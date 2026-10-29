INEC cleared Isa Ali Pantami and NDC's Abdulsalam Gwarzo to contest the 2027 elections, subject to pending court cases

The commission received 69 petitions over omitted candidates and approved about 36 of them after a review meeting on Thursday

PDP's Ladi Adebutu failed in his bid to get INEC to reverse his exclusion from Ogun State's governorship candidate list

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given the green light to former Communications Minister Isa Ali Pantami and Abdulsalam Gwarzo, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) governorship candidate in Kano State, to participate in the 2027 general elections, though both clearances remain conditional on the outcomes of ongoing court cases.

The decision came after INEC's Thursday meeting, during which the commission reviewed 69 petitions submitted by political parties on behalf of candidates whose names were absent from published candidate lists ahead of the 2027 polls. A source within the commission told Daily Trust that roughly 36 of those petitions were successful, while the remainder were turned down. The legal department was still finalising figures and preparing an official statement at the time.

INEC rejects petition of Ladi Adebuti Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Pantami and Gwarzo get conditional nod

The INEC source said the commission raised no objections to either Pantami or Gwarzo contesting, but emphasised that pending litigation could still affect their eligibility. Gwarzo had gone to court in an originating summons dated October 20, 2026, seeking a declaration that his exclusion and that of his running mate, Rabiu Mustapha, from Kano State's governorship candidate list was unlawful. He also asked the court to compel INEC to recognise both men as the NDC's governorship ticket for the state.

On Pantami, the source noted that a court hearing was expected on Friday, making his status similarly contingent on judicial proceedings.

INEC had originally attributed the omissions to parties failing to comply with Section 77(5) to (7) of the Electoral Act, which requires the submission of membership registers. The commission said its stance was backed by a September 24, 2026, Supreme Court ruling that upheld the constitutionality of those provisions.

PDP's Adebutu petition fails

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, had a different outcome. He had challenged his exclusion from the final candidate list, arguing that he remained a registered PDP member and had met all of the party's membership requirements. The commission, however, was not persuaded. "He did not succeed," the INEC source said plainly.

INEC is expected to release a formal statement covering all the decisions reached at Thursday's meeting once its legal department completes its review.

Source: Legit.ng