Thailand's Immigration Bureau officially launched the THIM application to digitalise immigration services for foreign visitors

The THIM app has recorded over 600,000 downloads and 580,000 active users since its August 1, 2026 launch date

The app currently offers digital arrival card filing and travel info, with visa extensions and 90-day reporting coming soon

Thailand's Immigration Bureau (IB) has officially launched the THIM (Thai Immigration Application), a digital platform designed to streamline the entry, stay, and departure process for foreign visitors travelling to Thailand.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Panumas Boonyalak, Commander of the Immigration Bureau, said the move was driven by the growing number of foreign tourists arriving in Thailand and the physical constraints at airports and border crossings that make processing large volumes of travellers difficult.

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau launches the THIM app, making travel procedures faster, safer, and more convenient for foreign visitors to Thailand. Photo credit: ThailandWeb

Source: Getty Images

"The THIM application originated from the idea of making the entry, departure, and stay of foreigners in Thailand more convenient, faster, safer, and seamless. It develops immigration services into a digital platform that can be continuously expanded, while balancing service efficiency with security, accuracy, and data safety standards. This also supports tourism and the country's economy," Pol. Lt. Gen. Panumas said.

What the THIM app offers now

Since its launch on August 1, 2026, the app has been downloaded more than 600,000 times and has gathered over 580,000 active users, a figure that represents 97.2% of total downloads.

The platform currently gives users access to the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), which is the official digital entry card of the Immigration Bureau, as well as an Explore Thailand feature that connects travellers with partner discounts, privileges, and promotional codes redeemable via QR codes.

The bureau plans to add queue booking, visa extensions, certificates of stay, 90-day reporting, and visa-on-arrival services to the app in future phases, consolidating all immigration-related functions onto a single platform.

Security and data protection

The bureau said data security was central to how THIM was built. The app uses NFC technology to read passport data and electronic chip information, alongside liveness detection and facial comparison tools to verify identities to international standards.

Data protection measures include encryption during both transmission and storage, separation of biometric data from other personal information, strict access controls, and system usage logging. The app also complies with Thailand's Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562 (PDPA).

THIM is built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure through the AWS Asia Pacific (Bangkok) Region, incorporating threat detection, security monitoring, and encryption across all system communications.

At the official launch press conference, executives from The Mall Group, Grab Taxi (Thailand), Wi-Pay, True Corporation, and Minor International participated to announce services and benefits available to THIM users. The Immigration Bureau said it expects user numbers to grow further as the platform expands.

More information is available on the Immigration Bureau's official website at www.immigration.go.th.

Thailand proposes 15-day visa-free entry

Legit.ng earlier reported that Thailand's Ministry of Tourism and Sports is seeking government approval to grant visa-free entry for travellers from three countries, in a move designed to cut through prolonged processing backlogs and attract more long-haul visitors.

Source: Legit.ng