Nicole Kidman has four children: two adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise and two biological daughters with former husband Keith Urban. Her older children, Isabella Jane and Connor Anthony, were adopted during her marriage to Cruise, while Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret are her daughters with Urban. Following her high-profile divorce from Urban, finalised in January 2026, Kidman's family life continues to draw public interest.

Sunday Rose Kidman, Connor Cruise and Bella Cruise. Photo: Daniele Venturelli, Tom Briglia, Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Nicole Kidman has four children across two marriages : two adopted with Tom Cruise and two biological daughters with Keith Urban.

: two adopted with Tom Cruise and two biological daughters with Keith Urban. Isabella Jane and Connor Anthony are both members of the Church of Scientology , which has shaped their distance from their adoptive mother.

, which has shaped their distance from their adoptive mother. Faith Margaret Kidman Urban was welcomed via gestational surrogate but is the biological child of Kidman and Urban.

but is the biological child of Kidman and Urban. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban reached a divorce settlement on 6 January 2026 , officially ending their nearly twenty-year marriage.

, officially ending their nearly twenty-year marriage. Nicole's net worth stands at approximately $250 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth, making her one of Hollywood's wealthiest actresses.

Profile summary

Isabella Jane Cruise Connor Anthony Cruise Sunday Rose Kidman Urban Faith Margaret Kidman Urban Born 22 December 1992 17 January 1995 7 July 2008 28 December 2010 Age (Oct 2026) 33 31 18 15 Birthplace Miami, Florida Florida, USA Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee Father Tom Cruise (adoptive) Tom Cruise (adoptive) Keith Urban Keith Urban Born via surrogate No No No Yes Occupation Artist, fashion designer DJ, former actor Student Student Married Yes (Max Parker, 2015) — — —

Nicole Kidman's kids with Tom Cruise

Nicole suffered an ectopic pregnancy and lost her first child, and this painful experience drove her and Cruise to adopt two children: daughter Isabella Jane, born on 22 December 1992, and son Connor Anthony, born on 17 January 1995. Cruise is a devout member of the Church of Scientology, and both Bella and Connor were adopted through the church, as they were born to parents who could not care for them.

Isabella Jane Cruise — the artist living quietly in London

Connor Cruise, Tom Cruise and Isabella Cruise at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Eric Charbonneau

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Isabella Jane Cruise, also known as Bella Kidman Cruise, is an American artist, fashion designer, and hairstylist — and the adopted daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. Despite her parents' high-profile status, Isabella has maintained a private life, focusing on her creative pursuits in the United Kingdom.

She married Max Parker on 18 September 2015. She created an Instagram account in 2018 to promote her clothing line, BKC—short for Bella Kidman Cruise—but now uses it to promote her artwork.

Isabella and Connor both belong to the Church of Scientology like their father. At the same time, Kidman has no affiliation with the organisation; she has said her children "can make their own decisions."

Connor Cruise — the DJ in Florida

Connor Cruise arrives at Temple Nightclub in San Francisco, California. Photo: Kelly Sullivan

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Connor Cruise is the adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, born on 17 January 1995. He appeared in two films, Seven Pounds and Red Dawn, before becoming a DJ. Connor is of African-American heritage and was welcomed into the Cruise-Kidman household as an infant.

He lives in Clearwater, Florida, near the Scientology headquarters, where his father also owns a prized multi-million-dollar penthouse.

Does Nicole Kidman see her adopted children?

Nicole's relationship with her two eldest children has long drawn scrutiny. After the 2001 divorce, the children stayed with their father and the church, reportedly resulting in a strained relationship with their adoptive mother. She told Australia's Who magazine in November 2018 that she is "very private" about her eldest children, adding, "I have to protect all those relationships."

Connor Cruise has also pushed back against claims that he is estranged from his mother. Speaking to Woman's Day, as reported by SBS News, he reaffirmed their relationship, saying:

I love my mum. I don't care what people say. I know that me and mum are solid. I love her a lot. My family means everything.

In December 2023, Bella made headlines after being photographed with Cruise, Connor, and NFL star Derrick Brooks at a Tampa Bay Lightning game — their first public outing together in nearly 15 years.

Nicole Kidman's biological children with Keith Urban

In 2006, Kidman married Keith Urban, and they later had two daughters—Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, born in 2008, and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, born in 2010, the latter via a surrogate.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban — the eldest biological daughter

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban attends the 2026 Met Gala in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban was born on 7 July 2008 in Nashville, where Kidman and Urban were living on a farm. The couple chose her name in honour of Sunday Reed, a noted Australian patron of the arts.

Now a teenager, Sunday has grown up with what her mum calls a unique "southern drawl" mixed with some Aussie inflexion, reflecting her upbringing split between Tennessee and Australia.

