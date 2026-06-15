Kendall Washington from Love Island USA rose to fame as a Dallas-based territory manager who captured viewers' attention in the villa and went viral after a private video leaked online. Since his villa journey, he has expanded his career into content creation, fitness modelling, brand partnerships, and a rapidly growing social media presence.

Kendall Washington attends the "Love Island USA: The Reunion" photo call. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kendall Washington, a Dallas-based territory manager, rose to prominence after competing on Love Island USA Season 6 and placing fourth alongside Nicole Jacky .

Season 6 and placing . A private video of Kendall surfaced online and quickly went viral on social media on 22 July 2024 , just as filming for the show was coming to a close.

, just as filming for the show was coming to a close. Washington faced intense online trolling and scrutiny following the leak, which ultimately contributed to the breakdown of trust and his subsequent split from Nicole during the reunion.

Profile summary

Full name Kendall Washington Gender Male Date of birth 27 June 1996 Age 30 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single University Texas Christian University (TCU) Profession Reality TV star, digital content creator, medical device sales manager Instagram @kendallwashington TikTok @kendallwashington8

Meet Kendall Washington from Love Island

The reality TV star was born on 27 June 1996 in San Diego, California, United States. He is 29 years old as of June 2026, and his zodiac sign is Cancer. He is an American citizen of African-American and Belizean descent.

Kendall was raised alongside his sister, Taylor. She later appeared on Love Island USA Season 6 during the show's family segment, offering him advice and support.

Kendall attended Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth, Texas, where he earned a bachelor's degree in sports broadcasting.

What is Kendall Washington's job?

Kendall Washington is a reality TV star, digital content creator, and former medical device sales professional. Prior to gaining recognition on social media, he worked as a high-performing Territory Manager in Dallas, Texas.

Top 5 facts about Kendall Washington from Love Island USA. Photo: @kendallwashington/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The digital content creator began his career in sports business after graduating with a degree in sports broadcasting, taking a corporate sales role with the Dallas Stars of the NHL. He later transitioned into medical device sales, where he built a successful track record before stepping into the public spotlight.

Kendall has built a significant presence on Instagram, where he has amassed over 485 thousand followers as of this writing. On TikTok, he actively shares fitness motivation, self-care routines, and corporate-to-creator lifestyle vlogs, expanding his reach and growing his following to over 842 thousand.

Kendall Washington has been open about using his sales expertise to build a personal brand. Reflecting on his transition into full-time content creation and public life on The Boys Lie Podcast, the reality TV star said:

It's all about how you handle the platform. Coming from a corporate sales background, I look at everything through a strategic lens. Television gives you the exposure, but what you do with it afterward—how you build your brand and stay authentic—is what determines your long-term success.

He added:

I'm focusing heavily on fitness, lifestyle, and media spaces. It's a massive shift from selling medical equipment in Dallas, but the grind is exactly the same. You have to show up every day, connect with people, and protect your energy while putting yourself out there.

Kendall's journey on Love Island USA Season 6

Kendall Washington from Love Island USA. Photo: Ben Symons

Source: Getty Images

Kendall Washington emerged as a standout personality and finalist on Love Island USA Season 6. Nicknamed The Hype Man by his fellow islanders, he experienced an emotionally charged journey that kept audiences engaged throughout the summer of 2024.

The former medical sales executive entered the villa as an original islander on Day 1 but initially struggled to secure a lasting romantic connection. He first coupled up with contestant Hannah Smith before eventually settling into a more stable dynamic later in the season.

Kendall's journey took a pivotal turn on Day 6 when he coupled up with bombshell Nicole Jacky. Their connection quickly developed into one of the season's strongest relationships, surviving Casa Amor before they officially became boyfriend and girlfriend.

Kendall and Nicole went on to reach the grand finale, ultimately finishing in fourth place behind eventual winners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham in the July 2024 finale.

What happened with Kendall Washington after Love Island?

Kendall Washington from Love Island USA posing smiling. Photo: @kendallwashington (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Life after the villa brought immediate personal challenges and a major public reckoning for Kendall Washington. On the night he regained access to his phone after the July 2024 finale, he learned that a private explicit video had been leaked online and quickly gone viral.

The situation escalated during the highly anticipated Love Island USA Season 6 reunion in August 2024. It was revealed that Washington had initially been dishonest with his partner, Nicole Jacky, about the timeline of the footage. During the broadcast, which was later covered in detail by Uproxx, Nicole confronted him over the inconsistency, saying:

However, I think if you say you love somebody in the moment, when you’re telling me about something, you need to be honest. Instead of saying it’s from years ago to someone you trusted — an ex-girlfriend — and then I find out two days later from JaNa that it was in the hotel room before you go on the show to someone on a dating app is crazy

Kendall publicly apologised at the reunion for not being fully transparent, telling viewers his initial reaction was driven by shock and overwhelming panic. He directly addressed her on stage, stating:

I 100 percent should've been honest with Nicole in that moment, but I honestly wasn't ready. My life was turned upside down and all I wanted to do was to have you there.

Are Nicole and Kendall together?

Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky, smiling while posing together. Photo: Ben Symons (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kendall and Nicole are among the Love Island season 6 couples that split. The relationship ultimately could not withstand the pressure of public scrutiny and fractured trust. On 20 August 2024, just one day after the reunion episode aired, Washington officially ended his relationship with Jacky.

Jacky shared her heartbreak on social media. She confirmed that while they initially intended to work through their issues, the situation ultimately became too overwhelming. Jacky told fans, as reported by the Independent:

While I understand and respect his decision, it's hard to process this one. I opened up to him in the villa, and still love and care for him now. I'm struggling mentally, and all I ask for is privacy during this time.

Kendall Washington from Love Island USA, smiling for the camera. Photo: Ben Symons (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

What does Kendall Washington do for a living? He is a full-time digital content creator, fitness model, and reality television personality. What is Kendall Washington's age? Kendall is 30 years old as of 2026. When is Kendall Washington's birthday? His birthday is on 27 June. What is Kendall Washington's ethnicity? Kendall is of African-American and Belizean descent. What video are Nicole and Kendall talking about? They are referring to a private explicit video of Kendall Washington that was leaked and went viral on social media following the Season 6 finale. What lie did Kendall tell Nicole? Kendall initially told Nicole the leaked video was from years earlier with a trusted ex-girlfriend, but it later emerged he had recorded it shortly before entering the villa, in a hotel room with someone he met on a dating app. Is Kendall from Love Island dating? The reality TV star is currently single and focusing on his career in entertainment and fitness.

Kendall Washington from Love Island USA Season 6 ended his villa journey as a fourth-place finalist alongside Nicole Jacky. Following their final run, the pair eventually split after leaving the show due to the fallout of a viral video scandal. Today, Washington operates as a full-time digital content creator and fitness model based in Texas.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Iris Kendall from Love Island. Iris is a digital content creator and reality television personality who gained recognition as a contestant on Season 7 of Love Island USA.

Iris Kendall was born in Los Angeles, California, United States. Before gaining fame, she founded 310 Glo, a Beverly Hills–based mobile spray-tan business that showcased her passion for beauty and creativity. Iris is a main cast member on Season 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng