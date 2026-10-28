Linda Hamilton's net worth is widely estimated at $70 million, making her one of Hollywood's wealthiest action heroines. The 69-year-old actress built her fortune over four decades of film and television work—but the biggest contributor to her wealth wasn't a blockbuster paycheck. It was a divorce settlement. Here is a full breakdown of how Hamilton earned, spent, and grew her money.

Actress Linda Hamilton visits 'The IMDb Show' in Studio City, California. Photo: Rich Polk

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Key takeaways

Linda Hamilton's net worth is estimated at $70 million , according to Celebrity Net Worth and several other sources.

is estimated at , according to Celebrity Net Worth and several other sources. Her salary for Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) was about $1 million —a fraction of Arnold Schwarzenegger's reported $15 million.

(1991) was about —a fraction of Arnold Schwarzenegger's reported $15 million. A reported $50 million divorce settlement from director James Cameron in 1999 makes up most of her wealth.

from director James Cameron in 1999 makes up most of her wealth. Hamilton has sold a gated Malibu villa reportedly worth $4 million.

reportedly worth $4 million. She currently stars as Dr Kay in Stranger Things Season 5, premiering in November 2025.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Linda Carroll Hamilton Date of birth 26 September 1956 Age 69 Place of birth Salisbury, Maryland, USA Nationality American Occupation Actress, voice actress Years active 1978–present Spouses Bruce Abbott (m. 1982–1989); James Cameron (m. 1997–1999) Children Dalton Abbott (son), Josephine Archer Cameron (daughter) Height 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) Net worth ~$70 million Notable roles Sarah Connor (The Terminator franchise), Catherine Chandler (Beauty and the Beast), Dr Kay (Stranger Things 5)

How did Linda Hamilton build her net worth?

Linda Hamilton's work in major blockbusters, combined with her prolific filmography, has earned her an impressive net worth. Her wealth comes from three main pillars: acting salaries, a landmark divorce settlement, and real estate.

The Terminator franchise and early career earnings

She made her film debut in 1979, then became famous as Sarah Connor in The Terminator (1984) and two sequels: Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) and Terminator: Dark Fate (2019).

The Terminator was a surprise success with both critics and audiences, earning over $78 million on a budget of around $6 million. It launched Hamilton into the A-list—but it didn't make her rich overnight.

She commanded a $1 million salary for Terminator 2, reflecting her status as a bona fide blockbuster lead. Yet Hamilton herself was openly unhappy about the disparity. According to Deseret News, 1991

It was quite a bit more than the first one, but still when I look at my contribution next to Arnold's, there's a great inequity there.

Top five facts about Linda Hamilton. Photo: Mike Marsland/GhettyImages (modified by author)

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Hamilton no longer receives residuals for Terminator 2: Judgment Day, because Carolco, the film's studio, filed for bankruptcy. In a 2020 interview with WGN Radio, she claimed her friends pay her $1 every time they tell her they've seen the film on TV.

Television, voice work, and other films

Beyond the Terminator franchise, Hamilton earned a steady income for decades.

She is best known for portraying Sarah Connor in the Terminator film franchise (1984–2019) and Catherine Chandler on the CBS television series Beauty and the Beast (1987–1989), for which she earned two Golden Globe nominations and an Emmy Award.

The 1997 film Dante's Peak also adds to Hamilton's overall success. Her role as CIA agent Mary Elizabeth Bartowski in the TV series Chuck and Resident Alien also contributed to her ongoing career earnings.

Beyond acting, Hamilton has explored other avenues in the entertainment industry, including voice work. Her voice has brought to life characters in animated series and video games, expanding her influence beyond the screen.

How much did James Cameron pay Linda Hamilton in their divorce?

Linda Hamilton attends the press conference for the Japan premiere. Photo: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

This is where Hamilton's net worth truly transformed. The majority of her money came from her divorce from James Cameron. After separating in the mid-1990s, Hamilton and Cameron got back together in 1997, quickly married, then divorced two years later. She received a record $50 million divorce settlement.

At mid-decade (2025), her finances are shaped by the enduring value of Sarah Connor, long-tail residuals from film and TV, a landmark divorce settlement, and a measured real-estate strategy.

Real estate

Hamilton has also ventured into real estate, most notably selling a gated Malibu villa reportedly worth $4 million. According to the Los Angeles Times, the property featured expansive open-plan living areas, vaulted wood-beam ceilings, a skylit kitchen, five bedrooms, and more than four bathrooms.

