Australia's Department of Home Affairs requires four dates from every foreigner using its Residence Calculator for citizenship applications

The four dates cover permanent residence, lawful residence, intended application lodgement, and all travel in and out of Australia over the past four years

Applicants must not have been absent from Australia for more than 12 months over 4 years, with a stricter 90-day limit in the final year before applying

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined four exact dates that every foreigner must have on hand before using the country's official Residence Calculator, a key tool for determining eligibility for citizenship by conferral.

The calculator, hosted on the Home Affairs website, helps applicants estimate whether they meet the residential requirements needed to apply for Australian citizenship.

Australia publishes four important dates for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo credit: INewspaper, Izhar Khan/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Getting those figures right, however, depends entirely on four specific dates that must be provided accurately.

The 4 Dates You Must Know for Australian Citizenship

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the following dates are required:

1. Permanent residence date — the date your permanent residency in Australia began. This is typically the date a permanent visa was granted while you were already in Australia, or the date you first entered the country on a permanent visa.

2. Lawful residence date — the date you first began living in Australia on any valid visa, including temporary ones. For example, a person who arrived on 1 June 2012 on a temporary visa and later received a permanent visa on 4 September 2016 would record 1 June 2012 as their lawful residence date.

3. Intended lodgement date — the date you plan to actually submit your citizenship application. This date allows the calculator to assess whether you currently meet the residence requirements.

4. Travel dates — the exact dates of every trip you made in and out of Australia over the past four years. These must be entered in chronological order and should include any planned travel before you lodge your application.

General Australian Residence Requirements

Beyond gathering the right dates, applicants also need to satisfy Australia's general residence conditions before citizenship can be granted.

These require that a person has lived in Australia on a valid visa for the four years directly before applying.

Travel limits are equally strict. Applicants must not have been outside Australia for more than 12 months across the full four-year period, and must not have spent more than 90 days abroad in the 12 months immediately before they apply.

The Department notes that the Residence Calculator provides an estimate only and does not automatically feed into a citizenship application.

The final assessment of residential eligibility is based on data held within departmental systems at the time an application is lodged.

Applicants who are unsure of their exact travel dates can request their international movement records from the Department of Home Affairs free of charge.

Australia lists occupations for core skills visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published the complete occupational list for its Core Skills visa, covering 456 roles across dozens of sectors.

The list spans professions from medicine, engineering, and ICT to trades such as welding, plumbing, and carpentry.

Source: Legit.ng