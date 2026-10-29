Actor Emeka Ike has lost his ₦10 billion lawsuit against Lere Olayinka, an aide to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and INEC

The actor accused Olayinka of violating his privacy after the latter shared information about his voter registration

Justice Salim Ibrahim dismissed the suit, ruling that it was incompetent and improperly constituted

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has suffered a legal setback after a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed his ₦10 billion lawsuit against Lere Olayinka, a senior special assistant to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ike had approached the court over the publication of his voter registration details on social media, alleging that the disclosure violated his fundamental right to privacy and the protection of personal data, reports The Cable.

Emeka Ike accused INEC and Nyesom Wike of an alleged privacy breach. Photos: @emekaike/@inec/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, the court ruled against the actor after considering objections raised by Olayinka and INEC.

Why Emeka Ike sued Wike’s aide, INEC

The controversy began when Olayinka shared information from the INEC database concerning Ike’s transfer of voter registration from Imo State to Abuja.

At the time, Ike was aspiring to contest the AMAC/Bwari federal constituency seat in the 2027 general elections under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), but he lost the party’s primary election.

The actor argued that publishing his voter information without his consent violated his privacy rights. He asked the court to order Olayinka to delete the post, issue a retraction and tender a written apology.

He also sought ₦10 billion in aggravated and general damages from Olayinka and INEC.

Court explains why it dismissed Emeka Ike's case

Olayinka and INEC opposed the suit, arguing that the information was not confidential and had not been unlawfully obtained.

Olayinka maintained that the post contained Ike’s name and passport photograph, which he said were already publicly available, reports Daily Post.

INEC also denied that the incident involved an external breach or hacking of its voter registration database.

In his ruling, Justice Salim Ibrahim agreed with the objections raised by the defendants and described Ike’s suit as “incompetent and improperly constituted”.

The judge subsequently dismissed the case for lack of proof, dealing a setback to the actor’s attempt to obtain damages over the publication.

Court dismisses Emeka Ike's case against INEC, Nyesom Wike's aide. Photo: @emekaike/IG.

Source: Instagram

Emeka Ike accuses Jaruma of misleading his son

In an earlier report, Legit.ng disclosed that Emeka Ike expressed anger and disappointment after his first son, Michael, modelled for renowned Kayamata seller Jaruma.

Emeka accused Jaruma of influencing his son into creating adult-themed content and said the development went against the plans he had made for his future.

In a strongly worded social media post, the veteran actor lamented that Michael left school and became involved in activities he believed were damaging to his growth, while also accusing Jaruma of negatively influencing him.

Source: Legit.ng