Where does Linda Hamilton currently live?

Linda Hamilton at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Linda Hamilton lives in the serene, prestigious Malibu, California, neighbourhood. She has lived there for many years, having moved with her children after divorcing Cameron.

Linda Hamilton's personal life: husbands and children

Marriage to Bruce Abbott

She married actor Bruce Abbott in 1982; they divorced in 1989, and she has a son, Dalton Abbott. Hamilton has said that her bipolar disorder had destroyed her first marriage. The marriage ended the same year their son was born.

She has a son with Bruce Abbott: Dalton Abbott, born 4 October 1989. While Dalton did not follow in his famous mother's footsteps, he made a brief on-screen appearance in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, playing John Connor as an infant.

Marriage to James Cameron

On 26 July 1997, Linda and James Cameron married on a free weekend during Cameron's Titanic shoot. The couple had already welcomed a daughter before the wedding.

She has a daughter with James Cameron: Josephine Cameron, born 15 February 1993. Like her older brother, Josephine did not pursue acting and rarely stepped into the spotlight.

Actress Linda Hamilton arrives at the Prytania Theatre in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Skip Bolen

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Just some weeks after the 1998 Academy Awards, the couple separated, and in December 1998, Linda filed for divorce on grounds of irreconcilable differences.

Latest news: Linda Hamilton in Stranger Things 5

Her television roles include Catherine Chandler in Beauty and the Beast (1987–1989), Mary Elizabeth Bartowski in Chuck (2010–2012), and Dr Kay in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things (2025).

Linda Hamilton — the latest 1980s cinema icon to join the cast — appeared in behind-the-scenes footage for Stranger Things, saying in a voiceover:

I love this show so much — I really am a fan.

The latest trailer offered a glimpse of Linda Hamilton in full military gear, firing a gun as she prepares to join the action-packed world of Stranger Things 5. The Terminator star has also expressed her excitement about joining the hit Netflix series, as revealed in a video announcement shared by Netflix Tudum.

I don't know how to be a fangirl and an actress at the same time. I'm gonna work on that.

Linda Hamilton attends the "Terminator: Dark Fate" premiere. Photo: Paul Butterfield

Source: Getty Images

Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5 arrived on 26 November 2025, with four episodes. Volume 2 followed on Christmas Day, 25 December, with three episodes. The series finale aired on New Year's Eve, 31 December.

In an August 2025 People Magazine interview, Hamilton revealed she had considered retiring because of hip pain but chose to take on Stranger Things Season 5, the fourth and final season of Resident Alien, and a new film, Osiris.

Linda Hamilton's net worth: sources of income at a glance

Terminator franchise salaries — including $1 million for T2 and fees for Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

— including $1 million for and fees for (2019) TV roles — Beauty and the Beast , Chuck , Resident Alien , Stranger Things 5

— , , , 5 Voice acting — video games including Gears 5 and Terminator: Resistance

— video games including and Film appearances — Dante's Peak , Children of the Corn , and others

— , , and others Divorce settlement — reportedly $50 million from James Cameron (1999)

— reportedly $50 million from James Cameron (1999) Real estate — sale of Malibu property reportedly valued at $4 million

— sale of Malibu property reportedly valued at $4 million Residuals and royalties — continuing global broadcast and streaming income

Linda Hamilton attends a press conference in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

FAQ

What is Linda Hamilton's net worth? Linda Hamilton has a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How much did Linda Hamilton get paid for the Terminator? Hamilton received about $1 million for Terminator 2: Judgment Day, which she described as "quite a bit more" than she earned for the original The Terminator, though she was unhappy about the pay disparity with Schwarzenegger. How much did James Cameron pay Linda Hamilton in their divorce? She reportedly received a $50 million settlement. Where does Linda Hamilton currently live? Linda Hamilton lives in Malibu, California. How old is Linda Hamilton? Linda Hamilton was born on 26 September 1956, making her 69 years old. Who are Linda Hamilton's children? Linda Hamilton has two children: Josephine Archer Cameron and Dalton Abbott. Did Linda Hamilton have a husband after James Cameron? Hamilton married Bruce Abbott (1982–1989) and James Cameron (1997–1999). She has not remarried since. What is Linda Hamilton doing now? Linda Hamilton joined Stranger Things Season 5 as Dr Kay, in a government role. She also has roles in the final season of Resident Alien and the upcoming film Osiris.

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Source: Legit.ng