Nicole has spoken candidly about raising Sunday and Faith in the age of social media. Talking to Ariana Grande for Interview magazine in November 2025, she said:

I'm raising teenage girls right now, and it's fascinating. I think they have an armour that we didn't get, or that I certainly didn't get, because there was no social media.

Faith Margaret Kidman Urban — born via gestational carrier

Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027. Photo: Victor Boyko

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Faith Margaret Kidman Urban was born on 28 December 2010 via a surrogate, with her middle name honouring Kidman's grandmother.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban kept their daughter Faith Margaret's birth private for several weeks. On the red carpet at the 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Kidman explained, as reported by Hello! Magazine:

We just decided this was our thing together. It kind of just perpetuated itself. And it protects her, and it protects everyone in the situation.

Why did Nicole use surrogates?

Kidman called her situation a "roller coaster ride with fertility," saying that seeing Faith born was a "deeply emotional" and "moving" experience. Speaking on Australia's 60 Minutes in 2011, she opened up about the challenges of trying to conceive, saying, as reported by TODAY:

Anyone that's been in the place of wanting a child knows the disappointment, the pain and the loss you go through. Struggling with fertility is such a big thing, and it's not something that I would run away from talking about.

She also clarified the terminology she preferred:

The term 'gestational carrier' is used if it's your biological child, and if it isn't, then you use 'surrogate.'

The couple chose Faith as their new baby's first name because they needed it to get through the process, with Nicole explaining;

We needed lots of faith, literally.

Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Women's Spring/Summer 2027 show in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

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Latest news

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban reached a divorce settlement on 6 January 2026, officially ending their nearly twenty-year marriage less than four months after they first filed in September 2025. The two agreed to waive alimony and child support payments, according to court records.

In the wake of the divorce, sources confirmed that while Kidman's daughters live with the award-winning actress, they are also spending time with their father — with an insider saying:

Their daughters live with Nicole, but spend as much time with Keith as they want. There is no drama.

Kidman herself struck a measured tone, saying:

I'm staying in a place of 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.

On Instagram, where she has over 11 million followers, Nicole rang in the new year by posting a photo on her Stories with Sunday and Faith, captioning it "Looking forward into 2026."

Nicole Kidman's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nicole Kidman has an estimated net worth of $250 million in 2026. Kidman has ranked among Hollywood's highest-paid actors since starring in To Die For in 1995; in 2024, she topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid actors.

Her income comes from multiple streams:

Four decades of film and television salaries

Her production company, Blossom Films

A long-running partnership with Chanel and other brand deals

Real estate — she kept the couple's $3.47 million Nashville, Tennessee, compound in the divorce settlement, a seven-bedroom, ten-bathroom property with a home theatre.

In a 2021 Marie Claire Australia cover story, Nicole Kidman opened up about wishing she had more children, saying she would have loved a much larger family. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the actress said:

I wish I'd had more children, but I wasn't given that choice. I would've loved 10 kids, but that's OK because I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews, and I'm godmother to 12.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theatre. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

FAQ

How many biological children does Nicole Kidman have? Nicole has two biological daughters — Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret — both with Keith Urban. Were Nicole Kidman's children born by surrogates? Only one child, Faith Margaret, was born via a gestational carrier. Sunday Rose was born naturally, and Isabella and Connor were adopted. What happened to Nicole Kidman's adopted children? Nicole has a very close relationship with Sunday and Faith, but keeps details of her relationships with her elder children, Bella and Connor, private. Both Isabella and Connor are Scientologists, live privately, and are more closely associated with their father, Tom Cruise. Does Nicole Kidman see her adopted children? Nicole has stated she is very private about those relationships. Connor has publicly said they are "solid," and Isabella and Connor were photographed with Tom Cruise at a sporting event in December 2023. Who is Isabella Jane Cruise? Isabella Jane Cruise, also known as Bella Kidman Cruise, is an American artist, fashion designer, and hairstylist. She lives in London and is married to Max Parker. Why did Nicole use a surrogate for Faith? Nicole has spoken openly about years of fertility struggles, including an ectopic pregnancy and miscarriages, which led her and Keith Urban to use a gestational carrier to welcome Faith Margaret in 2010. What is Faith Margaret's name meaning? Nicole chose Faith because the couple "needed lots of faith, literally," to get through the surrogacy process. Nicole chose Margaret in honour of her grandmother, who welcomed her last child at 49. Who did Nicole Kidman have children with? She adopted Isabella and Connor during her marriage to Tom Cruise (1990–2001) and had Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret with Keith Urban, whom she was married to from 2006 until their divorce was finalised in January 2026.

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