional speed and regenerative powers further enhance her danger level — she can regenerate entire limbs within seconds, a testament to her status as an Upper Rank demon. Her one structural weakness is her dependence on Gyutaro's power; she cannot be defeated unless both siblings fall simultaneously.

2. Mitsuri Kanroji (Love Hashira)

Full name: Mitsuri Kanroji

Mitsuri Kanroji Affiliation: Demon Slayer Corps — Love Hashira

Demon Slayer Corps — Love Hashira Combat style: Love Breathing; flexible whip-like Nichirin blade

Love Breathing; flexible whip-like Nichirin blade Age: 19

19 First anime appearance: Episode 21, Demon Slayer

Mitsuri is easily one of the strongest female characters in Demon Slayer due to her extraordinary physical abilities and mastery of Love Breathing. Her constitution defies normal human limitations — she was born with muscle density eight times that of an average person. She cleared the Final Selection after only six months of training.

She invented Love Breathing from the Flame Breathing she learned under Kyojuro Rengoku, wielding an extremely thin, flexible Nichirin sword akin to an urumi that only she can safely use. Mitsuri also possesses a Demon Slayer Mark located on the left side of her neck, and once manifested, her physical strength and power dramatically increase, enabling her to fight powerful demons head-to-head. She even ripped away Muzan's whip-like arm using only her grip — an act that stunned the Demon King himself.

1. Nezuko Kamado

Full name: Nezuko Kamado

Nezuko Kamado Affiliation: Demon (allied with the Demon Slayer Corps)

Demon (allied with the Demon Slayer Corps) Combat style: Blood Demon Art — Exploding Blood (Bakketsu); kick-based combat

Blood Demon Art — Exploding Blood (Bakketsu); kick-based combat Status: Regained human form at series' end

Regained human form at series' end First anime appearance: Episode 1, Demon Slayer

Despite being a demon who doesn't consume human flesh, Nezuko becomes one of the strongest characters in the series due to her unusual physiology and emotional willpower. Her most prominent trait is her extraordinary growth rate — a result of Muzan's blood — demonstrated when she defeated opponents who initially overwhelmed her, including Upper Rank Six, Daki.

Her signature technique involves igniting her blood to produce pink flames that only harm demons — these flames burn away demonic cells, rendering regenerative abilities useless and nullifying other demons' Blood Demon Arts. Most critically, Nezuko's sunlight immunity makes her a uniquely powerful demon and a crucial weapon in the fight against Muzan — a feat no other demon in the series has ever achieved.

FAQs

Is Kanae the strongest female Hashira?

Some fans argue that Kanae could have been the strongest female Hashira, though her full capabilities remain unknown since she only fought Doma until sunrise before dying. Most analysis places Mitsuri above Kanae — any Hashira who has awakened the Demon Slayer Mark is automatically considered stronger than those who have not. Kanae never manifested the Mark, settling the debate in Mitsuri's favour by most metrics.

Who is the weakest girl in Demon Slayer?

Among the notable female characters, Susamaru is widely considered the weakest. She is the main villain of the Asakusa Arc yet was not even a part of the Twelve Kizuki, despite overwhelming Tanjiro and Nezuko. Among Hashira, Shinobu Kocho possesses relatively low physical strength — on the Nine Hashira arm-wrestling ranking, she placed last.

Who is the most powerful female in Demon Slayer?

Nezuko Kamado holds that title. As the series progressed, she gained several overpowered abilities, with her strength comparable to an Upper Moon before the end — including explosive Blood Demon Art, size alteration, and impressive regenerative abilities. Her unique sunlight immunity further separates her from every other character, male or female.

Is Mitsuri or Kanae stronger?

Kanae and Mitsuri both lasted until sunrise when fighting an Upper Moon, and neither was able to defeat their respective opponent. However, Zohakuten is relatively weaker compared to Doma, which means Mitsuri's opponent was actually the tougher of the two. Combined with her Demon Slayer Mark — which Kanae never unlocked — Mitsuri edges ahead in a direct power comparison.

Who is Kanao Tsuyuri in Demon Slayer?

Kanao was trained since childhood by her sisters Shinobu and Kanae and possesses superhuman physical traits that mark her as a possible future Hashira. Tanjiro himself noted upon their first meeting that Kanao was the Demon Slayer closest to Hashira level, sensing it purely from her aura. She went on to play a decisive role in defeating Doma and later saved Tanjiro when he temporarily transformed into a demon during the final battle.

We also highlighted facts about the strongest One Piece characters ranked by their strength in 2026, from Monkey D. Luffy and Shanks to the mysterious Imu.

Imu tops the ranking, though the character's combat abilities remain largely unconfirmed in the manga. Luffy ranks second after a major Conqueror's Haki power-up, setting the stage for a potential clash with the World Government's hidden ruler.

Source: Legit.ng