Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde publicly questioned reports that President Bola Tinubu travelled to Saudi Arabia to pray for Nigeria

Makinde called on the presidency to be open about the true situation surrounding the trip

The governor's remarks drew reactions from Nigerians who accused him of politicising the president's travel

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has publicly questioned reports that President Bola Tinubu travelled to Saudi Arabia to offer prayers for Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu departed Abuja on Thursday, October 28, 2026, headed for Makkah in Saudi Arabia for an Umrah pilgrimage.

Seyi Makinde urges the presidency to explain the purpose of Tinubu's trip to Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde/@OfficialABAT

Source: UGC

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate urged the presidency to be more open about the purpose of Tinubu's trip.

Makinde made the remarks in a statement that was shared on Thursday, October 29, 2026, by the verified X account @Oyoaffairs, which covers news from Oyo State.

"I read on social media that President Bola Tinubu is travelling to Saudi Arabia to pray for Nigeria. Prayers are answered even in this country. They should tell us the exact true situation of things so that our prayers won't be in vain," the governor said.

Makinde calls for openness on Tinubu's condition

The statement raised eyebrows because Makinde appeared to suggest that the presidency had not given a clear or complete account of why the president was making the journey.

By saying that prayers could equally be offered within Nigeria, he implied there may be more to the trip than what has been publicly communicated.

The governor did not specify what he believed the "exact true situation" to be, but the phrasing of his remarks suggested he wanted Nigerians to receive a more detailed and honest briefing from the presidency.

Reactions from Nigerians

The post quickly drew responses from Nigerians online, with opinions sharply divided.

@Rotleo3819 wrote:

"Why is Governor Seyi doing this? Are you also wishing death on President Tinubu all because of election?"

@Engreboi added: "Tinubu obey Bible."

Tinubu's Saudi trip: Presidency reacts to Sowore’s claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olusegun Dada, Special Assistant to President Tinubu on social media, pushed back against Omoyele Sowore's claims about the president's trip to Saudi Arabia

Dada said Tinubu is travelling to perform Umrah, not to seek medical treatment, and noted the president had done the same twice in 2022.

The aide pointed to Tinubu's recent public schedule as evidence that the president is in good health

Source: Legit.ng