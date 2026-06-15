Kim Richards’ net worth in 2026 is alled to be $400,000, a steep decline from her earlier Hollywood success. Despite financial struggles and personal setbacks, she continues to live in Los Angeles and occasionally makes appearances tied to her reality TV fame.

Kim Richards on 28 November 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kim Richards' fortune primarily stems from her early acting career as a child star, her five-season run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , and subsequent sponsored content.

and subsequent sponsored content. She is best known for her leading roles in Disney’s Witch Mountain films and her original starring role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

films and her original starring role on During her five seasons as a full-time housewife on RHOBH , she reportedly earned $100,000 per season.

, she reportedly earned Addiction battles, legal issues, and family conflicts have heavily impacted her finances and public image.

Profile summary

Full name Kimberly Erika Richards Gender Female Date of birth 19 September 1964 Age 61 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Mineola, New York, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'1'' Height in centimetres 155 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Kenneth Edwin Richards Mother Kathleen Mary Dugan Siblings Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton Relationship status Single Children 4 Profession Former child actress, reality TV personality

A closer look at Kim Richards’ net worth in 2026

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kim Richard has an alleged net worth of $400,000. She built this wealth through her early days as a child actress, her reality television appearances on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and occasional brand endorsements.

Although she found success early in her career and comes from a famous family as the sister of Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, Kim has faced several financial and legal challenges over the years.

Five fast facts about Kim Richards. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Original

Her struggles with addiction were shown publicly on the reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she later experienced a widely reported relapse that resulted in a psychiatric hold. In 2015, she was arrested for public intoxication and shoplifting, leading to probation and community service. She also dealt with growing debts, unpaid taxes, and limited major assets.

How did Kim Richards make her money?

Richards primarily made her money through her successful childhood acting career and her reality TV. She began her career in commercials at a very young age before moving into television and film. She built her early resume with regular appearances on Nanny and the Professor (1970–1971), Little House on the Prairie (1974), and Hello, Larry (1979–1980).

Her most notable film credits include the Disney adventure Escape to Witch Mountain (1975) and its sequel Return from Witch Mountain (1977), where she starred alongside Ike Eissinmann. As she grew older, she took on more mature parts in films like Tuff Turf (1985) and later appeared as Sandy in Black Snake Moan (2006).

Kim Richards at 1OAK on 6 April 2017 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Tara Ziemba

Source: Getty Images

After a long break from entertainment, Richards returned to television. She joined the main cast of the hit Bravo reality series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for its first five seasons (2010–2015) alongside her sister, Kyle Richards. She transitioned to a guest role in later seasons. During her time on the show, she reportedly earned $100,000 per season.

Kim has also made reality TV appearances on shows like The New Celebrity Apprentice (2017), Marriage Boot Camp, and The Mother/Daughter Experiment.

What does Kim Richards do now?

Kim Richards permanently moved out of Los Angeles to the Sunshine State, Florida. The move came after a difficult period in late 2024 that included a psychiatric hold and a legal dispute with her sister, Kyle Richards, over a Los Angeles condo property.

Kim Richards on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

According to her family, including sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, stepping away from the Hollywood spotlight has helped Kim focus on her well-being, and she is now doing much better. She spends the majority of her time focusing on her four adult children and playing an active role as a grandmother to her grandchildren.

While she has stepped away from reality television, Kim has made occasional public appearances. As reported by Entertainment Now, Kim recently attended the Chiller Theatre Expo in New Jersey, where she met fans, signed autographs, and shared stories about her Hollywood acting career.

According to Bravo TV, Kim has no current plans to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and prefers living a quiet life away from the entertainment industry.

Kim Richards’ early life and background

The television personality was born on 19 September 1964 in Mineola, New York, United States of America. She is 61 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Richards is the daughter of businessman Kenneth Edwin Richards and casting director Kathleen Mary (née Dugan). She has two famous maternal sisters, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards, who both starred alongside her on reality television. Kim also has three older paternal half-siblings, Kenneth Jr., Diane, and Grant, from her father's first marriage.

Kim Richards at The Abbey Food & Bar on 21 September 2021 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Who is Kim Richards’ husband now?

Kim Richards is not currently married, but she has been married twice. She married G. Monty Brinson, a supermarket franchise heir and professional player, in August 1985 and divorced in 1988. They shared one daughter, Brooke. Despite divorcing, they remained close best friends until Monty Brinson passed away from cancer in 2016.

The former reality star also married Gregg Davis, the son of billionaire petroleum mogul Marvin Davis, in 1988, but the couple divorced in 1991. They had two children together, Whitney and Chad, before their divorce.

FAQs

Who is Kim Richards? Kim Richards is an American television personality and former child actress who starred in Disney films and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. What is Kim Richards’ age? Kim Richards is 61 years old as of 2026. She was born on 19 September 1964. What has happened to Kim Richards? After facing recent mental health crises and an eviction from her Los Angeles condo, she moved to Florida to live a quieter life. What is Kim Richards diagnosed with? She has never publicly shared a formal medical diagnosis, but she has been open about her struggles with alcohol addiction. Does Kyle financially support Kim? Kyle Richards has paid for Kim's housing and living expenses to assist her through difficult times. Has Kim Richards relapsed? The TV personality has suffered a public sobriety and mental health relapse that led to law enforcement interventions. How does Kim Richards make money now? She primarily supports herself through substantial monthly alimony from her second marriage, alongside financial safety nets from her family. Who has more money, Kim or Kyle Richards? Kyle Richards has significantly more money, with an estimated net worth of $100 million, compared to Kim's $400,000.

Kim Richards’ net worth reflects a career with early success in Hollywood and later financial struggles. She earned significant income as a child star and as a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but public tax liens and legal issues reduced her wealth over time. Today, she lives a private life away from full-time reality TV and focuses on her well-being with support from her family.

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As of 2026, Steve Burton’s net worth is $3 million. Court documents from his previous divorce proceedings revealed that he brings in roughly $100,000 per month from his acting salaries and external business ventures.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng