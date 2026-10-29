Neymar has built a notable car collection across his spells at Barcelona, PSG, Al-Hilal and Santos

A Ferrari Purosangue reportedly bought in May 2025 and a BMW M4 Competition spotted in Santos in July 2026 are among his most recent acquisitions

A Lamborghini Huracán STO, Rolls-Royce Ghost and Ferrari 458 Spider are also linked to the Brazilian forward

Neymar has long been celebrated for his creativity on the football pitch, but the Brazilian forward has drawn equal attention off it for his taste in luxury and high-performance cars.

The Brazilian footballer is regarded as one of the richest players in sports currently, after a lucrative career, and his love for expensive and luxurious cars has not gone unnoticed after spending millions of dollars on supercars across multiple years.

Over the course of his career, the Santos forward has been linked to a range of vehicles spanning Italian supercars, British luxury saloons and German sports coupes.

Neymar is known for his flair on the football pitch, but the Brazilian superstar has also attracted attention for his taste in luxury cars. Photo by Ricardo Moreira

Source: Getty Images

His collection has grown across different chapters of his professional life, from his time at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to his spell at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and his eventual return to Santos in Brazil.

Reports of fresh purchases followed him back home in 2025, suggesting his appetite for expensive motoring has not slowed.

It is worth noting that some cars have been associated with Neymar at various points without confirmation that each one remains in his possession today.

Below are five notable cars linked to the Santos forward.

1. Ferrari Purosangue

One of the more recent additions to Neymar's garage is the Ferrari Purosangue, a high-performance SUV that blends the Italian marque's sporting DNA with a more spacious body.

Brazilian publication UOL reported in May 2025 that Neymar acquired the vehicle, with its price at the time estimated at around $1.4 million in Brazil.

The purchase reportedly coincided with his return to Santos after leaving Saudi Arabia, and the Purosangue's V12 engine and aggressive design make it among the most striking cars associated with him.

2. BMW M4 Competition

Neymar was photographed driving a green BMW M4 Competition through the streets of Santos in July 2026.

Brazilian outlet Terra valued the car at roughly $169,000.

The M4 Competition is a performance-focused sports coupe built around a powerful engine and a driver-centred cabin, and its appearance in Santos gave fans a rare glimpse of the footballer enjoying his cars away from the training ground.

3. Rolls-Royce Ghost

Not all of Neymar's vehicles are built around speed.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost reflects the more refined side of his automotive preferences, with its emphasis on quiet comfort, meticulous craftsmanship and understated elegance.

CNN Brasil reported in February 2024 that Neymar had shared a photo of the car on social media, referring to it as his "new child."

The outlet put the Ghost's Brazilian price at around $180,000, offering a sharp contrast to the raw performance of his Ferrari and Lamborghini acquisitions.

4. Ferrari 458 Spider

The Ferrari 458 Spider is arguably the most storied car in Neymar's history.

He picked up the red convertible in 2015 during his time at Barcelona and marked the purchase publicly on social media.

The car later became the subject of wider coverage in November 2016 when Neymar crashed it while heading towards Barcelona's training facilities, though he escaped without serious injury and continued to training afterwards.

The 458 Spider is powered by a naturally aspirated V8 engine and features a retractable hardtop, combining open-air motoring with the performance expected of a mid-range Ferrari.

5. Lamborghini Huracán STO

The Lamborghini Huracán STO entered the picture when Neymar moved to Al-Hilal in 2023.

CNN Brasil reported that a package of vehicles was arranged for Neymar's use as part of the conditions surrounding his Saudi move.

The reported list included the Huracán STO alongside a Bentley Continental GT and an Aston Martin DBX for his personal use, with four Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicles and a Mercedes van also reportedly set aside for family and friends.

The STO is the track-focused variant of the Huracán, built around a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine.

Given the nature of the reported arrangement, it is worth distinguishing these vehicles from outright personal purchases confirmed by Neymar himself.

Cristiano Ronaldo flaunts car collection

Legit.ng previously reported about Cristiano Ronaldo’s impressive collection of luxury cars, including Ferraris and Bugattis, which he playfully called “my toys”.

The Al Nassr star has said he does not know exactly how many cars he owns, estimating the total at around 41 or 42. His collection is so vast that he has described the cars as investments he does not drive.

Source: Legit.ng